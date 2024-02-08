Fashion
Dallas-based fashion influencer partners with JCPenney – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
LaDarius Campbell may not be a household name yet, but millions of people view his videos on social media. He shows men how to expand their wardrobe.
“That’s what my whole slogan line is about: getting the most out of your wardrobe with the least,” Campbell said. “One thing I've discovered is that investing in matching sets is very important to being able to get the best value for your money.”
Campbell embraces the word “range” – which has quickly become more than just a way to optimize a wardrobe, but a way to optimize every area of life.
He now brings his philosophy to JCPenney with Stylus x by LaDarius Campbella capsule wardrobe of 26 pieces designed to be worn with a range of potential outfits.
“I just wanted to equip men with something they can feel comfortable and confident in,” he said. “It’s like sportswear meets formal comfort and it’s like, if I take the jacket off, it goes from a nice look to a luxury loungewear style feel if you will.”
Campbell says the fabric in his collection is “super stretchy.” I would describe this material as if satin and dry fit had a baby.”
The opportunity for an exclusive, limited-time collection at JCPenney feels like a full circle moment for Campbell. His fashion sense began as a boy raised by a single mother who didn't have much but wanted her children to look their best.
“I had to find several different ways to wear the few clothes I had and look different every time I wore them, right? And that's what initially created my passion for fashion and the versatile nature of fashion in particular. And the crazy thing is, when I was a kid and I loved making these clothes look different, the clothes I had a lot were from JCPenney,” he said.
Campbell went from growing up in Dallas to a degree at UT Austin, then back to Dallas for a corporate job, marriage and a daughter dad times two.
As full and busy as family life was, he longed to do something creative.
So, in 2021, he took a leap of faith and launched into social media with fashion videos aimed at men who can afford to buy high-end designer clothes and those who can barely make ends meet.
“Before I started, I told myself: I'm going to make 100 videos. I'm going to post every Saturday at 10 a.m. and no matter what, I'm just going to do this. The first video I posted was a video of “I'm wearing this green suit and I like five different ways to wear this green suit. It created a huge buzz, and I posted every Saturday after that first video and I've been doing this for 160 weeks straight,” he said.
With consistency and substance, Campbell has the influence that appeals to JCPenney.
Working with LaDarius to bring this collection to life has been incredible, said Michelle Wlazlo, JCPenney's chief merchandising officer, in a statement. Press release. He grew up with the brand, which gave him a deep and personal understanding of what our customers look for when shopping at JCPenney prices. Their RANGE philosophy of styling the same pieces in different ways translates directly into this line, providing our customers with quality, on-trend wardrobe essentials at a great price.
The collection of Campbell pieces from $34 to $140 will be sold in 150 stores and online for 12 weeks. Stylus x LaDarius Campbell is available in sizes small to XXL and will include sizes large and tall, LT-5XLT; and 2XL-4XL online.
The collection and the process that took it from idea to design, patterns, colors, fabric and final product, gave Campbell a chance to grow his brand.
“It was incredible. It was a thrill, like a rush of emotion. It was crazy,” he smiled. “It’s crazy because JCPenney has been there since the beginning of my passion for fashion.”
Campbell wants his success to remind others that their dreams are also within their reach.
North Texans can view the collection during a live fashion styling event at JCPenney at the Stonebriar Center in Frisco from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on February 10. He will show how to get RANGE out of a wardrobe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/dallas-influencer-expands-his-range-with-new-collection/3456782/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- IPL 2024: MS Dhoni uses special sticker on cricket bat as he hits the nets ahead of the new season | Cricket news
- Dallas-based fashion influencer partners with JCPenney – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
- Stock market today: Asian stocks mostly higher as S&P 500 nears 5,000 level for 1st time
- Google rebrands Bard chatbot to Gemini, launches paid subscriptions
- More than a third of cancer patients in the UK could face fatal delays | Cancer
- A magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred 100 miles off Cape Canaveral
- Reviews | Whoever Donald Trump chooses as his vice presidential candidate, please don't let it be a woman
- Virginia Theater Festival to Open 50th Season with Musical Revue
- Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin discuss Lunar New Year
- Dakota Johnson slams Nepo Baby's 'annoying' comments, blasts streaming executives
- UW opens season in Puerto Vallarta
- Can significant sales be the fast track to trade dress protection? – Advertising, marketing and branding