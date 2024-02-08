IUP men take advantage of late push to force double overtime; failing just in front of Mercyhurst

Next game: No. 8/4 Gannon 02/10/2024 | 15:00 February 10 (Saturday) / 3:00 p.m. No. 8/4 Gannon History

ERIE, Pennsylvania. IUP men's basketball ran out of steam after two rallies that extended the game, falling in double overtime to Mercyhurst by a 93-85 margin Wednesday night in Erie.

Playing catch-up throughout the night, IUP (14-7, 11-4 PSAC) led for just 24 seconds of the game and did just enough to force two overtime periods. Mercyhurst finally returned to the .500 mark this season at 12-12 overall and 8-8 in league play, led by a stellar double-double from Jeff Planutis.

IUP resiliently posted the final six points of regulation, including a shot from KJ Rhodes as time passed, the score was leveled at 70 apiece before overtime. Another chapter in a hotly contested streak over the years, Mercyhurst head coach Gary Manchel reached 500 career wins in spectacular fashion with this triumph.

Planutis finished with 35 points (13-23 FG) and 15 rebounds for Mercyhurst, which led for 45:25 of the double overtime. Sean Fullerton had eight points in the second overtime session for the Lakers, finishing with 19 points on the night.

The Lakers and Crimson Hawks counterattacked throughout the night, with both teams converting at the right time. In addition to Rhode's equalizing basket, Ethan Porterfield And Garvin Clarke tied the score from beyond the arc in the final 1:20 of the first overtime period. Porterfield surpassed 1,700 points in his career with 22 points and 16 rebounds, while Clarke approached a double-double with a team-high 24 points and eight assists. Rhodes and Bryce Radford (6-14 3FG) each scored 18 points for the Hawks.

Mercyhurst owned a 40-24 advantage in the paint that night, once again knocking off IUP in Erie. IUP trailed 16-7 in the first half, starting slowly offensively against a stout Laker defense. A six-point stretch lasted nearly five minutes as IUP pulled within 16-13 just past the midpoint of the half.

Mercyhurst didn't turn the ball over for more than 13 minutes in the first half, holding a 23-16 advantage. The Lakers continued to attack underneath as Planutis became the first player to reach double figures with 12 points.

Rhodes hit four timely triples in the first half, using an electric shooting performance to pull within 34-30 with 2:50 left in the half. Rhodes continued his hot shooting, driving inside for his 14th point that put the Hawks back within two. Storm Serpent lost the Hawks' seventh line of the half, helping the visitors overcome a slow start and find themselves trailing by just one at 36-35.

IUP finished the half shooting 54.2 percent from the floor, trimming an 11-point deficit (32-21) to one at intermission. Rhodes tied a game-high 14 points in the first half, while Clarke added eight points with six assists for the Hawks.

Planutis reached 20 points with a triple two minutes into the second half for a 42-37 advantage over Mercyhurst. Christian Gamble increased the Laker lead to 46-41 on an IUP turnover. Porterfield got another double-double as IUP pulled back to within 46-44.

Mercyhurst held IUP scoreless for over three minutes, maintaining a slight advantage midway through the second half. The Hawks remained within striking distance, with both teams battling uncompromising defense. Radford's third line of the night brought IUP to 55-52 before a media timeout.

After a tough climb throughout the night, Clarke tied the score for the first time of the night at 6:30 of the second half. Radford tied the score again at 62 with IUP's 10th three of the night before Planutis converted a pair of underneath baskets through contact in the ensuing moments.

After two Rhodes free throws, the result was a 70-68 Mercyhurst lead with less than 20 seconds remaining. Following a Mercyhurst miss at the line, Rhodes just beat the buzzer on a pass from Clarke which tied the score at 70 until the end of regulation.

Mercyhurst took a 75-70 lead early in overtime before Radford answered with a triple at 1:56. Porterfield tied the match for the fourth time, this time at 76 with a triple. After a three-point play from Luke Triggs, Clarke responded with another tying three, working the score to a tie at 79 and forcing a double overtime.

In the second overtime, Fullerton made two key three-pointers for an 87-79 lead that essentially sealed the victory for the Lakers.

IUP welcomes #8/4 Gannon to KCAC for Alumni Day/Faith Night on Saturday, February 10 at 3:00 p.m.

