Copy the Drummond Girls' Wedding Guest Looks for Under $100





When the Drummond girls get together, we know we're about to have some great Instagram even better content and outfit inspiration! Remember their recent trip to New York for Rees' book tour? I mean, with so many pretty photos and adorable outfits, it's almost impossible to forget. But just in case you do, Ree, Alex, and Paige are here to remind us exactly why we turn to them for all of our fashion needs. Over the weekend, Ree headed to Dallas to join Alex and Paige (and their pals) at a wedding! And have you seen Ree's photo album from the event? We're not sure we've ever seen anything more beautiful. Them…and their wedding guest dresses! So, in the spirit of weddings, we decided to share with Loveaka the details on where you can shop Alex and Paige's stunning dresses. Ree Drummond As for Alex, her beautiful bright pink dress comes from . It's flowy, flattering, feminine and just perfect for the spring and summer months ahead. The strapless neckline is complemented by a lined straight silhouette that falls beautifully along the body in luxurious fabrication. In addition to the bold shade worn by Alex, the dress also comes in a pretty pale yellow color. Antonio Melani – Lucia – Strapless straight maxi dress Antonio Melani – Lucia – Strapless straight maxi dress Credit: Dillard’s She even received so many comments asking where she bought it that she took it his Instagram to say, “Wow, so many questions about this dress! Dillard showed up with the last minute find.” If you weren't already sold on this look, Alex also says it's “the most comfortable dress I've ever worn!” But here's a tip from her: “I'm 5'7″ and this was the perfect length, so keep in mind that if you're shorter, you'll probably need to alter it.” Alex Drummond And then there's Paige's glamorous dress! The dress features a sculpting corset-inspired bodice punctuated with a lace-up back atop a dropped waistline that leads to a beautifully draped skirt in luxurious satin fabric. Some other design details include a square neckline and adjustable straps. The dress can be purchased at and comes in several classic and eye-catching colors. Paige is wearing pebble gray, but you can also get it in black or pink. Anything else to love? Each size offers two different options for bra cup sizes so you can easily find your perfect fit. HOUSE OF CB Anabella lace-up satin dress HOUSE OF CB Anabella lace-up satin dress Credit: Nordström Obviously we couldn't stop there! We also searched and found similar dresses so you have several options to choose from. Whether you're attending a wedding yourself, dressing up for a fancy date, or have another formal event to attend, we think these options are so photo album-worthy, if you take inspiration from Reee! Copy Alex and Paige's Wedding Guest Style Topshop strapless maxi dress Now 33% off Strapless hot pink satin dress ASOS DESIGN midi corset dress Now 45% off Long dress with square collar Now 41% off Macie Reynolds is the associate e-commerce and SEO editor for The Pioneer Woman.

