BYU men's volleyball: Cougars beat Long Island 3-0
It took a few sets for BYU men's volleyball to really get going, but once it did, the No. 8-ranked Cougars were able to put an exclamation point on a 3-0 win over Long Island at Smith Fieldhouse on Thursday evening.
BYU defeated the Sharks by set scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-16.
Cougars coach Shawn Olmstead was unhappy with his team's early struggles.
I think (we) need to be a lot more aggressive, a lot more assertive,” Olmstead said. You have to go out and go through a wall. I don't care who you play.
The contest marked the first time BYU and Long Island met on the volleyball court. The Cougars were able to pull away, ending their two-game losing streak and earning their first win since Princeton's January 23 sweep of Provo.
The game was BYU's first in nearly two weeks, after the school had a bye the first weekend in February, giving it more time to figure out what went wrong during its two losses against UC Irvine in late January.
I think we needed it, BYU senior opposite hitter Kupono Browne, who finished the night with four service aces, said of the break. Our two games with Irvine kind of showed us that we had a lot to work on in transition, in coverage, on defense, honestly, all around. So we've spent the last couple of weeks really trying to hone those skills.
The time off didn't seem to give the Cougars much of an advantage over the Sharks in the first set Thursday as the teams went back and forth, nor did it take a lead of more than two points while tying scores 15 different times. BYU used three straight late points, capped by a pass by school senior middle blocker Gavin Julien, to take a 23-21 advantage.
The Cougars stayed in the lead from there, ultimately winning by two points.
The next set, Long Island bucked the match's trend, immediately taking a 3-0 lead. BYU quickly made up ground behind Browne's impressive serving. The Honolulu native helped the Cougars take the lead with two service aces, sandwiched by a kill from sophomore teammate Trent Moser, keeping the school from trailing again the rest of the set.
“That’s what we know Kupono can do,” Olmstead said of his productive night. He suffered some nagging injuries. But that's what he can do on a regular basis and so he was very nice to us and was kind of everything we needed in those moments, for sure.
Still, Olmstead expects more from her team than what it showed in sets one and two.
“The first two sets, they were beating us except on serve,” Olmstead said. We had guys pushing each other on the overpasses when one guy just had to go and hit him. And then all of a sudden you just need to take a deep breath and let the game come to you.
BYU took it to Long Island in the third set, leading wire to wire and scoring 11 of the initial 14 points, with the Sharks' only points coming from Cougar serving errors during that period.
Long Island would fight back, but BYU remained in the lead by as many as four points the rest of the way.
Moving forward, the Cougars hope to be able to play more like they did in the last set. BYU and Long Island will meet at Smith Fieldhouse on Saturday evening for a second round starting at 7 p.m. This game will conclude the non-conference portion of the Cougars schedule.
