Miniature Andy Reids roam the halls of two Springfield schools Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – The Kansas City Chiefs are trying to become the first team in 20 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions, sending the Chiefs Kingdom into a frenzy.

This enthusiasm has led to many school spirit days where students can dress up as well-known characters like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift or Andy Reid.

Two Springfield public schools invited students to dress up as the Chiefs head coach on Wednesday, and it was quite a spectacle (as seen in the accompanying video).

Students had different interpretations of Andy's look, including some who wore Hawaiian shirts. But many students at Wanda Gray Elementary School in south Springfield and Wilsons Creek Middle School in Battlefield chose Andy's attire, including a hat, glasses, mustache, headsets and laminated play sheets that Reid uses to cover his mouth when sending messages. in plays.

Some of the mustaches were jet black and straight, so they looked a little more like the Mario Brothers than the Chiefs head coach.

Another fitting view was Hux Coats, whose Andy Reid outfit included a pair of round-rimmed glasses.

I think I'm sort of like Harry Potter, he said.

But it was the effort that counted. And when it came to finding the right lip foliage, students and teachers tried different methods.

Mine is a pipe cleaner, special education teacher Susan Griesemer said of his mustache.

Mine is made of construction paper, said school nurse Kristin Cantrell.

I didn't make mine; we just bought them at Party City, said second grader Charlie Hartman.

I thought I had a few mustaches left from a birthday party, said fifth-grader Lauren Warakomski. But I couldn't find them, so I used a stencil and cut it out with a marker.

I got some hairspray, I sprayed it a little white, and that's how I got it, said sixth grader Ryker Jump.

My mom put makeup on my face, second-grader Thomas Harwell said of his mustache. I like it, but it's really itchy.

And while every student we spoke to liked the way they looked with a mustache, they all shared Harwell's critique of what it means to wear one.

It's really, really itchy, Jump agreed.

It's itchy and doesn't stick very well, Warakomski added.

School secretary Tiffany Waisner didn't go for the stache look but wore a pair of earrings featuring Andy Reid's face.

“He’s just a great, exceptional guy, and I’m glad he’s getting the notoriety he deserves,” Waisner said. My family knows how much I love it, so they gave me these Andy Reid earrings for Christmas.

First-grade teacher Megan Bryant wore a sweatshirt with a drawing of Taylor Swift's face and the number 87 on it, as the school also held spirit days for Kelce and Swift this week.

“One of my favorite students gave me this Taylor Swift shirt for Christmas because she knows how much I love the Chiefs and Taylor,” Bryant said. I always watched the Chiefs, but that was without my Swiftie daughters who are teenagers. But now they watch the game with me every week and I love it. It has become a family sport, not just a sport between me and my husband.

When asked who he preferred to be dressed between Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce or Andy Reid, Jump pointed out his coaching outfit and smiled.

I have to be myself, he replied. Because I'm Andy Reid.

But even amid all the Chief Kingdom love, a student dressed like Andy Reid admitted he wouldn't be rooting for the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

My favorite team is the Dolphins,” said fourth-grader Preston Booher. And the Chiefs knocked my team out of the playoffs. I just do it (dress like Andy Reid) because my mom wanted me to.

Sitting next to Booher, Hartman tried to change his mind.

You have to support the team that eliminated your team, Hartman stressed. That's how it works.

At Wanda Gray, Andy Reid Day also fell on another dress-up occasion, with kindergartners dressed as construction workers and other classes dressed as senior citizens.

This is our 100th day of school,” said Wanda Gray Principal Angie Carder. So one of the celebrations is to dress like we are 100 years old.

A student was holding a stuffed cat.

I'm crazy about cats, she said.

Another student had a note pinned to the back of her bathrobe that read: If lost, please return it to Mrs. Foley.

You know, sometimes we get lost as we get older, Carder said. But we know to get her back into Mrs. Foley's class, right? And the kindergartners have a construction theme as they are under construction on their 100th day of school.

With all these differently dressed students running around the school on Wednesday, it was certainly an unusual sight to see and confusing for those who didn't know what was going on.

But you couldn't help but smile.

It was kind of weird and kind of funny, Coats said.

