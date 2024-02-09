From knits to silk, a slice of Miami's latest fashion offerings

Bal Harbor, Florida, Bal Harbor Shops, yard with palm tree landscaping. (Photo by: Jeffrey … [+] Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Miami has become a hub for emerging fashion in recent years, for many reasons. The growth of the Miami Design District exploded, as new boutiques opened across the city honoring Latin design. Miami Swim Week continues to grow every year, as does Miami Fashion Week. An interesting collection of female-led brands are also based in Miami that are also worth checking out, from shoe designers to clothing and resort wear.

Over the past few months, Miami has been cloudy and cold, so pack your denim jacket and knitwear because you'll probably need them (even if it's only at night). If the sun is playing hide and seek while you're in Miami, here are some ways to keep yourself busy in style.

Awesome Shops

Curiosity at the Faena bazaar in Miami Beach is a beacon of luxury fashion. Just steps from the five-star Faena Hotel, Curio is co-hosted by its owners, Jeff Lasota and Danielle Licata. Take a stroll to see the latest runway looks fully stocked here, from brands like Dior, Céline, Tom Ford and ready-to-wear styles from Carioca, Aspesi and Barena Venezia, and more. We discover, collaborate with and mentor brands that people have never heard of, and we also function as a showroom, Licata said. Our store differentiates itself from other stores because it focuses more on storytelling.

Downtown Brickell is a must-visit luxury fashion destination in Brickell. The mall features four impressive floors of luxury brands, from Saks Fifth Avenue to Azulu, Cole Haan and Levi's. It really is a place where you can spend the whole day discovering new brands. Meanwhile, the Miami Design District has all the shops you usually queue for in New York, but with a more laid-back, laid-back vibe. For a truly unique look at Miami's fashion scene, check out Isidraa concept store with the best of Latin American fashion, from swimsuits to linen dresses and even coats to take home in your luggage.

Fingers in the nose, Bal Harbor Shops is the most exclusive shopping destination you can find in Miami. It opened its doors in 1965 and has since become a benchmark for luxury shopping. For all the biggest brands present at global fashion weeks, look no further. If you're looking to shop for winter essentials, their brands like Addict, Wolford, Scanlan Theodore and Fabiana Filippi offer some of the most coveted pieces to take home in your suitcase.

Local fashion designers

Biba fashion designer Barbara Hulanicki lives in Miami (watch for her upcoming retrospective at Bermondseys Fashion & Textile Museum, The story of Biba, 1964-1975, opening in March). Brands like Julian Chang, Rene Ruiz, Krel Tropical Knitwear are based in Miami, not to mention Thrift stores and threads the founder Gabriela Prendes, and Seta Clothing designate, Andrea Salazar.

Miami is also home to a vegan silk brand Niluu the founder Nilufer Bracco, as well as We are just the queen bee, a resort brand designed by mother-daughter duo, Maria and Sydney Strauss. Venezuelan designer Maria Alejandra Pérez And Adriana Epelboim-Levywho hand paints shoes and home accessories with elegant perfection, also lives in Miami, as does Rossy Sanchez, the shoe designer behind Anabella.

Landscape hotspots

When it comes to Miami fashion history, there's no other place like the old Versace Mansion, where fashion designer Gianni Versace once lived. Today it's called The Villa, Casa Casuarina and has an on-site restaurant called Giannis, in homage to the late designer. It’s a design marvel just to walk around this extravagant property.

The Queen Miami Beach is an upscale club restaurant located in the heart of Miami Beach. Expect to respect their dress code (no sneakers, high-end attire) when you enter a venue worthy of The Great Gatsby. The stylish Art Deco decor and cultural highlights make this venue an unforgettable stop while visiting Miami, especially for the fashion scene looking to be seen in the city's most glamorous hotspot.

If there's a restaurant for fashionistas in South Beach, it's it Amelie. Located inside the moss-covered Lennox Hotel Miami Beach (which incidentally has a champagne dispenser), this hotspot attracts the stylish bohemian crowd, as well as the more sophisticated crowd.

There's both indoor seating and a lovely outdoor patio for soaking up the sun, and the cocktails are a major highlight. The walls are filled with plants and flowers and the decor is covered in pink objects that restaurateur Analia Castellanos collected during her travels in Europe and designed herself. Their fish dishes really shine here, as does their extravagant Chocolate Surprise dessert, which you have to try on a date night.

Italian restaurant Sofia in the Design District is one of Miami's most elegant restaurants. With sparkling pop art on the walls, pink decor and velvet seating, it's a must-visit place for fashion lovers. And it's right in the heart of the shopping district, so a perfect place for dinner after a day of shopping.

A fun side dish

If you're looking for delicious food and mini golf, stop by Puttererie. This is probably the most sophisticated mini putt experience in Miami. This sip and swing mini golf course located in the heart of Wynwood adds a fun touch to any visit to Miami and just opened in December. Adults-only, Puttery's first Miami location offers three nine-hole courses with Instagrammable amenities on this course, which counts Rory Mcllroy among its investors. Their diverse menu includes starters like their tuna tataki, chicken wings, and hot sausage and honey pizza to fuel your three-course mini putt experience. Drinks are served during all games with pop-up bars located throughout the Puttery. Starters include their Mojo Shrimp and Vaca Frida, not to mention their Double Smash Burger.

Or sleep

In Miami Croydon Hotel is a short drive from bustling South Beach. This chic boutique hotel is located in the middle of Miami Beach, just off Collins Avenue. With old world charm and local touches, this venue is known for hosting avant-garde parties during Art Basel Miami Beach. They offer a ground floor pool, yoga classes, and a rooftop terrace with ocean views.

Move

Alto is the luxury car service available in Miami, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston and Washington, DC. It's a step up from Uber and Lyft with next-level service through experience, from top-notch drivers to free charging stations in every vehicle and bottled water. They also have their own line candles, clothing and tote bags. Just watch out for the white SUVs and go inside.