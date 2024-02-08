Fit Check with Fashion Society Co-Presidents Isabella Korunda CC24 and Maria Elena Gerbaud CC24

Columbia University Fashion Society co-presidents Isabella Korunda CC24 (left) and Maria Elena Gerbaud CC24 (right)

Meet Isabelle Korunda CC24 (she/her) and Maria Elena Gerbaud CC24 (she she)co-presidents of the Columbia University Fashion Society. Korunda has a degree in film studies from Naples, Florida, and Gerbaud majored in art history from Panama City, Panama. Both have been members of CUFS since their freshman year; they look forward to hosting fashion-focused lectures on campus this semester, as well as keeping the community up to date with fashion trends through regularly published editorial content on CUFS. website. Upcoming events this semester include talks with insiders from Golden Goose, LoveShackFancy and Dior; check out the CUFS Instagram (@columbia.fashion) for the latest updates!

What is the Columbia University Fashion Society?

Gerbaud: CUFS is a pre-professional fashion club, dedicated to expanding our membership network in the fashion industry. We plan speaker events and regularly publish articles on our website, which keeps CUFS members and the Colombian community in general informed of new fashion trends. I would say CUFS is for anyone who loves fashion, as well as anyone who wants to get into the industry!

Crown : Our speaker series brings together many different people: Roberto Vedovotto (CEO of Kering Eyewear), Donata Minelli (CEO of Ulla Johnson); and Tiffany & Co. also invited CUFS to its headquarters to hear from the heads of the different departments. We also invited Columbia alumni who are new to the industry to give talks; I think they also offer a really interesting perspective, something that feels more tangible to current students. In addition, we also have a online publishingwhere our editorial team regularly publishes articles.

What was your favorite part about being involved with CUFS?

Gerbaud: CUFS gave me the opportunity to learn from successful and inspiring members of the fashion industry. Last semester, we hosted an event with shoe designer Stuart Weitzman, where he presented his professional journey as creative director and CEO of the company. We discovered his creative role and his commercial strategy. It was amazing to learn and receive life advice from such a successful yet down-to-earth person.

Crown : I don't know if I can choose a favorite event, it would be like choosing a favorite child! But another interesting event that I want to highlight is when Federico Turconi, CEO of Gucci's Americas division, came to campus for a Q&A session. Hearing his insights and advice on the industry was incredible.

What was your favorite class at Columbia and why?

Crown : Luckily, I was able to take many amazing classes at Columbia. But the one I really loved was Major Women Filmmakers with Professor Breixo Viejo Vias. As an aspiring filmmaker, it was really exciting to delve into female directors who have made incredible films that are often left on the fringes of the male-centric cinematic canon.

Gerbaud: One of my favorite classes was Abnormal Psychology with Professor Emett McCaskill. After this course, I even wanted to take other psychology courses.

What do you like to do outside of class?

Gerbaud: I started taking piano lessons during my sophomore year when in-person classes resumed. The music department offers one-credit courses with different instruments; I always wanted to learn piano, so I decided it was never too late to do it!

Crown : I enjoy making short films, some for classes, others through Columbia University Film Productions. I'm also part of Orchesis, a dance group, and I take regular lessons from Barnard. Her dance routine is incredible. I am also part of a sorority, Kappa Alpha Theta; it was such an enriching experience.

How do you like to enjoy being in New York?

Crown : One of the main reasons I chose to apply to Columbia was its location, especially for career opportunities. I was able to complete in-person internships at New York-based companies during the semester, and these were opportunities I wouldn't have elsewhere. Outside of professional development, New York has many amazing parks and museums, and thanks to Columbia we have access to many museums for free, so I take advantage of those regularly as well.

Gerbaud: I also chose Columbia in part because of its location. I've tried to take advantage of all the cultural opportunities we have here. I really enjoy going to art museums like the Met, MoMA, and the Frick Collection, not only for my art history classes, since most of them do field trips to these museums, but also in my free time. Columbia also has the Arts Initiative, through which it offers discounted tickets to music and arts-related events; I'm going to the Met Opera next week to see Madame Papillon. This is something that only exists in New York!