Fashion
GENESIS AND COUNCIL OF FASHION DESIGNERS OF AMERICA ANNOUNCE FIRST DESIGN + INNOVATION GRANT WINNER
- Grace Ling received the Genesis and CFDA AAPI-Focused Innovation Grant at Genesis House in New York.
NEW YORK, February 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Genesis and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) are pleased to announce the first-ever CFDA | Winner of the Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Scholarship, Grace Ling. With the support of notable industry mentors and funding from Genesis, participants were challenged to create a bespoke fashion collection showcasing the tension and balance between their Asian heritage and modernity over the course of a period of five months.
Alongside other emerging AAPI fashion designers Andrew KwonAnd Haoran Li And Siying Qu private politics, Grace Ling presented her final collection to a renowned jury and was announced as the first recipient of the grant at a private event at Genesis House on February 7th. The collections were judged by Jodie Chan (Vice-President Global Marketing & Communications at Carolina Herrera), Laurent Claquin (President of Kering Americas), Rachel Espersen (Executive Director, Brand experienceGenesis House & Studios), Steven Kolb (CEO of CFDA), and Wenzhou (CEO and co-founder of 3.1 Philip Lim).
“It has been an incredible experience working with the CFDA and these extremely talented designers throughout this one-of-a-kind program supporting the AAPI community,” said Rachel Espersen, Executive Director, Brand Experience, Genesis House & Studios, at Genesis Motor America. “Our three finalists have produced magnificent works of art that showcase their unique style and interpretation of their heritage, and we are deeply proud of their journeys over these past months.”
CFDA | Winner of the Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Scholarship, Grace Ling, created a collection of three complete looks inspired by a femme fatale character, each representing seduction, transformation and initiation. Ling, known for combining futurism and sustainability, used a unique 3D printing process to create one of the looks in the collection. Showcasing a new feminine aesthetic, each look blends aspects of Asian heritage with modern touches, incorporating references to Asian folktale characters as well as motifs such as hair, which symbolize respect in Asian culture.
“I am very honored to be the recipient of Genesis House’s first AAPI Innovation Grant with the CFDA,” said Grace Ling, designer. “It is a privilege to be able to combine modernity, heritage and innovation in my practice, and this has given me the opportunity to do so. Genesis House is very inspiring in these aspects and I look forward to taking these values with me me in my future work.”
Genesis and the CFDA announced their initiative to support the next generation of AAPI fashion designers by June 2023by selecting Andrew Kwon, Grace LingAnd Haoran Li And Siying Qu of private politics as the first three participants. Participants benefited from the expertise and advice of global leaders in fashion and business. Prabal Gurung (Fashion designer), Grace Cha (Innovation consultant) and Stephanie Horton (Senior Director of Global Marketing at Google) as they selected their collections for five months. The designers also had access to an advisory committee including Alina Cho (Journalist), Fernando Garcia And Laura Kim (Founders, Monse), Jodie Turner Smith (Actress), Rachel Espersen (Executive Director, Brand experienceGenesis House & Studios), Sandra Park (Vice President, Merchandise Manager – Menswear, Saks) and Steven Kolb (CEO of the CFDA), and received a $40,000 grant on behalf of Genesis to fund their design innovations. As part of the challenge, they took part in an immersion trip to Seoul, South Korea to study the country's heritage and explore Korean culture as a source of inspiration for their collections.
The collections were presented at Genesis House in New York City on February 7th2024, alongside a selection of iconic pieces from renowned AAPI fashion designers Altuzarra, Bibhu MohapatraAll, Naeem Khan, Peter SomPH5, Prabal GurungAnd Vivienne Tam. Guests admired the custom clothing on display and heard from grant participants about the inspiration behind their collections before Grace Lingreceived extra $60,000 for the development of its collection, bringing the total grant granted to $100,000. The final creations will remain on display at Genesis House until 3rd of Marchrd.
“Each of the three finalists for the inaugural CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant presented exceptional work, which made selecting a winner very difficult,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said. “Congratulation to Grace Ling and as well as Andrew Kwon and private politics. We look forward to seeing you continue to grow your brands in innovative ways while honoring the invaluable contributions the AAPI community has made to American fashion. »
Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis located in the heart of New York City Meatpacking District, featuring experiences influenced by Korean culture and community, culinary excellence, and innovative architecture and technology. Comprised of a showroom, restaurant and winery, the lifestyle space evokes bold design, progressive function and a distinctly Korean atmosphere that showcases the Genesis brand in harmony and harmony. balance with its environment.
Genesis Motor North America
At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that meets the highest standards in performance, design, safety and innovation while moving toward a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying bold, fashion-forward and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing lineup of award-winning models, including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 as well as the G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80 and GV80 Coupe, Genesis aims to lead the electrification era with electric vehicles at battery, starting with its electrified G80. , GV60 and electrified GV70 models.
Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (UNITED STATES) And www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).
About the CFDA
The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a nonprofit trade association founded in 1962 with 420 of America's leading designers of womenswear, menswear, jewelry and accessories. Pillars include diversity, equity and inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as sustainability in fashion. The organization provides its members with timely and relevant thought leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported by professional development programs and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the fashion calendar and is the organizer of the official New York Fashion Week program. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a distinct nonprofit organization organized to mobilize its members to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.
SOURCE Genesis Motor America
|
Sources
2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-and-the-council-of-fashion-designers-of-america-announce-first-design–innovation-grant-winner-302057209.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Aditya Dhar reveals why The Immortal Ashwatthama was shelved | Bollywood
- Titans' Will Levis beats Jags' Trevor Lawrence in a table tennis tournament
- GENESIS AND COUNCIL OF FASHION DESIGNERS OF AMERICA ANNOUNCE FIRST DESIGN + INNOVATION GRANT WINNER
- Yanmar highlights International Women's Day with a month of celebrations2024YANMAR News
- A rare Florida earthquake has been reported off the coast of Cape Canaveral
- Kyrgyzstan: The unprecedented attack on civil society threatens human rights and the international standing of the countries
- Survey reveals widespread perception of favoritism within Turkish religious authority
- Hollywood stars return to Atlanta for the 12th annual SCAD TVfest WSB-TV Channel 2
- No. 14 Women's hockey travels to Robert Morris for Weekend Series
- UConn invited by NSF to Elite Tech Startup Partnership
- Maya Ann Callender's Journey to the Patriots' Scouting Staff
- Pakistan General Elections 2024 | Imran Khan's party says its poll workers were chosen by police in Punjab province