Fashion Icons Gather for Edward Enninful's Latest British Vogue Cover





By Ian YoungsEntertainment and arts journalist Ned Rogers/Vogue Models Kate Moss, Cindy Crawford, Jourdan Dunn, Karlie Kloss and Irina Shayk were among the fashion icons in attendance. Original models Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista are among the 40 stars on the latest British Vogue cover. Oprah Winfrey, Victoria Beckham, Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus also take part in the “farewell shoot” of outgoing editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's final issue. He wanted the legendary problem be entirely “dedicated to women”. Enninful said no one could “sum up the last few years for the magazine.” He selected women who he believed had “gone beyond fashion and culture to change the social fabric of the 2020s, in ways big or small and always positive.” Kate Moss, Cara Delevingne, Gemma Chan, Jodie Comer, Maya Jama and Rina Sawayama are among the British stars who will feature in the diverse line-up. The roll call of superstars also includes Serena Williams, Iman, Selma Blair and Anya Taylor-Joy. Steven Meisel/Vogue The all-star cast came from around the world and assembled in December in a New York studio in what was described as a logistical and scheduling success by British Vogue. “Mother and daughter Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford carpooled,” Enninful wrote in the magazine. “Same as Salma Hayek Pinault and Linda Evangelista, given that Salma stayed at Linda's the night before. “Dua Lipa and Miley Cyrus have stood out for their popstar schedules. “And everyone made sure everything went well so Gigi Hadid could get home to her toddler on time.” Vogue posted a video of the group photo session to prove that they had not been photographed separately and put together in Photoshop. Reuters Edward Enninful became editor-in-chief of British Vogue in 2016 and is the first black man to hold the position. Enninful, 51, is stepping down as editor-in-chief after seven years of breaking boundaries at fashion's biggest magazine. He will remain editorial advisor to the title, but will take on a newly created role aimed at growing the brand globally. The March issue of British Vogue will be available for digital download and on newsstands from Tuesday February 13.

