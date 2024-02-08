Project Prom Dress takes clothes out of closets and back onto the dance floor – Superior Telegram

Fashion
MINONG Think of it as a recycling campaign with style.
is a new initiative that gives prom dresses a second chance to shine while providing students in Douglas and Washburn counties with new fashions at a fraction of the cost.
Donations of clean and gently used prom dresses, evening gowns, evening gowns, formal wear and accessories are being collected at Northwood, Solon Springs, Northwestern and Spooner area high schools and the aquatic center and Jack Links activities in Minong until Friday February 23. .
Items will be available for sale at the Aquatic Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 2 with all proceeds benefiting Northwood's junior class. Costs will be $20 for long dresses, $10 for short dresses and shoes and $5 for handbags and jewelry.
Kim Schultz, coordinator of the Tiny Seeds Learning Center at Northwood School, has been pitching the idea for a long time. Her daughters graduated from Northwood in 2021 and 2023, leaving behind eight prom dresses.
We just accumulate these dresses and they just sit there,” Schultz said.
Trying to resell them usually doesn't work.
So why not do something like this? » said Schultz.
When she mentioned the project to elementary school principal Tammie Denninger, the junior class advisor, Schultz found a partner.
It's such a fabulous idea, said Denninger, whose daughter also went to prom. It was really fun to hear from the moms, you know, this is a really great idea and we were wondering what to do with all these dresses.
Denninger's daughter-in-law Katie, who works at the aquatic center, joined in the planning and connected them with a location for the sale.
We wanted it to be special, and their banquet room is just the perfect size for that, Denninger said.
Prom dresses from Schultz's closets hung on a rack at Northwood School Friday. The eight dresses she contributed are among more than 30 dresses that have been donated to Project Prom Dress to date.
Even if a handful of girls come to get a dress, I think it's good. We don't want girls at a school not going to prom because they don't have a dress, Schultz said.
At Northwood, all the high school students are invited to the prom. Denninger said the sale is an opportunity for freshmen and sophomores, in particular, to find a dress that doesn't cost a lot. The early on-sale date allows time to make changes, if necessary. Organizers hope to collect dresses from across the region, so there is less chance of the styles returning to the same dance floor.
All high school students are invited to the sales event, which will include snacks, door prizes and more. The decision to put price tags on items was made to encourage more students to come.
We didn't want it to feel like a garage sale. We wanted it to feel like a shopping experience, Denninger said.
If it's successful, Schultz said she hopes Project Prom Dress will become an annual prom fundraiser. This year’s juniors said they enjoyed Project Prom Dress.
A lot of people can't afford dresses…I think it's good,” Northwood junior Grace Michie said.
It's a good way to keep things in the community, classmate Ava Nahorniak said.
Prom dresses, evening gowns, evening gowns, bridesmaid dresses, shoes, jewelry, handbags and men's items such as ties are accepted in high schools and the aquatic Center. Organizers are also looking for rolling racks that they can borrow for the day of the sale.
Visit the
Northwood School Facebook Page
Or
for more information about Project Prom Dress, or email [email protected].
Maria Lockwood covers news in Douglas County, Wisconsin, for the Superior Telegram.
