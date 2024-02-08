How to live stream Helmut Lang's show at New York Fashion Week 2024

As New York Fashion Week approaches, the Big Apple is gearing up for a slew of events, including after-parties, runway presentations and street style showcases. Scheduled for February 9-14, the fashion week will feature physical and digital presentations, featuring more than 70 designers and brands showcasing their latest collections.

The lineup includes 70 brands, with notable names like Helmut Lang, Coach, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Area, Carolina Herrera, Michael Kors, Gabriela Hearst, Eckhaus Latta, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch and CFDA Designers 2023. of the year in women's clothing, Khaite, and men's clothing, Willy Chavarria.

Helmut Lang Favorites Pre-Fall 2024 by Peter Do. pic.twitter.com/trs4iO8bfU -Minnie (@saintdutchess) December 8, 2023

On February 9, Helmut Lang will kick off fashion week with his Fall/Winter 2024 collection. So if you want to know more about the collection and where to stream the show live, here's a guide to everything 'you need to know about the next showcase.

What to expect from Helmut Lang's presentation at New York Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2024

Helmut Lang Creative Director Peter Do will present its second collection, in which we will be able to see the designer's vision of winter clothing and accessories. If the fashion house has not provided any teaser or clue about the next show, we can anticipate the presentation of Do's signature pieces during the fall/winter 2024 show.

As usual, the collection will likely focus on well-tailored suits, pleated pants and skirts, button-down dress shirts, oversized outerwear and chunky shoes.

Marking his first collection for the brand during the Spring/Summer 2024 iteration, Do retained the androgynous spirit of Lang's design philosophy and combined his innovative cutting techniques that brought each look to life.

Where to watch Helmut Lang's Fall/Winter 2024 show

The Helmut Lang Fall/Winter 24 show is scheduled to begin at noon (EST) on February 9, which corresponds to 1 a.m. SGT on February 10 in Singapore.

Fashion enthusiasts will be able to find the Helmut Lang fall/winter 2024 fashion show on the brand's website, Instagram account and YouTube channel. The show will also be presented on the New York Fashion Week websiteInstagram apps and stories.

(Hero and Feature Image Credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Helmut Lang)