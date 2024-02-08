Dallas-based fashion influencer partners with JCPenney – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

LaDarius Campbell may not be a household name yet, but millions of people view his videos on social media. He shows men how to expand their wardrobe.

“That’s what my whole slogan line is about: getting the most out of your wardrobe with the least,” Campbell said. “One thing I've discovered is that investing in matching sets is very important to being able to get the best value for your money.”

Campbell embraces the word “range” – which has quickly become more than just a way to optimize a wardrobe, but a way to optimize every area of ​​life.

He now brings his philosophy to JCPenney with Stylus x by LaDarius Campbella capsule wardrobe of 26 pieces designed to be worn with a range of potential outfits.

“I just wanted to equip men with something they can feel comfortable and confident in,” he said. “It’s like sportswear meets formal comfort and it’s like, if I take the jacket off, it goes from a nice look to a luxury loungewear style feel if you will.”

Campbell says the fabric in his collection is “super stretchy.” I would describe this material as if satin and dry fit had a baby.”

The opportunity for an exclusive, limited-time collection at JCPenney feels like a full circle moment for Campbell. His fashion sense began as a boy raised by a single mother who didn't have much but wanted her children to look their best.

“I had to find several different ways to wear the few clothes I had and look different every time I wore them, right? And that's what initially created my passion for fashion and the versatile nature of fashion in particular. And the crazy thing is, when I was a kid and I loved making these clothes look different, the clothes I had a lot were from JCPenney,” he said.

Campbell went from growing up in Dallas to a degree at UT Austin, then back to Dallas for a corporate job, marriage and a daughter dad times two.

As full and busy as family life was, he longed to do something creative.

So, in 2021, he took a leap of faith and launched into social media with fashion videos aimed at men who can afford to buy high-end designer clothes and those who can barely make ends meet.

“Before I started, I told myself: I'm going to make 100 videos. I'm going to post every Saturday at 10 a.m. and no matter what, I'm just going to do this. The first video I posted was a video of “I'm wearing this green suit and I like five different ways to wear this green suit. It created a huge buzz, and I posted every Saturday after that first video and I've been doing this for 160 weeks straight,” he said.

With consistency and substance, Campbell has the influence that appeals to JCPenney.

Working with LaDarius to bring this collection to life has been incredible, said Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenney's chief merchandising officer, in a statement. Press release. He grew up with the brand, which gave him a deep and personal understanding of what our customers look for when shopping at JCPenney prices. Their RANGE philosophy of styling the same pieces in different ways translates directly into this line, providing our customers with quality, on-trend wardrobe essentials at a great price.

The collection of Campbell pieces from $34 to $140 will be sold in 150 stores and online for 12 weeks. Stylus x LaDarius Campbell is available in sizes small to XXL and will include sizes large and tall, LT-5XLT; and 2XL-4XL online.

The collection and the process that took it from idea to design, patterns, colors, fabric and final product, gave Campbell a chance to grow his brand.

“It was incredible. It was a thrill, like a rush of emotion. It was crazy,” he smiled. “It’s crazy because JCPenney has been there since the beginning of my passion for fashion.”

Campbell wants his success to remind others that their dreams are also within their reach.

North Texans can view the collection during a live fashion styling event at JCPenney at the Stonebriar Center in Frisco from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on February 10. He will show how to get RANGE out of a wardrobe.