Fashion
Gen Z men embrace baggy jeans
Gen Z men are ditching their skinny jeans in favor of looser silhouettes.
As the ongoing debate over skinny jeans causes a generational divide on TikTok, young men are showing viewers why they think baggy jeans are the superior cut. They opted for straight-leg, mom styles instead of the body-hugging styles that dominated the late 2000s and most of the 2010s.
While women on the platform have already debated the topic at length, men have begun to weigh in on the contentious debate, largely arguing that looser silhouettes are more comfortable and less restrictive.
POV, you finally stopped wearing skinny jeans, Los Angeles-based designer Ethan Glenn posted on May 16. The video has since received 2.3 million views. In the video, Glenn showed how he went from wearing tight black skinny jeans to experimenting with wide-leg jeans, pinstriped pants, and green utility pants.
It's not just Glenn showing off his style evolution, with many men this week alone taking to social media to compare and contrast their skinny and baggy jean looks to the tunes of Lana Del Reys Radio. The women had some fun, posting their boyfriend's much-needed wardrobe makeover and tossing out their skinny jeans. Commenters praised them for switching up their style, but others maintained their love for skinny jeans.
While women have been quick to adopt the baggy jean trend, men have reportedly adopted baggy jeans at a much slower pace, mainly because the men's fashion trend cycle moves at a much more glacial pace. Men are really resistant to change, Justin Berkowitz, director of menswear for Bloomingdales, told Wall Street Journal Last year. They found something they liked, they stuck with it.
Since 2021, the silhouettes of men's jeans and pants have only gotten bigger, looser and arguably better, at least according to fashion insiders. Luxury fashion houses like Balenciaga and classic, affordable brands like Levis are increasingly selling their version of the trend.
Janine Chilton-Faust, global vice president of menswear design at Levis noted at point of sale as brands embrace the trend, nine styles categorized into the Loose collection, including the '90s-inspired Stay-Loose jean, pay homage to the street style found in modern skate culture. She found that skaters often opted for looser, vintage-looking jeans that allowed for more comfort and mobility, as opposed to slimmer silhouettes. She added that while the younger generation is really drawn to looser, looser fits, older customers are also particularly drawn to the looser look.
While many say the style shift is part of the 15-year trend cycle, harkening back to the days when JNCO ultra-wide jeans were all the rage, some say the transition is indicative of the state of the economy and the replacement of hem index.
The hemline index first recognized in 1926 by Wharton Business School professor George Taylor followed the idea that the hemline of women's skirts indicated the direction the stock market was going. If short skirts were in fashion, it meant there was an economic recovery, while the rise of long and midi skirts indicated an economic downturn.
French Douglas of Mises Institute argued that the theory also applied to popular jeans styles, regardless of gender. He said skinny jeans were like mini-skirts, often worn in times of economic success. Millennials wore skinny jeans in the mid-2000s, as the housing and stock markets reached their peak before the 2008 recession. At the time, brands like Saint Laurent sold thousand-dollar skinny jeans in their lines of men's fashion, while Pacsun and Hot The Subject hawked super-tight jeans to the so-called edgy sub-sect of early malrats.
Skinny jeans, however, continued to be popular until the years before the Covid-19 pandemic, a time undoubtedly marked by uncertainty. Looser jeans and baggier pants eventually emerged as a happy medium between the athleisure clothing worn during multiple lockdowns and the tight skinny jeans of the previous decade. The silhouettes could be stylish and comfortable without compromising one for the other.
Men are more willing to experiment with these styles, whether at their request or under pressure from their long-suffering girlfriends. Flared, loose or straight, the world is their oyster.
