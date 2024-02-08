Hillsdale Men Agree: Fashion and Masculinity Are Compatible

Men can cultivate their style to reflect their goals, interests and masculinity, some Hillsdale men say.

Senior Caleb Holm said masculinity doesn’t come from how you dress.

If you're a man like you, divinely and naturally masculine, Holm said. You don't need to become a man if you already are.

Holm said true masculinity comes from feeling confident that one is a man. Men should embrace who they are, instead of trying to embody a particular aesthetic.

Finding a way to accentuate what you already have is really important, Holm said. You shouldn't try to be anything else, you should be comfortable and love the way you were created and the way your tastes were formed.

Holm said he likes to wear traditional work clothes, monochrome outfits and jewelry.

Men should wear clothes that fit them, instead of trying to flatter their physique, according to Holm.

Don't wear clothes that are too small for you and don't wear things that are too big, Holm said. If you wear a big top, you should wear slimmer pants, and if you want to wear big pants, you should wear a slimmer top.

According to sophomore Nicholas Bass, masculinity and style are compatible, and style can be helpful.

If the style was reserved only for femininity, men would still be wearing 16th-century ruffs. In other words, the style changes for better or for worse, I would say for the worse, over the last few decades, Bass said. General ideas about masculinity are obvious, but the style does not compete with these ideas and can in some cases help to accentuate them.

Sophomore Graham Wesbury said being aware of his style makes him feel good and allows him to succeed in other areas of life.

Dressing well is usually a reflection of your internal state, it's kind of like that whole clean room thing, Wesbury said. So if you have a really dirty room, generally speaking, your mind can be cluttered and all over the place. Dressing well makes you feel mentally prepared.

Wesbury said he became more aware of his style in high school when he started going to the gym more often. Both of his parents played important roles in cultivating his style, Wesbury said.

Actually, my mother helped me a lot. She would say: You should wear this or you should buy this, and then she would give me a few pieces for Christmas. I decided I liked them, Wesbury said. About half of the sweaters in my wardrobe are from my dad.

Sophomore Erik Teder said his love of photography helped him develop his fashion sense.

Much of good photographic composition relies on the contrast of colors, shapes and patterns, Teder said. This is one of my guiding principles for every outfit I put together.

Dressing well doesn't have to be expensive, Teder said. Often when it comes to clothing, quality is more important than quantity.

I have to thank my mother for teaching me to take very good care of my laundry, Teder said.

Teder enjoys thrifting used clothes because it allows him to channel his creativity, he said.

We have a number of thrift stores in our area that I really like, Teder said. It's nice because when I find something, I can kind of visualize how it works with the other colors and patterns I already have. This makes it more of a process and an art.

Sophomore Jude Barton said the way his father dressed for work influenced his style.

He always goes into town to work and he always seems really nice, Barton said. So whenever I do something that's in a more professional environment, I try to emulate what he does.

Traditionally male characters, especially in movies, tend to dress well, Barton said.

Watch all the movies from the 1930s and 1960s, Barton said. You have all these extremely masculine men who seem really nice. I would say that’s my goal, to emulate that era.

Barton said he planned to attend medical school and believed that dressing well was more conducive to learning at a higher education institution.

I think you should dress for the occasion, Barton said. School is basically like work, so I try to dress nice when I do that.

According to Bass, one can show respect by dressing to the best of one's abilities. Still, that doesn't mean you need expensive clothes, Bass said.

Wearing expensive clothes shouldn't be the hallmark of our definition of style, Bass said.