Fashion
Here's what's happening at New York Fashion Week
We're just one day away from New York Fashion Week, which officially kicks off the creative carnage that is fashion month. Starting in the Big Apple before heading to major European cities, this year's Fashion Week is packed with talent. We have our all-American designers like Tommy Hilfiger, as well as the new generation of designers like Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Peter Do for Helmut Lang. We collected the shows not to be missed just for you (you’re welcome).
Helmut Lang – 02/09 (12 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. GMT)
Last season, all eyes were on Helmut Lang as new creative director Peter Do launched his first collection for the brand. Do actually surprised some of us by opting for a colorful offering that was actually a nod to the brand's lesser-known archives, as well as using Ocean Vuong's poetry, another nod look at the history of the brand, in particular a campaign from 2000. With a brand rich in its archives, we will be watching Do to see what references it will offer this season.
Collina Strada – 02/09 (3:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. GMT)
A rarity in fashion, the hill road gave us a smile on the podiums last season. A pro at all things facial (still not with the animal prosthetics of Fall/Winter 2023), this season will certainly follow into the designer's whimsical, color-coded, nature-filled world. The only question that remains is: what will be the turning point?
Tommy Hilfiger – 02/09 (8 p.m. EST / 1 a.m. GMT +1)
A New York legend in his own right, Tommy Hilfiger returns to the Big Apple for an even bigger occasion. The brand took to its Instagram to re-declare Tommy's home; back for New York Fashion Week, complete with video of iconic landmarks, from Grand Central Station to a Fifth Avenue sign. Whatever Tommys has in store for us, it will be major.
Proenza Schouler – 02/10 (12 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. GMT)
The New York Fashion Week schedule wouldn't be complete without Proenza Schoulerthe American brand co-signed by the Queen of New York Chlo Sévigny. For her latest fall/winter show, the actress, model and overall style icon walked the runway and was hoping for a repeat this season. If that doesn't happen, we'll continue to look at the brand's minimalist offering with open eyes.
Khaite – 02/10 (7 p.m. EST / 00 a.m. GMT +1)
If you want to know what the cool girls in downtown New York will be wearing in six months, tune in Khaiteparade. Put together without being overdressed, the Khaite woman refines minimalist silhouettes with an overall neutral color palette, giving new meaning to quiet luxury. Simple and chic, what more could you ask for?
Sandy Liang – 02/11 (1:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. GMT)
The queen of bows Sandy Liang returns to the big city to fill our eyes with fanciful beauty. Bows on the tops? Knots on your nails? Bows on shoes? Knots on your eyelashes? You name it and it will probably happen. Oh, and there will definitely be a series of pieces made for New York's prettiest princesses.
Ludovic de Saint Sernin – 02/11 (8 p.m. EST / 12 a.m. GMT +1)
The brand born in Paris Ludovic de Saint Sernin crosses the Atlantic to make its debut in New York. LDSS announced the news on its Instagram account, stating that New York has always been a source of inspiration, due to its legacy as a key location in the history of contemporary queer culture and some of the defining art movements of 'Today. We expected even more sensuality from the young designer, drawn from local culture.
Coach – 02/12 (2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. GMT)
Coachs recent rebranding is unprecedented. Having become one of the most beloved brands of our generation, Coach has injected itself with a youthful aesthetic while remaining in touch with its all-American image. Who bets on FROW participants? Here's to hoping frozen spice will be there again.
PUPPETS AND PUPPETS – 02/12 (6 p.m. EST / 11 p.m. GMT)
Everyone has that weird kid in their family who always shows up with the most thuggish thing ever, basically. PUPPETS AND PUPPETS. The New York-based brand pulls out all the stops when it comes to its clothing, but it's the accessories that are worth keeping an eye on. A fanny pack? Yes please.
Thom Browne – 02/14 (7:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 p.m. GMT)
The dark horse of New York Fashion Week, Thomas Browne is about to teach us, once again, excellence and craftsmanship. We were sure to see gray suit after gray suit and you know what, well, go for it, because we know the dedication behind the detail.
Main image credit: Sandy Liang
Learn more about Culted
See: It's the end of Copenhagen Fashion Week: here's what happened
See: Five German Designers You Should Know
|
Sources
2/ https://culted.com/new-york-fashion-week-fall-winter-2024-schedule/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Dawgs ready for a Dempsey classic
- Here's what's happening at New York Fashion Week
- Pakistan's elections are both chaotic and predictable
- Summit to launch 25 strategic reports
- Two people airlifted for shock trauma following tree-fire collision involving emergency services vehicle
- Stage actor and voice actor Dante Basco will be present at MC3
- Table tennis Paralympic training in Naples for 2024 competitions
- Wartime solidarity between Copenhagen and Ukraine fashion weeks
- The Japanese stock market barely rose for decades. Now it's booming | Business and economy
- An earthquake 100 miles off the Atlantic coast was felt by Florida residents
- Supreme Court Signals Colorado Unlikely to Allow Trump to Exclude Ballot
- Indonesians to vote next week amid huge controversies over eligibility and ethical violations – Eurasia Review