Fashion
IUP men take advantage of late push to force double overtime; failing just in front of Mercyhurst
ERIE, Pennsylvania. IUP men's basketball ran out of steam after two rallies that extended the game, falling in double overtime to Mercyhurst by a 93-85 margin Wednesday night in Erie.
Playing catch-up throughout the night, IUP (14-7, 11-4 PSAC) led for just 24 seconds of the game and did just enough to force two overtime periods. Mercyhurst finally returned to the .500 mark this season at 12-12 overall and 8-8 in league play, led by a stellar double-double from Jeff Planutis.
IUP resiliently posted the final six points of regulation, including a shot from KJ Rhodes as time passed, the score was leveled at 70 apiece before overtime. Another chapter in a hotly contested streak over the years, Mercyhurst head coach Gary Manchel reached 500 career wins in spectacular fashion with this triumph.
Planutis finished with 35 points (13-23 FG) and 15 rebounds for Mercyhurst, which led for 45:25 of the double overtime. Sean Fullerton had eight points in the second overtime session for the Lakers, finishing with 19 points on the night.
The Lakers and Crimson Hawks counterattacked throughout the night, with both teams converting at the right time. In addition to Rhode's equalizing basket, Ethan Porterfield And Garvin Clarke tied the score from beyond the arc in the final 1:20 of the first overtime period. Porterfield surpassed 1,700 points in his career with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Clarke approached a double-double with a team-high 24 points and eight assists. Rhodes and Bryce Radford (6-14 3FG) each scored 18 points for the Hawks.
Mercyhurst owned a 40-24 advantage in the paint that night, once again knocking off IUP in Erie. IUP trailed 16-7 in the first half, starting slowly offensively against a stout Laker defense. A six-point stretch lasted nearly five minutes as IUP pulled within 16-13 just past the midpoint of the half.
Mercyhurst didn't turn the ball over for more than 13 minutes in the first half, holding a 23-16 advantage. The Lakers continued to attack underneath as Planutis became the first player to reach double figures with 12 points.
Rhodes hit four timely triples in the first half, using an electric shooting performance to pull within 34-30 with 2:50 left in the half. Rhodes continued his hot shooting, driving inside for his 14th point that put the Hawks back within two. Storm Serpent lost the Hawks' seventh line of the half, helping the visitors overcome a slow start and find themselves trailing by just one at 36-35.
IUP finished the half shooting 54.2 percent from the floor, trimming an 11-point deficit (32-21) to one at intermission. Rhodes tied a game-high 14 points in the first half, while Clarke added eight points with six assists for the Hawks.
Planutis reached 20 points with a triple two minutes into the second half for a 42-37 advantage over Mercyhurst. Christian Gamble increased the Laker lead to 46-41 on an IUP turnover. Porterfield got another double-double as IUP pulled back to within 46-44.
Mercyhurst held IUP scoreless for over three minutes, maintaining a slight advantage midway through the second half. The Hawks remained within striking distance, with both teams battling uncompromising defense. Radford's third line of the night brought IUP to 55-52 before a media timeout.
After a tough climb throughout the night, Clarke tied the score for the first time of the night at 6:30 of the second half. Radford tied the score again at 62 with IUP's 10th three of the night before Planutis converted a pair of underneath baskets through contact in the ensuing moments.
After two Rhodes free throws, the result was a 70-68 Mercyhurst lead with less than 20 seconds remaining. Following a Mercyhurst miss at the line, Rhodes just beat the buzzer on a pass from Clarke which tied the score at 70 until the end of regulation.
Mercyhurst took a 75-70 lead early in overtime before Radford answered with a triple at 1:56. Porterfield tied the match for the fourth time, this time at 76 with a triple. After a three-point play from Luke Triggs, Clarke responded with another tying three, working the score to a tie at 79 and forcing a double overtime.
In the second overtime, Fullerton made two key three-pointers for an 87-79 lead that essentially sealed the victory for the Lakers.
Following
IUP welcomes #8/4 Gannon to KCAC for Alumni Day/Faith Night on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m.
Follow
For up-to-date information, visit IUPAthletics.com and follow IUP men's basketball on X (Twitter) @IUPCrimsonHawk and @IUP_MBB.
|
Sources
2/ https://iupathletics.com/news/2024/2/7/mens-basketball-iup-men-use-late-surge-to-force-double-overtime-fall-just-short-to-mercyhurst.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IUP men take advantage of late push to force double overtime; failing just in front of Mercyhurst
- Google Assistant is now powered by Gemini — sort of
- China's Xi Jinping hails progress in Hong Kong, Macau integration in Lunar New Year speech
- Trump will not be at the Supreme Court to debate his arguments – Live Updates
- Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray reveal ATP Tour secrets in hilarious new tennis social media post
- Top 5: Common cancer myths explained
- Kumail Nanjiani still in therapy following negative reviews of Marvel's Eternals | Entertainment
- Gordon Brown condemns UK poverty levels | gordon brown
- West Hollywood City Council approves San Vicente Boulevard Heavenly Sanctuary project
- Alabama Football adds three players to complete its 2024 recruiting effort
- Project Prom Dress takes clothes out of closets and back onto the dance floor – Superior Telegram
- Stock market today: Wall Street holds near record highs, with the S&P 500 on the precipice of 5,000