Princess Beatrice is a vision in off-the-shoulder dress and chunky heels for royal wedding in Peru





Princess Beatrice, 35, has undergone a style revolution over the past two years, replacing her sleek mini dresses with elegant midi dresses, including her wedding guest outfits. Before we got used to stepping out royally in The Vampire's Wife ruffles and Erdem florals, we regularly used to see Sarah Ferguson's daughter donning more daring outfits. One of them included her off-the-shoulder wedding guest dress for Prince Christian of Hanover's nuptials in 2018. © Raúl Sifuentes Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie attended the wedding of Prince Christian of Hanover in 2018 Joining her sister Princess Eugenie in Peru, Beatrice stepped out in a spring dress perfectly suited to the sunny March weather. The black dress featured off-the-shoulder straps and a knee-length skirt, with the dark blue fabric dotted with white flowers. She finished her ensemble with black wedge heels and a matching clutch with her essentials. This look came as a surprise to many fans, as royal ladies tend to keep their necklines and hemlines very modest. There are only a handful of times when Beatrice has chosen to show off her shoulders or even her arms in public, preferring long-sleeved dresses for her royal appearances. © Getty Princess Beatrice often prefers modest wedding guest dresses, like the one from The Vampire's Wife that she wore to Ellie Goulding's nuptials. However, Meghan Markle chose to wear several Bardot dresses, including for her post-wedding Trooping the Color ceremony in 2018, and Princess Kate made the rare style choice for a garden party in 2017. Eugénie, Beatrice's equally elegant sister, chose a green floral dress with a flowing fabric covered in a yellow floral print. It featured a V-neck, belted waist and long sleeves, and she added nude heels and sunglasses for an effortless look. Years before Prince Christian's wedding to Alessandra de Osma, Beatrice once again surprised with her fashion choices at the Prince and Princess of Wales' nuptials in 2011. In addition to her cream fishtail dress for the pre-wedding dinner and the modest cream Valentino Haute Couture dress for the Westminster Abbey ceremony, Beatrice wore a rarely photographed third dress for the evening reception. She was photographed at a private wedding party at the Goring Hotel, where Kate spent the night before her wedding, wearing an embellished brown asymmetrical dress alongside colorful trainers. © Getty The royal married the property developer in 2020 The royal wore champagne satin Valentino heels, which she later recycled for her 2020 wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, earlier in the day, but prioritized comfort in the evening. Edoardo's wife has already admitted that sneakers were popular shoes for several members of her family and that they even caused a breakup between her and Eugénie! © Danny E. Martindale Princess Beatrice wore trainers to the Prince and Princess of Wales' after-party at the Goring Hotel. “One of the biggest arguments we ever had was over a pair of Converse sneakers,” Beatrice told Vogue. “We have the same size feet and we both had identical pairs. One pair was destroyed and the other sister may have swapped them.” READ NEXT: Meghan Markle's 100,000 wedding dress: hidden details, rare photos and the fascinating story behind it

