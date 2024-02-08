Patrick McDowell announces new business model ahead of London Fashion Week AW24 Patrick McDowell

In a bold and true gesture Patrick McDowell fashion, the pioneering luxury brand has announced an industry-first business model ahead of London Fashion Week later this month, further integrating sustainability into the brand's day-to-day operations.

Founded in 2018, Patrick McDowell is known for its atelier-centric demi-couture pieces that champion avant-garde designs without sacrificing wearability. The newly launched business model, set to shake up the industry and raise the bar for other designers in terms of social and environmental responsibilities, reinvents the role of the catwalk and is part of an uncompromising approach to sustainability.

As part of this new solution for sustainable luxury, the brand is committed to redefining the approach to zero-impact growth, reconciling the limits of seasonal production, while balancing human and environmental impact, within the concept , development and planning of each collection.

As sustainability becomes a buzzword in fashion, Patrick McDowell, the brand's eponymous founder/designer, says sustainable design has always been at the heart of his brand: The first thing I made when I was a child was a bag made of a pair of bags. of jeans. It’s about taking a longer-term view and understanding that designing with sustainable, circular values ​​creates a sustainable, sustainable business.

The brand's AW24 collection, the first season presented on the catwalk under the new business model, will be unveiled on February 17 during London Fashion Week. Accompanying collection notes will detail the limited edition quantities available for each item, helping to balance, control and manage seasonal impact as part of the early design and concept stages.

Following the show, McDowells Workshop will release items from the collection made to order using a variety of carefully selected, advanced sustainable materials, with releases scheduled with environmental considerations and human capabilities in mind. Additionally, each purchase comes with a free refit by the workshop, allowing customers to return their item at a later date of their choosing for adjustment, demonstrating the brand's philosophy of conscious consumption and designs that stand the test of time.

True luxury is knowing that the garment you wear is made in the best possible way, says McDowell, referencing the new business model when asked what his definition of luxury is. It's about understanding that we are here for you when you want to redesign, repair or even clean your garment in the best way. The future of luxury is about being there for your customers in an authentic way, providing them with transparent information so they know their decision to buy with you is the best possible option.

This thoughtful approach will help limit the impact on local manufacturers and manufacturers, avoid unnecessary pressure and strengthen ongoing partnerships across the supply chain throughout the production process. But with conscious production and additional services provided as well as less consumption encouraged by the brand, would there be a commercial conflict between ever-increasing costs and ensuring value for money for consumers?

I am interested in creating relationships with clients that last a lifetime. Providing tracking for our parts makes sense and is the right thing to do. McDowell isn't concerned about potential short-term financial fluctuations. He highlights that clothing is about creating emotions and that creating limited edition and made-to-order pieces means we can limit the quantities we intentionally create to ensure that every piece made is made to the highest standards.

Patrick McDowell behind the stage at his SS24 show at London Fashion Week Lorenzo Berni

We offer the world's finest materials manufactured in London to perfectly suit your needs at a competitive price. I believe we are working through all future changes in the fashion market and are well positioned to respond to a changing landscape over the next 5-10 years.

Adding a modern twist to the brand's founding principles of inspiring authenticity, social impact and moral practice, McDowell says all pieces come with certification and traceability of fabric provenance, manufacturers and kilometers traveled, providing an unrivaled level of transparency in the field of sustainable development. practical under the new model.

With his AW24 show just a week away, McDowell discusses the inspiration and aesthetic behind the new season. This collection was created using 6 icons inspired by Eurydice from Greek mythology, beautifully designed pieces in classic tones with a touch of gold gabardine to create looks that elevate any wardrobe while offering separate pieces to integrate into existing looks. When it comes to his favorite, McDowell unhesitatingly names the silk gabardine double-breasted coat. It sparkles deliciously in the light. It's a perfect addition to any look. Created from the finest silk in the world, woven by Taroni in Italy. This is such a special piece.

Patrick McDowell's AW24 collection will be presented on February 17 at 8 p.m. GMT during London Fashion Week.