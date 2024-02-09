What 14 fashion insiders wore at New York Fashion Week





Each season, New York Fashion Week's vibrant street style scene, often documented by the expert eye of Vogue Photographer Phil Oh acts as a preview of the biggest fashion trends to come. Buyers, editors, stylists, writers and more take to the streets of the Big Apple to admire the new shows. And when they do, their outfits often incorporate some of the freshest, coolest new pieces on the scene. Last season, for example, everyone was spotted wearing the neon-colored Martine Rose x Nike sneakers, a wonderfully offbeat shoe collaboration. As the fall 2024 shows officially begin on Friday, consider this week's show participants the perfect people for fashion inspiration; Their outfits basically predict the future of fashion. In honor, Vogue reached out and asked some of them to share what they would be wearing this season. Trendy must-haves ranged from luxury Bottega Veneta bags and Miu Miu boots, to more unexpected pieces like Baby Phat gloves (Y2K style isn't dead yet!) and comfy Collina Strada sweatpants. Below, see what 13 fashion insiders will wear to NYFW. FashionMarket and Editorial Director The best part about dressing for February fashion shows is the chance to really experiment with layering. I plan to play with it Cool stripes, Zankov knitsand non-stop men's ties this season. Writer I'm going simple and easy: a leather jacket that I can make suffocatingly Galliano-for-Margiela style and a pair of Baby Phat gloves. Journalist Honestly, my black Telfar baggy pants, because it's cold and they are the workers' best friends. It keeps me warm but fashionable! Fashion Office Coordinator, Saks Fifth Avenue One of my latest obsessions is peacoats. I've been gravitating towards this style of outerwear for the past few weeks, and I imagine it will be my go-to style during NYFW. I will most likely wear my vintage peacoat, but I also looked this Tory Burch peacoat with a faux fur collar. I think the collar adds something special to this traditional silhouette. I also plan to wear red all the time. For me, red is not just a passing trend, it is becoming a wardrobe staple. I even told a few people that red was my new neutral! You will probably see me wearing a red cardigan styled in a myriad of ways: draped as a scarf, worn as a hood or even transformed into a sarong. The possibilities are limitless!

