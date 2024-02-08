Fashion
Can significant sales be the fast track to trade dress protection? – Advertising, marketing and branding
When a retail brand has a consistent, unique appearance and seeks enforcement against an overly similar competitor or brash infringer, trade dress protection under the Lanham Act gives it muscle. But part of what makes applying trade dress difficult is that it often requires secondary meaning.1
The unique characteristic of the product must be significant in the eyes of consumers, because it allows them to identify the source
of the product, rather than just the product itself.2
In 2022, the Fifth Circuit issued an opinion in Beatriz Ball, LLC v. Barbagallo Company, LLCwhich included a discussion of how sales volume can serve as evidence in favor of secondary significance.3 This is important because good evidence from secondary significance investigation or unbiased customer testimony can be expensive or difficult to obtain. On the other hand, the sales data should already be in an accounting department spreadsheet.
Beatriz Ball focused on a purported sales presentation called “Organic Pearl.” Beatriz Ball makes tableware from polished metal to appear as close to silver as possible. The “Organic Pearl” design is a line of these products featuring a border of pearls arranged in different sizes so as to appear unpredictable and distorted. Beatriz Ball described these handmade beads as “intentionally having a slightly irregular shape and size accentuating their artisanal quality.”4 This line generated $6.6 million in sales from 2009 to 2019.5
Beatriz Ball sought to assert these trade dress rights (as well as her copyright) against a competitor offering allegedly similar products. An Eastern District of Louisiana judge ruled against Beatriz Ball after a bench trial.6 That decision included a determination that Beatriz Ball failed to demonstrate that its “Organic Pearl” trade dress had acquired secondary meaning to consumers and, therefore, was not protectable under the Lanham Act.7 On appeal, the Fifth Circuit panel reversed the lower court's decision on several grounds. A critical issue was that the lower court failed to properly consider evidence of sales as a factor supporting secondary meaning.8
The Fifth Circuit uses a seven-factor test to determine whether trade dress has acquired secondary meaning:
- the length and manner of use of the mark or trade dress;
- sales volume;
- quantity and manner of advertising;
- nature of use of the mark or trade dress in newspapers and magazines;
- evidence from consumer surveys;
- direct consumer testimony; And
- the defendant's intention in copying the trade dress.9
When the trial court discussed Beatriz Ball's “Organic Pearl” design and its $6.6 million in sales, the court actually misunderstood the labeling of this data. He thought those were Beatriz Ball's overall sales. In reality, this figure specifically represented sales of “Organic Pearl”. The Fifth Circuit panel identified this problem and ordered the lower court to reconsider these sales when it re-evaluated the “Organic Pearl” trade dress.
The panel ultimately did not determine whether $6.6 million in sales over a 10-year period weighed in favor of the secondary meaning, but it pointed to Fifth Circuit precedent discussing much higher sales volumes and much more low: $93 million per year for the secondary meaning, $470 million for two films featuring the secondary meaning trade dress, and $30,500 over 6.5 years against secondary meaning.ten
The question of how much sales volume is necessary to foster secondary meaning remains elusive. On one hand, there are examples of large sales supporting secondary meaning, such as 51 million Rubik's cubes or $250 million Care Bears sold, each in a single year.11 Sales of two billion orange-colored tablets also suggest that a secondary meaning has been established.12
On the other hand, recent cases, in the order of a small million dollars, have been less clear. For example, the Federal Circuit recently upheld a ruling that a pencil-shaped toy chalk holder did not acquire secondary meaning.13 Evidence presented showed sales of $2 million for the chalk holder between 2010 and 2016.14 However, the committee concluded that there was no
other evidence presented to demonstrate that when consumers see the pencil shape, “their minds turn to the producer of the product rather than the product itself.” Essentially, the panel sidestepped the central question: whether these sales promoted a secondary meaning.
Even extremely successful sales of a product can be explained or attributed to other sources. The Eleventh Circuit attributed the rapid growth in one brand's number of running shoes, from 400,000 pairs to more than 2,500,000 in two years, to an explosion of interest in jogging in the late 1970s rather than 'to the trade dress in question.15 These additional sales did not mean that customers associated a particular design with a particular source. Instead, people simply fell in love with running. A shoe expert testified at trial that overall sales of running shoes in that category nearly tripled during that time.16
In 2021, a judge in the Southern District of Florida used similar logic to downplay evidence of more than $1 billion in sales of an energy drink; the court determined that the commercial presentation of the drink did not generate these sales.17 The judge noted that sales of these products remained stable for two years after the trade dress was introduced and that rapid growth followed increasing demand for a healthier energy drink.
But as the Fifth Circuit assessed in Beatriz Ballsales remain a relevant factor in the assessment of secondary meaning.18 A recent district court decision regarding the design of competing facilities for children's swimming lessons underscores this.19 Following a jury verdict against him, defendant argued against the secondary meaning by attempting to dissociate his competitor's sales from the disputed trade dress. The defendant argued that the plaintiff had the burden of proving affirmatively that its sales were from trade dress and that it had failed to do so. Citing Fifth Circuit precedent, the judge responded succinctly: “No such requirement exists.”20
Instead, because the plaintiff presented “evidence of significant sales during the seven years in which it used its trade dress before August 2020, a reasonable jury could have found that this factor favored a finding of secondary meaning “.21 In this case, sales were one component of a broader constellation of evidence supporting secondary meaning. Sales volumes are more likely to be explained when they are the only evidence presented.22
For brands looking for quick answers rather than multi-part, malleable factors, simply reporting the sales volume of a product line may not, in some circumstances, be a silver bullet for product protection. trade dress. However, sales must be factored into the broader calculation of secondary meaning. When supported by other similarly obtainable evidence, such as length of use and advertising efforts, significant sales can create a strong basis for the argument that trade dress functions as an element distinct identification of the source in the mind of the audience.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your specific situation.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mondaq.com/unitedstates/advertising-marketing–branding/1421526/can-significant-sales-be-the-fast-track-to-trade-dress-protection
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Can significant sales be the fast track to trade dress protection? – Advertising, marketing and branding
- Stock market today: Wall Street holds near record highs, with the S&P 500 on the precipice of 5,000
- Google joins effort to help discover AI-generated content
- Polls in Pakistan: imprisoned ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan votes by mail, his wife is absent
- Daily Market Feed February 8, 2024
- Italian man deported from UK despite Home Office certificate after Brexit | Brexit
- Michael Jayston, soft-spoken actor whose roles ranged from Russian tsar to obituary of a spy
- Wayfair brings Decorify app to Apple Vision Pro
- International | News, Sports, Jobs
- Millions of people have been displaced in Sudan
- SCOTUS live stream: US Supreme Court hears oral arguments in battle over Donald Trump's 14th Amendment insurrection clause | LISTEN LIVE
- All UK governments should join Scottish review of WhatsApp, SNP says