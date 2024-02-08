How AI Amplifies Creativity in Fashion | Fashion

TThe impact of artificial intelligence on the creative industries is a topic that sparks widespread concern about job losses and the death of imagination, and the fashion world is no exception.

But this month, London Fashion Week, marking the event's 40th anniversary, will feature a host of AI-generated outfits and industry insiders have expressed growing optimism that the technology can do for the industry, from improving diversity to shortening the path from the design office to the fashion industry. workshop floor.

The director of the London College of Fashions Innovation AgencyMatthew Drinkwater, believes that AI will prove to be a hugely beneficial tool for creative processes and the industry as a whole.

This has opened the door to non-traditional routes into the fashion industry for people who couldn't access it before because, let's face it, the industry can feel quite elitist and quite exclusive , and a costly industry to integrate.

But these tools allow people from very different backgrounds to start gaining a foothold in the industry. And to me it seems really new and exciting,” he said.

Brands such as Heliot Emil, Zara and H&M are already using AI to control supply chains, which they say promotes sustainability by reducing overstock and waste. Many brands are also using AI to aid design processes, with clothing images generated from inputted prompts, visualizing different materials and patterns. This allows designers to make informed decisions before physically producing clothing.

The board McKinsey predicted last year, generative AI, the term for technology capable of producing compelling images, text and audio from simple human prompts, could add $150 billion to $275 billion ($120 billion to $220 billion) to global profits. operating the fashion and luxury sectors over the next three to five years. years. Predicting future fashion trends and creating virtual try-ons using AI should also be upon us.

Drinkwater has been working with his team to study how AI could change the industry, testing the ability of generative AI to create clothing for years. We were going through websites trying to get a lot of data so we could create dresses from over 40,000 images. It was actually very difficult work four years ago, but now we open up our laptops, even our smartphones and start generating images very quickly, Drinkwater said.

A collaboration between VFX and AI artist Atara and the Fashion Innovation Agency at London College of Fashion in March 2023.

So typically we take products that are commercialized in three to five years and start showing these research projects where the future of the industry might be going, he added.

In April last year, Cyril Foiret's generative AI studio, Maison Meta, hosted the first AI Fashion Week in New York, which included a competition for aspiring designers to use AI to create a fashion line. Winners were able to have their collections physically manufactured to sell online through retailer Revolve. As in other sectors, AI is now associated with layoffs and critics say artistic creativity could be wiped out. But Foiret says there's little to worry about.

AI is such a powerful tool that amplifies creativity. Those who think jobs will go down shouldn't think that way. We all have to get used to the tools, but if it's just a tool with no people behind it, there's no point, he said.

Arti Zeighami, former head of data and analytics at H&M and now senior AI advisor for consultancy BCG, agrees that AI can be used as a positive force in the fashion industry. Being transparent about AI helps people not be afraid and allows them to be comfortable while feeling in control. It is the transformation of the human mentality that is important, he declared.

AI will evolve as a technology in one way or another, we will have to evolve with it, but we are not yet at the terminator stage, at least.

Mary Towers, head of AI at the TUC, said AI could be a useful aid to workers in the creative sector, but should not be misused to replace human creativity.

We need new laws to ensure that all workers in the arts sector, including fashion, are consulted and properly compensated if their work and intellectual property are used by AI, she said.

We have already seen artists in the UK have their image, voice or likeness reproduced by AI technology without their consent. We cannot afford for this to become the norm in other sectors as well. This is why we urgently need new regulations to protect workers' creativity and copyright.