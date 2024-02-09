Usher Launches Limited Edition Clothing Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show – Robb Report





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Robb Report may receive an affiliate commission. It wouldn't be an Usher halftime show without some killer merch. The American singer has teamed up with the NFL and sportswear brand Mitchell & Ness to launch an exclusive clothing collection ahead of his highly anticipated performance at Super Bowl LVIII, which takes place on February 11 in Las Vegas. Released today, the limited edition treats fans to six pieces that mix the iconic designs and music, much like the halftime show itself. The Usher Event Night t-shirt, for example, features a multi-colored headset, a gold microphone and fireworks and, of course, the Grammy winner's name adorning the graphic in massive purple letters. The Usher Crew Sweatshirt has similar imagery, with stadium lights, a helmet, a football, and an orange down indicator all taking up a spot on the front of the piece. A standout from the release is the Usher SBS Worldwide t-shirt, which features a large red image of the singer above the Earth. The Usher SBS Worldwide t-shirt by Mitchell & Ness Mitchell & Ness Priced from $55 to $160, the line also contains plenty of Easter eggs from Usher's career. Throughout the collection, you can spot a "U" emblem on various items; the design was inspired by the singer's famous diamond-studded "U" necklace, seen in music videos like "Yeah!" It is presented in pink and purple on the front of the sweatshirt and on the sleeves of the T-shirts and on the chest of the line's coaching jacket. This outdoor item, like all items in the delivery, bears the text "Super Bowl LVIII". Here you'll find it both on the chest and, in larger print, on the back, and the jacket's black and white colorway makes it the most versatile choice in the range. The Blacklight Legacy Hoodie and Triple 7 Legacy Jersey complete the offering; The latter features italicized Super Bowl words and bold "777" numbers on the back to mark the epic occasion, while the former is adorned with a fun football graphic in purple tones. The coaches jacket (left) and Blacklight Legacy hoodie (right) from the drop. Mitchell & Ness "Mitchell & Ness is excited to partner with the NFL and Usher to celebrate the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII halftime show," Eli Kumekpor, CEO of Mitchell & Ness, said in a statement. "As a brand deeply rooted in sports culture, we recognize the unique position we occupy at the intersection of sport, culture and lifestyle. This collaboration with Usher embodies this philosophy, bringing together the best of both worlds to create a collection that resonates with music and sports fans alike. Usher officially announced his performance at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show last September in a video mashup, when he was spotted wearing an Audemars Piguet Perpetual Calendar watch. This will be his first headlining game, following an appearance with the Black Eyed Peas in 2011. As for the collection, it's available for sale now via the brand's website and Fanatics.

