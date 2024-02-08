Donate your ball gown to the Cinderella Project





You can help make your prom dreams come true by bringing new and gently used prom dresses to one of the Cinderella Project drop-off locations.

ST. LOUIS Every young woman deserves to feel like a princess at her prom. The Foster and Adoptive Care Coalition strives to make this dream a reality through the annual Cinderella Project. The Cinderella Project provides free prom dresses to high school seniors who are affected by foster care or who are recommended by their high school counselor or social worker as being unable to attend prom year for financial reasons. You can help make your prom dreams come true by bringing new and gently used prom dresses and evening gowns to one of Cinderella's drop-off locations: West County Center: 80 W County Center Dr, Des Peres, MO 63131 Level 1 near Nordstrom

West Oak Cleaners: 111471 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO 1736 Clarkson Road, Chesterfield, Missouri 12 Four Seasons Shopping, Chesterfield, MO 2470 Taylor Road, Grover, Missouri

Update store 1710 S Brentwood Boulevard, Brentwood, MO 63144

You can also help by donating in-store gift cards. Visit the exhibit on Level 1 near Nordstrom: pick up a donation envelope, purchase a gift card from the indicated store and drop it into the booth slot. Gift cards will be used to purchase dresses, jewelry, shoes and other prom accessories. Requested in-store gift cards include Bath & Body Works, Claire's, Icing, JCPenney, Macy's, Nordstrom, Sephora, Soma Intimates and Victoria's Secret. The Cinderella Project is accepting donations until February 18. They specifically need size 14 prom dresses. For more information, visit Foster-adopt.org/cinderella-project.

