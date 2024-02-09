AI Presents Risks and Rewards for Apparel Players

A new pioneer has emerged in the fashion industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) has been used for years in the fashion industry to analyze data, predict trends and improve customer service. However, the recent rapid growth and evolution of AI has taken these use cases to new heights. For comparison, AI is expected to generate at least $150 billion in profits across the apparel, fashion and luxury industries over the next three to five years, according to McKinsey projections. This change means not only a change of tool and technique, but also a reinvention of fashion in its essence. How does AI do it?

AI’s prowess in predictive analytics is like a crystal ball for fashion trends. By meticulously analyzing past consumer behaviors, purchasing patterns, and historical and global fashion trends, AI can equip designers and brands with foresight, enabling tailored collection planning and production alignment on potential market demand. The result? A dynamic synergy between consumer desire and fashion supply that minimizes excess inventory and maximizes appeal. The role of AI in transforming inventory management into an intelligent and responsive system cannot be overstated. It fine-tunes supply chains, ensuring that production closely aligns with demand and, in doing so, addresses one of the fashion industry's most pressing issues: sustainability.

Personalized shopping experiences have also been revolutionized, with AI acting as a personal stylist using complex algorithms to analyze the customer's past purchases, browsing history and even social media activity. This data allows brands to offer highly personalized recommendations, transforming each shopping experience into an individual journey. As a result, brands can benefit from increased customer loyalty and a deeper sense of connection with their customers because shoppers feel uniquely understood and cared for.

The role of AI in design and manufacturing is equally transformative. By helping designers generate new designs and automate aspects of the production process, AI acts as both muse and machinist. This dual role not only streamlines production, but also opens doors to unprecedented creative possibilities, challenging the traditional boundaries of fashion design. For example, AI can convert sketches, descriptions, fabrics and collages of different photos into complex and refined designs, thereby improving the entire process.

At the same time, the impact of AI on promotional and advertising campaigns is equally profound. AI tools are now at the forefront of creating imaginative and engaging media content. From generating visually appealing images to creating entire virtual fashion shows, AI is driving creativity in fashion marketing. This shift brings unparalleled efficiency, enabling brands to produce innovative campaigns at an unprecedented pace. However, this also introduces challenges, such as maintaining brand authenticity and originality in an AI-dominated landscape and avoiding the biased tendencies inherent in AI algorithms. Equally important is the ethical aspect, including the need to clearly label AI-generated content to avoid misleading consumers. Fashion brands must navigate these waters carefully, balancing the creative potential of AI with a commitment to transparency and originality.

Some brands are already ahead of the curve and embracing AI capabilities. Revolve, an e-commerce platform, has partnered with AI studio MAISON.META to showcase the winners' collections from its inaugural AI Fashion Week. This unique collaboration, aligned with AI Fashion Week Milan, featured over 400 entries from designers from over 50 countries. Revolve co-founder Michael Mente highlighted technology as a major competitive advantage for Revolve and said that through AI, [Revolve is] able to explore new emerging designers, brands and trends that [Revolve is] known for delivering in unique ways. The collections, which feature ten to twelve styles in a range of sizes and prices, represent a revolutionary union between AI and fashion design.

Another innovative retailer, SSENSE, introduced a generative AI chatbot, a step ahead in the field of AI-driven personal style. Unlike other chatbots, SSENSE's version integrates directly with ChatGPT Plus, allowing users to access style tips and product links from its inventory. This chatbot, using OpenAI technology combined with SSENSE's proprietary AI models, represents an evolution towards more interactive and intelligent online shopping experiences. The use of AI-powered chatbots represents a broader trend among retailers like Shopify, which aim to improve online shopping with conversational AI that mimics a human seller.

H&M Groups Creator Studio also unveiled another AI-powered generative tool for custom apparel creation that allows customers to design garments using AI-generated illustrations from text inputs. The resulting designs can be bought or sold instantly, leveraging H&M's global distribution infrastructure. H&M's new tool democratizes fashion design, making fashion design accessible to individuals without specialized skills or tools. However, AI also raises challenges related to possible misuse of intellectual property, which H&M says it addresses through a mix of human moderation and technology.

These examples, which highlight the diverse applications of AI in fashion, from design and personal styling to the democratization of fashion design, further demonstrate the changing industry landscape that is not only driving innovation, but also raises new challenges and opportunities.

Although the fashion industry enjoys the fruits of AI's labors, it does not come without costs, with AI posing a number of challenges ranging from potential infringement to advertising law issues.

Copyright Eligibility in AI-Generated Designs (Outputs): One of the most significant legal concerns surrounding AI is the intellectual property rights associated with AI-generated designs. As AI tools become more adept at creating unique patterns and styles, questions arise about ownership and copyright of these creations. Who owns the copyright: the AI ​​system itself, the fashion brand that provided the models and textiles, or the designer who inputs the initial parameters? The current legal framework lacks clear guidelines for AI-generated works, leading to ambiguities regarding copyright eligibility and infringement. This may require a re-examination of copyright laws to adequately account for and protect AI-generated fashion designs.

Trademark Infringement and Trademark Protection: In their quest to learn and create from existing designs, AI algorithms could unintentionally reproduce trademarked elements, leading to counterfeiting issues. This concerns not only AI developers, but also fashion brands who might inadvertently use AI-generated designs that infringe on others' trademarks. Fashion entities that use AI technologies must develop checks and balances to prevent such violations and continue to protect their brand identity.

Data privacy and consumer protection: The use of AI in personalized shopping and trend forecasting relies heavily on consumer data. This raises significant data privacy concerns, especially when considering laws such as Europe's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). Fashion brands must ensure their AI systems comply with privacy regulations by obtaining consumer consent, maintaining transparency in data use and security, and ensuring that recommendations of AI do not mislead consumers or expose them to unnecessary risks.

Advertising rights of models, brand ambassadors and talents: The emergence of AI technologies, such as deepfakes and digital avatars, challenges the advertising rights of individuals in the fashion industry and beyond. These advances have blurred the lines between reality and virtual representation, creating legal gray areas. The rise of AI in fashion marketing is also reshaping contract negotiations. Models and influencers now need to be aware of how their images can be used or altered by AI technologies.

The importance of advertising rights in the fashion industry has been significantly highlighted by the recent Screen Actors Guild strike. This action, driven by concerns about the use of AI technologies, highlights a critical issue: the impact of AI on the rights and livelihoods of models, actors and other talent . The strike serves as a warning, highlighting the need for clear legal frameworks and fair compensation models to combat the use of an individual's image in AI-generated content.

The future of AI in fashion is full of promise and challenges. We can expect further advances in AI-driven design, where AI not only empowers designers, but also autonomously creates entire collections. As AI continues to develop, it is crucial for industry players to stay informed about technological advances and the legal landscape that accompanies them. Harnessing the potential of AI while addressing its challenges will be the key to success in this new era. The fusion of AI and fashion is not just a passing trend, but a fundamental paradigm shift for the future of fashion.

Gaï Sher is a senior attorney in the Innovation & Technology practice group, as well as the Corporate & Business and Entertainment & Sports practice groups at Greenspoon Marder LLP.

Ariela Benchlouch is a partner in the Corporate and Innovation & Technology practice groups at Greenspoon Marder LLP.