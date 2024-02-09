Emmerdale spoilers – Tom King upsets Belle Dingle with cruel wedding dress comments





Emmerdale spoilers follow. Tom King has once again upset Belle Dingle with a cruel comment about her wedding dress in Emmerdale. Viewers saw a darker side of Tom in the run-up to the couple's wedding, as he got physical with Belle late last year and made a series of mean-spirited remarks more recently. Thursday's (February 8) double bill saw the couple embark on their 'sten night' combination stag and hen party, with Tom continuing to show his dark side once he got drunk. The day started disastrously when Tom accidentally saw Belle's wedding dress as he happened upon Suzy Merton getting ready for the big day. Tom was further disheartened when Suzy informed him that Marlon Dingle had taken over the preparation of the wedding cake, leaving him feeling left out of the planning. ITV Related: Emmerdale gift guide all the best trips, books and derivative products for fans of the series When Belle stopped to see Suzy, she was disappointed to learn that Tom had accidentally seen her wedding dress. Once it was time for “sten night”, Belle had a wonderful time as the ladies surprised her with a beautiful cutout of Tom. Tom was drowning his sorrows with Suni Sharma at the Woolpack, where he admitted that they had to have a “sten night” because Suni was his only real companion in the village. “It doesn't matter because I have the only person I need here, and I have Belle. I love her and she loves me,” he told Suni. “What else can I really ask for?” The ladies soon arrived at the Woolpack, where Tom, drunk, jumped on top of the bar to declare his love for his future wife. ITV Related: 8 huge Emmerdale spoilers for next week However, once the couple returned home, Tom hurt Belle by suggesting she get a “better” wedding dress before getting married. “You don't have to settle for this cheap dress,” Tom told her. “I'll pay. I want everything to be perfect.” Belle felt upset by her fiancé's cruel insult at the end of the episode. Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV1 and is broadcast on ITVX. Learn more Emmerdale spoilers on our dedicated homepage Gift ideas and good deals for February 2024 Night News Editor Justin has been with Digital Spy since 2010, and during that time has covered countless major news events for DS in the US. He previously worked as a reporter and deputy editor for the brand, before taking on the role of editor-in-chief of Night News in 2016. For more than a decade, he has interviewed a wide range of public figures, from comedian Steve Coogan to icons of the Star Trek universe, actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and reality television stars of numerous towns from Real Housewives and the Below Deck franchise. . As a US contributor to Digital Spy, Justin has also been on the ground covering major pop culture events like Star Wars Celebration and D23 Expo.

