Spring's must-have M&S dress sells one every 7 minutes – here's why the 39.50 purchase propelled Zara to the position

GO BACK to the glory days of 2019.

Before the pandemic, before Megxit and before the death of the Queen, there was the Zara polka dot dress.

6 Zara's polka dot dress was the hottest look of 2019. Credit: ZARA

A 39.99 dress became a uniform for women across the country who wanted something to throw on with a pair of sneakers for a barbecue, a wedding, drinks, dinner – you name it, it was THE do-it-all-dress.

The white dress with black polka dots, a loose midi length with three-quarter length sleeves, sold out several times and was so popular that she had her own Instagram account called Hot 4 the Spot which at its peak had an army of 25 000 subscribers.

The account wears the dress, or sometimes multiples of the dress with a single click.

6 The Zara polka dot dress was a huge hit with women across the country. Credit: @hot4thespot

It has taken the mainstream and the UK by storm, with other brands eager to create the same magic or their polka dot dupe.

The popularity of the dresses was due to the fact that they looked good on everyone.

Its loose shape was perfect for hot summer days and nights, its modest length and sleeves meant everyone could get involved, its everlasting print meant it wasn't garish or too trendy but wearable.

But looking back it seems so old fashioned, which is probably why you don't see them in every pub garden or school gate anymore.

This year it seems Marks & Spencer has recreated the same magic.

6 Mid-length round neck dress from the M&S collection, 39.50. Credit: Marks & Spencer

They're selling a new dress that checks all the boxes, still with the same understated details, but with an updated Zara bag style silhouette.

Plus, there are already hundreds on the move.

THE M&S Collection round neck floral midi dress at the brand's voluntary price of 39.50 has the perfect formula for the summer dress.

Sold in three print styles, two floral (hence the floral in its title) and black on white polka dots, the dress gives off an air of the spotted number Kate Middleton wore to Ascot in 2022 in the honor of Princess Diana.

6 The Princess of Wales wearing a polka dot dress at Royal Ascot, 2022. Credit: Getty

The brand says the tea dress is made from a lightweight, breathable fabric for a lightweight feel.

It features a classic fit and lightweight three-quarter length sleeves.

The mid-length skirt features a flowy hem.

The dress has much more attention to detail than the Zara dress, for the same price.

Currently the best-selling dress style at Marks & Spencer, the high street giant told us a stunning dress is sold every seven minuets.

With a slightly puffed sleeve and at shoulder level and stops just below the elbow and is tapered, making it more elegant.

6 Fine details like bust darts and a cinched waist make this dress a must-buy. Credit: Marks & Spencer

There are also darts at the bust which give a fitted, more fitted appearance, and they are slightly nipped in at the waist, which wasn't the case with the Zara number.

Flowing from the waist is an A-line skirt that flatters the butt, stomach and hips while accentuating the appearance of a smaller build.

M&S teamed it with black leather knee high boots with a slight heel and a matching black bag, perfect for any occasion this time of year.

And in the warmer months, she'll be a winner with kitten heels.

Despite being so new, the dress is already receiving rave reviews online.

A buyer commented: Beautiful dress, bought a size 14 small, love it, can't wait until summer to wear it, although you can wear this dress anytime.

While another said: Beautiful floaty dress, felt very elegant when wearing it.

6 M&S is selling the flattering dress in two other floral designs. Credit: Marks & Spencer

But you will have to act quickly.

The dress is already sold out in select sizes Petite, Regular and Long.

The other prints of the dress in its floral style are also selling out quickly.