Issa Rae, Gayle King and more





The 2024 NFL Honors took place Thursday in Las Vegas, in preparation for Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Professional athletes and celebrities dressed for the occasion, which recognized the best players and performances of the 2023 NFL season. Issa Rae, Gayle King, Janelle Monáe and Justin Hartley were among the early arrivals on the red carpet who added glamor to the event. NFL players including Drew Brees, Kirk Cousins, Tony Gonzalez and Damar Hamlin also showed up at the ceremony hosted by Keegan-Michael Key. Here, WWD takes a closer look at the 2024 NFL Honors red carpet. Gayle King Gayle King recycled the striped Christopher John Rogers dress she previously wore to the Independence Celebration at the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023. Her dress was from Rogers' Resort 2023 collection and features the colors vivid emblems of the brand on its sleeves. Gayle King at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas. Getty Images Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe wore a futuristic mini dress by Tony Ward Couture. Her ensemble featured a spiral of intricate beads and sequins. She completed the look with peep toe pumps. Janelle Monáe at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas. Getty Images Issa Rae Issa Rae at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas. Getty Images Issa Rae donned a colorful Casablanca gradient suit with black detailing on the shoulders. She embraced the metallic trend with her platforms and added an extra pop of color with yellow nail polish. Justin Hartley Justin Hartley at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas. Getty Images Packing a punch, Justin Hartley wore a purple three-piece suit with brown leather dress shoes. The actor was groomed by makeup artist Nicole Wittman, who used Dior Beauty products. Flavor Flavor Flavor Flav at the 2024 NFL Honors in Las Vegas. MovieMagic Flavor Flav brought his flamboyant style to the event, wearing a crystal-embellished black denim jacket with matching black pants, a Prince “Purple Rain” t-shirt and a pair of Air Jordan sneakers. For accessories, he wore crystal-covered sunglasses and his signature clock necklaces. The NFL Honors celebrates the best football players and their performances of the year. The ceremony takes place before the Super Bowl and takes place in the game's host city.

