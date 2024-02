Christian Siriano unrolls a gala-worthy world in the sand for New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK (AP) There were no sandworms in sight Thursday evening on the trail of Syrian Christianbut he definitely had Dune on his mind when he kicked off New York Fashion Week. The glamorous sand crew had places to go and people to see in their earthy tones and orange highlights worthy of a Sahara sunset. The film, and now a second one to come, was his starting point. I said to myself, what if we lived in this somewhat apocalyptic world, but in the sand of the desert. But where is the glamour? Where is the evening dress? What would they wear if people had to live in this culture on a planet? A model at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) A model at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Well, velvet with lace in bodycon dresses, for example, and lots of metallic copper tones, orange tulle and earthy highlights, apparently. Maybe they'd leave Siriano's oversized peplums and spare broadened shoulders at home. Under the Plaza's sparkling chandeliers, Siriano deployed 60 looks for dinners and cocktail parties, galas and other social events, mixing shirtless men in jackets with dazzling displays of earth tones, including softer creams in form-fitting dresses and tuxedo silhouettes. for women in black. The designer often thinks about other worlds, with one caveat: don't forget beauty. He is particularly a fan of the Sandy franchise with Zendaya, whom he often dresses, and Timothé Chalametwho would like to dress up but has not yet done so. Dune: Part Two hits theaters on March 1st. A model at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) A model at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2024 show during New York Fashion Week. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) I actually didn't know the new movie was coming out now, so it's good timing. Maybe there will be something for him in this show, he said of Chalamet with a laugh. Gone, except for one black look, were Siriano's signature huge ballgowns. He showed off plenty of mini looks, including some in shiny gold with pops of red, the latter being a color that's having a moment. He put Alicia Silverstone in red in the first row. She was joined by Succession star J. Smith-Cameron, Ashlee Simpson, Sophia Bush and Melanie Lynskey, all not in red. It did what red does: it burst. Ashlee Simpson, left, Alicia Silverstone, Sophia Bush, Melanie Lynskey, J. Smith-Cameron and Busy Philipps attend the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2024 fashion show. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Red brings that nostalgia we love, of great times, Siriano said. I think girls like to feel sexy and powerful. That's it!

