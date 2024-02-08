DavidLaChapelle's controversial haute couture after the hurricane, two decades later

Editor's note: InInstant,we examine the power of a single photograph, telling stories about how modern and historical images were created.





Twenty years ago, photographer David LaChapelle staged apocalyptic scenes for the pages of Vogue Italia, images that proved so controversial that they nearly became his last editorial shoot.

In one of the portraits, which has become the most famous in the series, a blonde woman (Canadian model Heather Marks) poses with a fashionably distressed baby, an expensive suburban house crumbling behind them. Her hair is windswept against a pillow seemingly suspended in mid-air, as if she were going from bed to chaos; in reality, the ensemble was a surreal Viktor & Rolf duvet dress fresh off the runway in the brand's Fall/Winter 2005 ready-to-wear collection.

Titled The House at the End of the World, the photograph (and the larger series of the same name) was inspired by an inauspicious start to the 2005 hurricane season, LaChapelle told CNN. Just before the assignment, which he completed in July, the photographer known for his theatrical, brightly colored celebrity portraits and religious art paintings was helping his mother protect her Florida windows ahead of the summer storm season , and thought about the situation. futility of materiality in the face of disaster. At the time of filming, three hurricanes had already ravaged the Gulf of Mexico, two of which had reached the coast of Florida. He took this inspiration to the heights of fashion, photographing the series on a Universal Studios film set, which memorably featured in a scene from the 2005 film War of the Worlds, providing a realistic backdrop of destruction.

But in late August, a little more than a month later, Hurricane Katrina, a Category 3 storm, made landfall in Louisiana, leaving ruins on the Gulf Coast that made it one of the world's worst hurricanes. murderous and costliest in modern history.

We see all these things happening now, but even then, when I took that photo, my mind was very much on the climate, LaChapelle said.

Climate change is real. These hurricanes happen. They become more and more fierce and strong. And he was multiplying and shopping, he added, noting that it seemed like a paradoxical time to him as he introduced these themes to the pages of glossy fashion magazines.

The issue of Vogue Italia in which her photographs were eventually published was poorly timed, coming out just weeks after the chaos of Katrina.

Some people thought they (the photographs) were exploiting Katrina, LaChapelle said; Among the glamorous ruins and designer shoes on display, one image in particular featured models handing over sandbags. People didn't understand how long it took for magazines to be published.

A 2003 series that LaChapelle shot for ID magazine, Jesus is my Homeboy, also attracted controversy for showing a Christ-like figure in familiar biblical scenes reenacted in contemporary life. Feeling like his career in fashion was over, LaChapelle said he retired. to a quieter life on Maui and began a new chapter of fine art photography and gallery exhibitions. (In recent years, however, he has also returned to commercial work, shooting photos of Doja Cat and Travis Scott.)

Today, La Maison du bout du monde has become an important touchstone in LaChapelle's portfolio. It appeared in its first museum retrospective at Fotografiska in New York in 2022, and is now on view at contemporary gallery VISU in Miami, in the exhibition Happy togetherwhich features a collection of his photographs from the mid-1980s to the present.

The series, a provocative, maximalist take on a fashion editorial, was representative of the images LaChapelle was making at that time, but it also foreshadowed what was to come. The following year, LaChapelle began a new series, After the Deluge, which pushed him into a painterly, fantastical realm, using extreme natural disasters and acts of God as allegory. (LaChapelle, who is religious, often returned to biblical themes in his work.) He continued to explore excess and overconsumption, with material wealth underwater and art museums flooded, highlighting a shift in the art world as auction prices soared and art rose. fairs have become the playground of the ultra-rich.

It's become so much about money, he says. And I thought, “Well, is this priceless painting or sculpture going to save you?” Can you use it as a raft at the end of your life?

Lately, LaChapelle's visions regarding environmental disasters have proven more prescient as extreme flooding has increased in severity around the world, as have drought-driven wildfires, including on the island where LaChapelle calls home. The end of the world won't be glamorous, but the urgency of his work has become reality.