Women Support Women: Theater Troupe Casts Five Women Wearing Same Dress

Nothing brings women together like tulle, trauma and a shared distaste for the bride.

Five Women Wearing the Same Dress tells the story of a group of bridesmaids who escape the chaos of a society wedding by hiding in the bedroom of the bride's younger sister. She is also a bridesmaid.

Iola Community Theater presents the play at 7 p.m. Friday evening and Saturday at the ICT Warehouse, directed by Paige Shauf-Olson of Piqua.

The play is set in 1993 but feels timely and relevant to the #MeToo era. It raises questions about how empowered modern women reconcile their feelings about men, societal expectations, past hurts, and even each other. It's a fast-paced, hilarious adventure, especially accessible to anyone who's ever been forced to squeeze into an ill-fitting abomination of a garment intentionally designed not to overshadow the bride.

In this case, the bride is never seen, making her the perfect target for gossip, speculation, and strolls down memory lane. Each of the women has a very different background but ultimately discovers that they have much more in common beyond wearing the same dress.

Talulabel Gilpins' character hides in his room during his sister's wedding. Photo by Vickie Moss/Iola Register

IT'S HARD to imagine a better-performed team of women (and one man).

Talulabel Gilpin delivers a stunning performance as Meredith, the bride's younger sister who desperately wants to escape the forced merriment of marriage. She seeks refuge in her bedroom, then eventually confesses her deepest, darkest secrets in the comforting bosom of other women. Gilpin skillfully uses sarcasm and contempt to hide his pain. She shines most in quiet, vulnerable moments.

Jenna Morris, a veteran of her third show ICT, lends a sweet naivety to the strange role of Frances' cousin. She is a devout Christian (as she reminds the audience again and again) who would deny ever being tempted to sin, even though her actions speak otherwise.

Jenna Morris, center, watches Kate Vernon paint her nails in Five Women Wearing the Same Dress. Halie Luken is pictured in the back. Photo by Vickie Moss/Iola Register

Enter the always entertaining Kate Vernon as the delightfully drunk and disorderly Georgeanne. She has difficulties in her marriage and meets an ex-lover at the wedding who is also the bride's ex-boyfriend. Vernon's versatility and dramatic flair hit the right note as she delivers some of the most powerful ideas, including this line during a monologue about how women diminish themselves for men: …All those times where I was waiting for his phone call, I went out of my way to make things more convenient for him.

Rhi Jordan, another ICT veteran, takes on one of the heavier roles as Mindy, the groom's lesbian sister. The play set in the early '90s offers a slightly dated reminder of how far society has come when it comes to LGBT rights; a group of modern bridesmaids probably wouldn't be so shocked and uncomfortable to have a lesbian in their midst. But Jordan's cheerful and effervescent yet sincere approach to the role makes him something of a role model. A clumsy, hungry, clumsy role model, perhaps, but always a mentor.

Rhi Jordan practices her balancing skills. Photo by Vickie Moss/Iola Register

Halie Luken is no stranger to the local arts scene as a high school speech and drama teacher, as well as leader of TIC's Comedy Improv Troupe and member of the TIC Board of Directors. Yet, one way or another, this is her acting debut in ICT. However, she's clearly a pro, serving as a voice of reason with Trisha's character, who helps each character come to terms with conflicting emotions. Her character is described as the ultimate left-wing feminist who must reconcile her feelings when she meets a man who seems too good to be true.

And as the only man on the show, Cody Easley has his work cut out for him. He slips into all that feminine energy with the confidence of a man used to getting what he wants.

Cody Easley with Halie Luken. Photo by Vickie Moss/Iola Register

Halie Luken. Photo by Vickie Moss/Iola Register

THE PLAY is a bit of a return to basics for the director.

Shauf-Olson played the role of Mindy in the same play during a 2009 performance at the Allen Community Theater while she was a student there. She enjoyed the frank yet humorous discussion of social issues, but it was the relationships Schauf-Olson formed with the other women in the cast that stood out to her.

It's important to hear women's stories, even if they were written by a man, she said. Playwright Alan Ball also wrote the screenplay for the film American Beauty and created the television series Six Feet Under.

It touches on several serious themes but it's a comedy, Shauf-Olson said. I hope people feel seen and understood and have a good time.

Since the play was written and staged in 1993, the elaborate bedroom set is based on decorating themes of the era and inspired by Shauf-Olson's childhood. Even the programs are period true, using fonts and artistic elements used by the ICT team in 1993. The Register printed the programs and can assure you that the paper is probably also 30 years old, found during a recent cleaning.

Tickets for the show are $10 for adults and $5 for children; the production is rated PG-13 and features adult themes such as drug and alcohol use, as well as descriptions of child sexual abuse. Dessert is provided. Save the program and bring it to the Pour Choices Bar after the show Friday and Saturday to receive a discount on drink specials.