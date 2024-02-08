When a retail brand has a consistent, unique appearance and seeks enforcement against an overly similar competitor or brash infringer, trade dress protection under the Lanham Act gives it muscle. But part of what makes applying trade dress difficult is that it often requires secondary meaning.1

The unique characteristic of the product must be significant in the eyes of consumers, because it allows them to identify the source

of the product, rather than just the product itself.2

In 2022, the Fifth Circuit issued an opinion in Beatriz Ball, LLC v. Barbagallo Company, LLCwhich included a discussion of how sales volume can serve as evidence in favor of secondary significance.3 This is important because good evidence from secondary significance investigation or unbiased customer testimony can be expensive or difficult to obtain. On the other hand, the sales data should already be in an accounting department spreadsheet.

Beatriz Ball focused on a purported sales presentation called “Organic Pearl.” Beatriz Ball makes tableware from polished metal to appear as close to silver as possible. The “Organic Pearl” design is a line of these products featuring a border of pearls arranged in different sizes so as to appear unpredictable and distorted. Beatriz Ball described these handmade beads as “intentionally having a slightly irregular shape and size accentuating their artisanal quality.”4 This line generated $6.6 million in sales from 2009 to 2019.5

Beatriz Ball sought to assert these trade dress rights (as well as her copyright) against a competitor offering allegedly similar products. An Eastern District of Louisiana judge ruled against Beatriz Ball after a bench trial.6 That decision included a determination that Beatriz Ball failed to demonstrate that its “Organic Pearl” trade dress had acquired secondary meaning to consumers and, therefore, was not protectable under the Lanham Act.7 On appeal, the Fifth Circuit panel reversed the lower court's decision on several grounds. A critical issue was that the lower court failed to properly consider evidence of sales as a factor supporting secondary meaning.8

The Fifth Circuit uses a seven-factor test to determine whether trade dress has acquired secondary meaning:

the length and manner of use of the mark or trade dress; sales volume; quantity and manner of advertising; nature of use of the mark or trade dress in newspapers and magazines; evidence from consumer surveys; direct consumer testimony; And the defendant's intention in copying the trade dress.9

When the trial court discussed Beatriz Ball's “Organic Pearl” design and its $6.6 million in sales, the court actually misunderstood the labeling of this data. He thought those were Beatriz Ball's overall sales. In reality, this figure specifically represented sales of “Organic Pearl”. The Fifth Circuit panel identified this problem and ordered the lower court to reconsider these sales when it re-evaluated the “Organic Pearl” trade dress.

The panel ultimately did not determine whether $6.6 million in sales over a 10-year period weighed in favor of the secondary meaning, but it pointed to Fifth Circuit precedent discussing much higher sales volumes and much more low: $93 million per year for the secondary meaning, $470 million for two films featuring the secondary meaning trade dress, and $30,500 over 6.5 years against secondary meaning.ten

The question of how much sales volume is necessary to foster secondary meaning remains elusive. On one hand, there are examples of large sales supporting secondary meaning, such as 51 million Rubik's cubes or $250 million Care Bears sold, each in a single year.11 Sales of two billion orange-colored tablets also suggest that a secondary meaning has been established.12

On the other hand, recent cases, in the order of a small million dollars, have been less clear. For example, the Federal Circuit recently upheld a ruling that a pencil-shaped toy chalk holder did not acquire secondary meaning.13 Evidence presented showed sales of $2 million for the chalk holder between 2010 and 2016.14 However, the committee concluded that there was no

other evidence presented to demonstrate that when consumers see the pencil shape, “their minds turn to the producer of the product rather than the product itself.” Essentially, the panel sidestepped the central question: whether these sales promoted a secondary meaning.

Even extremely successful sales of a product can be explained or attributed to other sources. The Eleventh Circuit attributed the rapid growth in one brand's number of running shoes, from 400,000 pairs to more than 2,500,000 in two years, to an explosion of interest in jogging in the late 1970s rather than 'to the trade dress in question.15 These additional sales did not mean that customers associated a particular design with a particular source. Instead, people simply fell in love with running. A shoe expert testified at trial that overall sales of running shoes in that category nearly tripled during that time.16

In 2021, a judge in the Southern District of Florida used similar logic to downplay evidence of more than $1 billion in sales of an energy drink; the court determined that the commercial presentation of the drink did not generate these sales.17 The judge noted that sales of these products remained stable for two years after the trade dress was introduced and that rapid growth followed increasing demand for a healthier energy drink.

But as the Fifth Circuit assessed in Beatriz Ballsales remain a relevant factor in the assessment of secondary meaning.18 A recent district court decision regarding the design of competing facilities for children's swimming lessons underscores this.19 Following a jury verdict against him, defendant argued against the secondary meaning by attempting to dissociate his competitor's sales from the disputed trade dress. The defendant argued that the plaintiff had the burden of proving affirmatively that its sales were from trade dress and that it had failed to do so. Citing Fifth Circuit precedent, the judge responded succinctly: “No such requirement exists.”20

Instead, because the plaintiff presented “evidence of significant sales during the seven years in which it used its trade dress before August 2020, a reasonable jury could have found that this factor favored a finding of secondary meaning “.21 In this case, sales were one component of a broader constellation of evidence supporting secondary meaning. Sales volumes are more likely to be explained when they are the only evidence presented.22

For brands looking for quick answers rather than multi-part, malleable factors, simply reporting the sales volume of a product line may not, in some circumstances, be a silver bullet for product protection. trade dress. However, sales must be factored into the broader calculation of secondary meaning. When supported by other similarly obtainable evidence, such as length of use and advertising efforts, significant sales can create a strong basis for the argument that trade dress functions as an element distinct identification of the source in the mind of the audience.

