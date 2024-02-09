Men's Tennis Hosts Three Matches This Weekend – University of New Mexico Lobos Athletics





ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico — The Lobos will host three games over two days this weekend, with UNM hosting Louisiana on Friday at 4 p.m. before hosting two games on Super Bowl Sunday. The Lobos will face the Utah Utes at noon, then the Western New Mexico Mustangs at 4 p.m. On Saturday, Utah and Louisiana will face off. The Lobos were off last weekend after going 1-1 in each of the first two weekends, with both weekends going the same way. Both times, UNM lost a close 4-3 decision, to Cal Poly at home and then to Arkansas the following week. In both matches, UNM's loss of the doubles point proved crucial. Both times, UNM bounced back. On opening weekend, UNM won 7-0 against East Tennessee State to win the second edition of the Jack Kennedy Classic. For the second weekend of the season, UNM bounced back again, this time with a 6-1 victory over South Alabama. It was Arda Azkara who led the way, winning all four singles matches as he now sits at 122nd in the latest ITA rankings released on Wednesday. Azkara has played at No. 1 all season and will put his 20-0 home record on the line at No. 1 three times this weekend. Joining him in the win column is Georgio Samaha, who moved from No. 5 to No. 4 in singles and hasn't missed a beat, also going 4-0. Teammate Arthur Bellegy has won his last three matches and Aram Noroozian is still tough at home, giving UNM a strong singles lineup when you add veterans Rafael Abdulsalam and Alex Maggs. Louisiana is 2-5 this season, but will begin a two-game winning streak after shutting out UTRGV and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Utah is just 1-4 after losing four straight following a 5-2 opening win over Weber State. Western New Mexico is 1-0, oddly enough winning its only game at UNM, beating Colorado College in the bubbles last Sunday. REMARKS: Due to cold and bad weather, all matches are scheduled at the Linda Estes Indoor Tennis Center Bubbles.

