The Wylie Historical Society hosts a vintage fashion show





It was a fashionable affair for those in attendance at the Wylie Historical Society's first Vintage Fashion Show fundraiser. The event took place on Saturday, January 27 at St. Anthony Catholic Church and included a catered box lunch. Attendees from as far away as Wichita Falls, Fort Worth and Denton enjoyed seeing the progression of fashion trends from 1887 to 1987, which represented the first hundred years of the town of Wylies' existence. The models were members of the Womens Vintage Society of Dallas, a social group dedicated to preserving and sharing their love and passion for eras of the past. Some modeled sets dated from the 1900s-1980s. Heritage Village at Chestnut Square in McKinney has opened its collections to include dresses from the 1880s and 1890s, too fragile to wear. Attendees were invited to participate in a costume competition, with prizes awarded in several categories including Most Authentic, Most Original, Best Out of the Box, Best Overall, Attendee Favorite and the best story behind the costume. Heidi Foist of the Farmersville Historical Society won best overall costume. Door prizes for goods and services from 20 Wylie area merchants were awarded. The grand prize was a one-night stay at the historic Gallagher House in Wylie. For more stories from the Murphy community, check out the next print or digital edition of the Murphy Monitor. Subscribe today and support local journalism.

