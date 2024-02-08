GENESIS AND COUNCIL OF FASHION DESIGNERS OF AMERICA ANNOUNCE FIRST DESIGN + INNOVATION GRANT WINNER

Grace Ling received the Genesis and CFDA AAPI-Focused Innovation Grant at Genesis House in New York.

NEW YORK, February 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Genesis and the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) are pleased to announce the first-ever CFDA | Winner of the Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Scholarship, Grace Ling. With the support of notable industry mentors and funding from Genesis, participants were challenged to create a bespoke fashion collection showcasing the tension and balance between their Asian heritage and modernity over the course of a period of five months.



Alongside other emerging AAPI fashion designers Andrew KwonAnd Haoran Li And Siying Qu private politics, Grace Ling presented her final collection to a renowned jury and was announced as the first recipient of the grant at a private event at Genesis House on February 7th. The collections were judged by Jodie Chan (Vice-President Global Marketing & Communications at Carolina Herrera), Laurent Claquin (President of Kering Americas), Rachel Espersen (Executive Director, Brand experienceGenesis House & Studios), Steven Kolb (CEO of CFDA), and Wenzhou (CEO and co-founder of 3.1 Philip Lim).

“It has been an incredible experience working with the CFDA and these extremely talented designers throughout this one-of-a-kind program supporting the AAPI community,” said Rachel Espersen, Executive Director, Brand Experience, Genesis House & Studios, at Genesis Motor America. “Our three finalists have produced magnificent works of art that showcase their unique style and interpretation of their heritage, and we are deeply proud of their journeys over these past months.”

CFDA | Winner of the Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Scholarship, Grace Ling, created a collection of three complete looks inspired by a femme fatale character, each representing seduction, transformation and initiation. Ling, known for combining futurism and sustainability, used a unique 3D printing process to create one of the looks in the collection. Showcasing a new feminine aesthetic, each look blends aspects of Asian heritage with modern touches, incorporating references to Asian folktale characters as well as motifs such as hair, which symbolize respect in Asian culture.

“I am very honored to be the recipient of Genesis House’s first AAPI Innovation Grant with the CFDA,” said Grace Ling, designer. “It is a privilege to be able to combine modernity, heritage and innovation in my practice, and this has given me the opportunity to do so. Genesis House is very inspiring in these aspects and I look forward to taking these values ​​with me me in my future work.”

Genesis and the CFDA announced their initiative to support the next generation of AAPI fashion designers by June 2023by selecting Andrew Kwon, Grace LingAnd Haoran Li And Siying Qu of private politics as the first three participants. Participants benefited from the expertise and advice of global leaders in fashion and business. Prabal Gurung (Fashion designer), Grace Cha (Innovation consultant) and Stephanie Horton (Senior Director of Global Marketing at Google) as they selected their collections for five months. The designers also had access to an advisory committee including Alina Cho (Journalist), Fernando Garcia And Laura Kim (Founders, Monse), Jodie Turner Smith (Actress), Rachel Espersen (Executive Director, Brand experienceGenesis House & Studios), Sandra Park (Vice President, Merchandise Manager – Menswear, Saks) and Steven Kolb (CEO of the CFDA), and received a $40,000 grant on behalf of Genesis to fund their design innovations. As part of the challenge, they took part in an immersion trip to Seoul, South Korea to study the country's heritage and explore Korean culture as a source of inspiration for their collections.

The collections were presented at Genesis House in New York City on February 7th2024, alongside a selection of iconic pieces from renowned AAPI fashion designers Altuzarra, Bibhu MohapatraAll, Naeem Khan, Peter SomPH5, Prabal GurungAnd Vivienne Tam. Guests admired the custom clothing on display and heard from grant participants about the inspiration behind their collections before Grace Lingreceived extra $60,000 for the development of its collection, bringing the total grant granted to $100,000. The final creations will remain on display at Genesis House until 3rd of Marchrd.

“Each of the three finalists for the inaugural CFDA | Genesis House AAPI Design + Innovation Grant presented exceptional work, which made selecting a winner very difficult,” Steven Kolb, CEO of the CFDA, said. “Congratulation to Grace Ling and as well as Andrew Kwon and private politics. We look forward to seeing you continue to grow your brands in innovative ways while honoring the invaluable contributions the AAPI community has made to American fashion. »

Genesis House is a sophisticated oasis located in the heart of New York City Meatpacking District, featuring experiences influenced by Korean culture and community, culinary excellence, and innovative architecture and technology. Comprised of a showroom, restaurant and winery, the lifestyle space evokes bold design, progressive function and a distinctly Korean atmosphere that showcases the Genesis brand in harmony and harmony. balance with its environment.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that meets the highest standards in performance, design, safety and innovation while moving toward a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying bold, fashion-forward and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing lineup of award-winning models, including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 as well as the G70, G80, GV60, GV70, GV80 and GV80 Coupe, Genesis aims to lead the electrification era with electric vehicles at battery, starting with its electrified G80. , GV60 and electrified GV70 models.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (UNITED STATES) And www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

About the CFDA

The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Inc. (CFDA) is a nonprofit trade association founded in 1962 with 420 of America's leading designers of womenswear, menswear, jewelry and accessories. Pillars include diversity, equity and inclusion through the IMPACT initiative, as well as sustainability in fashion. The organization provides its members with timely and relevant thought leadership and business development support. Emerging designers and students are supported by professional development programs and numerous grant and scholarship opportunities. In addition to hosting the annual CFDA Fashion Awards, the organization owns the fashion calendar and is the organizer of the official New York Fashion Week program. The CFDA Foundation, Inc. is a distinct nonprofit organization organized to mobilize its members to raise funds for charitable causes and engage in civic initiatives.

