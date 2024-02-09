Wartime solidarity between Copenhagen and Ukraine fashion weeks

Testifying to their resilience in the face of immense difficulties, five Ukrainian designers bring their clothes to Denmark for CPHFW

In times of war, it is a testament to the human spirit that fashion designers are still able to create clothing that sheds light during dark times. This season, Copenhagen Fashion Week and Ukrainian Fashion Week have teamed up to showcase five Ukrainian brands, highlighting how fashion can serve as a reminder of a better future.

Held at Ukraine House in Copenhagen, the presentation included Chereshnivska, Domanof, Jamemme, Paskal and Fayina Yerenburh x Vozianov, as well as the runway show from London-based Ukrainian brand Kseniaschnaider, symbolizing Denmark's much-needed solidarity with the fashion industry. Ukrainian fashion.

While many people in Ukraine lack access to vital resources and struggle to gain a basic sense of security, it can be difficult to imagine the luxury of something like fashion. Yet programs like these can raise awareness of what is happening. The Ukrainian Fashion Support Initiative, launched by Ukrainian Fashion Week at the start of the war, was created in the hope that Ukrainian designers could continue their practice.

Kseniaschnaider's collection incorporates reworked denim, a web woven with stories of growth and resilience, she says in a press release. Designer Ksenia Schnaider said she witnessed how war destroys the soil, how nature overcomes this problem and how flowers bloom.

Founded in 2016, Chereshnivska used a palette of neutral grays as well as bright accents in homage to vytynanka, a Slavic art form of paper cutting that decorates homes and household items in traditional Ukrainian culture. Founder Iryna Kohana said she wanted to tell the world about a strong-minded and talented Ukrainian woman whose life and work were timeless.

Due to the no-fly zone in Ukraine, getting to Copenhagen from kyiv is a real challenge. You have to change two trains, one at night, then take a plane with several large suitcases per person. It all takes more than a day, says Julie Yarmouliuk of Jamemme, who packed her pleated architectural silhouettes this season to be present this year. Fayina Yerenburh x Vozianov focused on bright colors, but it wasn't without its challenges. It is very difficult to be in the zone of constant influence of war. Sometimes there just isn't enough energy for creativity. But if we are on the side of life, we must create, she reflects.

Domanof echoes the aesthetic of Scandinavian minimalism, but founder and creative director Dima Domanof also stays true to her roots. We also infuse deep meanings into our pieces, she says. Our team put all their heart into creating this collection. We dedicated it to the friends we have lost and the friends of our friends. And 3D applique Paskals dresses with pink sequin butterflies and sky blue chiffon bows decorate dark times with a promise of fun, feminine fun.

The initiative is vital to giving visibility to Ukrainian brands during the ongoing war, securing orders in international markets and supporting the industry, saving the businesses and livelihoods of hundreds of workers, the UFW said in the official press release.

To imagine a post-war era, it is imperative that Ukrainian designers continue their craft. And even in hostile conditions, these designers have managed to maintain a commitment not only to creativity, but also to sustainability, preserving their cultural heritage in extremely difficult conditions while demonstrating their dedication to art, design craftsmanship and know-how.

Photographed by Lina Romanova.

Kseniaschnaider

True Dalya: What impact did the war have on the way you made and produced clothes?

Kseniachnaider: War destroys everything. And even if you avoid physical destruction, your previous life is destroyed. The only possible resistance to war is to try to keep your rules and principles to the end, to try to follow your chosen path even when the world is crumbling before your eyes. My team and I do everything we can to maintain our zero waste practices, upcycling methods and support Ukrainian women through their crafts. We were lucky that our production was not destroyed, which is why we continue to work in kyiv and produce collections. [where] Of which 60 to 80 percent are made from vintage clothing, deadstock fabrics or certified sustainable materials.

Dahlia: How did nature guide or inspire you when creating this collection?

Kseniachnaider: This collection was created under the slogan Nature always wins. I witnessed how war destroys the soil, destroys all life around, and how nature overcomes this situation: flowers bloom in minefields in spring. In this collection I want to celebrate [natures] quiet strength and unwavering beauty.

Photographed by Gabriel Miranda.

Julie Yarmoliuk, founder and CEO, creator of Jamemme

Dahlia: How do you manage to preserve your own strength and creativity in difficult times?

Julie Yarmoliuk: In the present [situation], it constitutes our only source of comfort, diverting our attention from the flow of distressing news and heartbreaking stories that inundate us daily. Recently, an Instagram user wondered about the timing of a Ukrainian brand participating in CPHFW amid the ongoing war. Through our work, we not only pay taxes and provide support to our team, but we also strengthen our mental resilience. In these difficult times, creating distinctive designs, experimenting with innovative materials, adopting cutting-edge technologies and making new dresses are our only ways to persevere. Our dedication to fashion demonstrates our commitment to moving forward, even in these difficult circumstances.

Photographed by Gabriel Miranda.

Fine Yerenburh x Vozianov

Dahlia: Can you describe your collection and what inspired you?

Good Yerenburh: My collection is rich in colors, but all are taken from the surrounding nature, from the universe. For me, color symbolizes life. This is important for Ukraine, especially now. My task is to harmonize the colors of any item in the collection, to ensure that the clothes and accessories give positive emotions and energy.

The Ukrainian national costume is characterized by the use of bold combinations of bright colors and a simple, bright, contrasting silhouette. I use the same principle in my collection.

Photographed by Gabriel Miranda.

Dima Domanof, founder and creative director of Domanof

Dahlia: Where does Ukrainian fashion stand on the world map?

Dima Domanov: Ukrainian culture is gaining recognition even in parts of the world where the country may not be known. In our opinion, Ukrainian designers do not lack talent but rather require substantial investments. Collaborations such as those with Copenhagen Fashion Week organized by the Ukrainian Fashion Week organization highlight the Ukrainian fashion industry on the world map. While it is premature to say where Ukrainian fashion definitely stands, the positive reception suggests promising prospects.

Photographed by Gabriel Miranda.

Anastasiya Rozava, creative director of Chereshnivska

Dahlia: How, if at all, has this collection become part of your cultural heritage?

Anastasia Rozava: Our collection deeply integrates Ukrainian cultural heritage, drawing particular inspiration from the traditional art form of vytynanka, which is a style of paper cut. The muse of this series is the work of Hutsul artist Paraska [Plytka Horytsvit], which interprets local customs through its own lens. She ingeniously designed it vytynanka from recycled materials such as notebook covers and various packaging.

As a tribute to his creativity, our new collection features distinctive cutouts and appliqués made from recycled materials such as vintage parachute canvas and old denim. We adopted the elegant lines characteristic of the Carpathians vytynanka, organizing each element to allow space and flow in the designs. Echoing the tradition where vytynanka [is used in] the domestic environment, we have translated this concept into fashion, allowing those who wear them to adorn themselves with pieces that capture the spirit and beauty of this artistic practice.