Red Dress Exhibition, Event in Memory of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls – The Brock News





Empty red robes hung across Brocks campuses and a day of learning will honor missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and two-spirit people next week. The exhibition and event are part of the REDress Project, an initiative that began as an art installation by Métis artist Jaime Black at the University of Winnipeg in 2011 to signify the loss of thousands of women, Indigenous girls and two-spirited people, lesbians, gays. , trans, bisexual, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual (2SLGTBQQIA) to colonial violence. Organized by Brocks' Vice-President of Indigenous Engagement, the Hadiyadagnhahs First Nations, Métis and Inuit Student Center and Niagara College, the project will see dresses hung across the University's main campus and at Marilyn I. Walker School of Fine and Performing Arts and Niagara College from Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16. Hadiyadagnhahs Director Cindy Biancaniello said seeing the exhibit every year is a powerful experience. We know the spirits of these people fill the robes, and our hearts go out to the families who never found their loved ones, she said. There will also be an in-person event in Pond Inlet on Wednesday, February 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will include songs, a panel discussion, a catered lunch, a dress bell dance, participatory workshops and a deeper exploration of the meaning of days throughout the afternoon. Robyn Bourgeois, vice-president of Indigenous engagement at Brocks, will lead a workshop aimed at raising awareness of the plight of missing and murdered people through the use of faceless dolls. Bourgeois said the violence is not limited to the past. It remains important to do this work as Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA people continue to be murdered or go missing, she said. Bourgeois said she hopes the debates will inspire people to take further action. While awareness is a critical starting point, action is necessary to create change, she said. Participating in REDress is a great way for folx to find out what they can do to support this movement. Additional information and registration details for the event on Wednesday, February 14 are available on the REDress Day 2024 ExperienceBU page, while those looking to help hang dresses on Monday, February 12 are invited to visit the ExperienceBU page REDress volunteers.

