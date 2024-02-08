fan favorites, high fashion and delicious food





SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) The greatest show on lawn is upon us, and Arizonas Family has an inside look that no one else can bring you. On this edition of Field Trip Friday (a Thursday), we bring you the best deals from the Peoples Open and TPC Scottsdale. FanZone and a new 50/50 raffle You can also enter the 50/50 draw to raise money for the Working For Tomorrow Fund. At the WM Green Scene, WM brings its sustainability and Recycle Right messages to life. Fans can learn about recycling, zero waste, integrated water conservation, reducing emissions, and more. For example, fans can refill their water bottles for free at the WM Green Scene located in the tournament Fan Zone to reduce the use of plastic. Also on the Green Stage, fans can interact with WM Ambassadors, ask questions, participate in fun/educational games and enter the 50/50 drawing. The new raffle will raise money for the WM Phoenix Open Working For Tomorrow fund. Raffle tickets will be available in the WM green stage and on the 16th hole. Bad boy Naughty Boy Golf says it's not afraid to 'stand out' It's high fashion on and off the course. High-profile, one-of-a-kind designs previewed at New York, Los Angeles and Miami fashion weeks and PGA golf shows have made their way to eclectic Scottsdale. And Naughty Boy Golf isn't afraid to stand out, either. We spoke with Patricia Adams, Creative Director of Naughty Boy Golf Wear. Fan Shop The WM Phoenix Open merchandise tent offers an expanded selection of products and clothing made from recycled materials. The WM Phoenix Open merchandise tent offers an expanded selection of products and clothing made from recycled materials. Who's hungry for a barbecue? Little Miss BBQ, a Valley staple BBQ restaurant, was busy preparing delicious food as many arrived at the WM Phoenix Open! Desert Oasis is a beer garden home to Little Miss BBQ, serving brisket, burritos, sandwiches and more! Yum! See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it. Do you have a photo or video of a news report? Send it's ours here with a brief description. Copyright 2024 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

