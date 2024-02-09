Here's what's happening at New York Fashion Week

We're just one day away from New York Fashion Week, which officially kicks off the creative carnage that is fashion month. Starting in the Big Apple before heading to major European cities, this year's Fashion Week is packed with talent. We have our all-American designers like Tommy Hilfiger, as well as the new generation of designers like Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Peter Do for Helmut Lang. We collected the shows not to be missed just for you (you’re welcome).

Helmut Lang – 02/09 (12 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. GMT)

Last season, all eyes were on Helmut Lang as new creative director Peter Do launched his first collection for the brand. Do actually surprised some of us by opting for a colorful offering that was actually a nod to the brand's lesser-known archives, as well as using Ocean Vuong's poetry, another nod look at the history of the brand, in particular a campaign from 2000. With a brand rich in its archives, we will be watching Do to see what references it will offer this season.

Collina Strada – 02/09 (3:00 p.m. EST / 8:00 p.m. GMT)

A rarity in fashion, the hill road gave us a smile on the podiums last season. A pro at all things facial (still not with the animal prosthetics of Fall/Winter 2023), this season will certainly follow into the designer's whimsical, color-coded, nature-filled world. The only question that remains is: what will be the turning point?

Tommy Hilfiger – 02/09 (8 p.m. EST / 1 a.m. GMT +1)

A New York legend in his own right, Tommy Hilfiger returns to the Big Apple for an even bigger occasion. The brand took to its Instagram to re-declare Tommy's home; back for New York Fashion Week, complete with video of iconic landmarks, from Grand Central Station to a Fifth Avenue sign. Whatever Tommys has in store for us, it will be major.

Proenza Schouler – 02/10 (12 p.m. EST / 5 p.m. GMT)

The New York Fashion Week schedule wouldn't be complete without Proenza Schoulerthe American brand co-signed by the Queen of New York Chlo Sévigny. For her latest fall/winter show, the actress, model and overall style icon walked the runway and was hoping for a repeat this season. If that doesn't happen, we'll continue to look at the brand's minimalist offering with open eyes.

Khaite – 02/10 (7 p.m. EST / 00 a.m. GMT +1)

If you want to know what the cool girls in downtown New York will be wearing in six months, tune in Khaiteparade. Put together without being overdressed, the Khaite woman refines minimalist silhouettes with an overall neutral color palette, giving new meaning to quiet luxury. Simple and chic, what more could you ask for?

Sandy Liang – 02/11 (1:00 p.m. EST / 6:00 p.m. GMT)

The queen of bows Sandy Liang returns to the big city to fill our eyes with fanciful beauty. Bows on the tops? Knots on your nails? Bows on shoes? Knots on your eyelashes? You name it and it will probably happen. Oh, and there will definitely be a series of pieces made for New York's prettiest princesses.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin – 02/11 (8 p.m. EST / 12 a.m. GMT +1)

The brand born in Paris Ludovic de Saint Sernin crosses the Atlantic to make its debut in New York. LDSS announced the news on its Instagram account, stating that New York has always been a source of inspiration, due to its legacy as a key location in the history of contemporary queer culture and some of the defining art movements of 'Today. We expected even more sensuality from the young designer, drawn from local culture.

Coach – 02/12 (2 p.m. EST / 7 p.m. GMT)

Coachs recent rebranding is unprecedented. Having become one of the most beloved brands of our generation, Coach has injected itself with a youthful aesthetic while remaining in touch with its all-American image. Who bets on FROW participants? Here's to hoping frozen spice will be there again.

PUPPETS AND PUPPETS – 02/12 (6 p.m. EST / 11 p.m. GMT)

Everyone has that weird kid in their family who always shows up with the most thuggish thing ever, basically. PUPPETS AND PUPPETS. The New York-based brand pulls out all the stops when it comes to its clothing, but it's the accessories that are worth keeping an eye on. A fanny pack? Yes please.

Thom Browne – 02/14 (7:00 p.m. EST / 10:00 p.m. GMT)

The dark horse of New York Fashion Week, Thomas Browne is about to teach us, once again, excellence and craftsmanship. We were sure to see gray suit after gray suit and you know what, well, go for it, because we know the dedication behind the detail.

Main image credit: Sandy Liang

