Dakota Johnson just wore the little black dress shoes





Dakota Johnson isn't giving up. The hair icon gave us treatment throughout the period. Madame Web press tour, serving up bold, sexy cuts to drool over and her recent ensemble was one for the books.

Spotted in Manhattan, the actress wore a sleek bodysuit under a pinstriped jacket. The top layer pairs perfectly with her straight pants, while the gold accessories and Jacques Marie sunglasses finished the look. However, I specifically have heart eyes for Johnsons Bottega Veneta Mules.



Billini Ameare Pointed Toe Mules Nordstrom









Jimmy Choo Maryanne Pointed Toe Mules Nordstrom







The $990 black shoes feature a high heel, pointed toe front, and clean lines that add modern sophistication to any look. I like to call sexy shoes the little black dress shoes; it is elegant, timeless and never goes out of style. It will elevate even the most casual outfits, while just as easily accentuating glamorous uniforms.

I'm officially adding this versatile shoe to my wardrobe and have found some great choices. THE Billini Ameare Mules emulate the style, offering a sleek pointed front, a unique square design and a shiny toe that adds a bit of fun while remaining discreet. Jimmy Choos Maryanne Mules offer a similar construction, nailing the front in a V shape and letting your fresh pedicure shine.

Johnson's inspired pumps can be worn just about anywhere, which earns them a few extra points. Wear these shoes with wide-leg jeans and a tucked-in white tee for a casual brunch, or dress them up with a shimmering silver dress and luxe jewelry, like a locket of Monica Rich Kosann, for a night. The style is easy to pair thanks to its understated color and simple design, easily becoming one of your go-to shoe choices for the office, happy hour, and everything in between.

According to personal stylist and fashion blogger Tara West, mules are also the perfect transitional shoe from one season to the next. So go ahead and wear your new Johnson-inspired shoes all year round. Pro Tip: Put on a pair of patterned sheer socks, like those of Calzedonia or these Sheertex diamond tights to increase their versatility.

Do like Johnson and shop your own version of heeled mules below. You are sure to fall in love with it.



Get the look: Coach Renn low heel mules

Buy now: $195; nordstrom.com And zappos.com

Havinda BCBGeneration chain mules

Buy now: $66 (originally $109); nordstrom.com

Paulina The Drop two-tone pointy-toe mules

Buy now: $60; amazon.com

Kurt Geiger London Duke embellished high-heel mules

Buy now: $165; bloomingdales.com

Koko + Lean Century Pointed Toe Mules

Buy now: $178; nordstrom.com

Gold Ronnie 42 pointed toe mules

Buy now: $140; nordstrom.com

Reformation Watson heeled mules

Buy now: $328; theformation.com

