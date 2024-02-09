Fire at Orlando homeless shelter strains area resources – Orlando Sentinel





A fire at the Central Florida Coalition for the Homeless men's shelter will likely leave the facility uninhabitable for about 10 days, creating a temporary strain on available shelter beds in the area. Wednesday's fire broke out in the dormitories of the Terry Avenue facility, which houses about 237 homeless men. The fire suppression system extinguished the flames but left a few inches of water in the facility, including the kitchen, also leaving it closed, CEO Allison Krall said Thursday. The kitchen serves meals daily to the men, as well as about 200 women and children at the Coalitions Center for Women and Families. Krall said the men's shelter may partially reopen before returning to full capacity. “We hope to be able, at some point, to open part of it before then,” Krall told reporters gathered on campus. The men housed at the shelter have since been dispersed to Shiloh Baptist Church, All Saints Episcopal Church in Winter Park, the Orlando Union Rescue Mission and the Salvation Army. Living conditions are being taken care of for the next few days, she said. On Thursday, hazard mitigation teams were on scene assessing the damage, while Orlando police and firefighters investigated the cause of the fire. While it's unclear what exactly started the fire, Krall said, she also said she has no indication so far that the fire was suspicious. Many of the men who sleep at the Coalition have jobs and worry about their ability to get to work after the fire, one official said. The Orlando area faces a growing homeless crisis, which has increased by about 75 percent in five years. In the last month alone, 1,800 people have contacted the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida seeking help, about half of whom are first-time homeless people, CEO Martha Are said. The men's facility accounts for about 20 percent of available beds at shelters in Orange, Seminole and Osceola counties, which are normally full each night. Our shelters are already full, so when a shelter like this loses some capacity, it only exacerbates the situation. – Martha Are, CEO of the Homeless Services Network of Central Florida. It does, however, highlight the current crisis our community faces with people experiencing homelessness, Are said. Our shelters are already full, so when a shelter like this loses some capacity, it only exacerbates the situation. As the Coalition grapples with the aftermath of the fires, the vendor is accepting monetary donations to www.centralfloridahomeless.orgas well as non-perishable food items, men's clothing, bedding, blankets, pillows, hygiene products and meals. The guys that lived here, the fire alarm went off, they ran out of the building and they couldn't get back in, Krall said. They literally had just the clothes on their backs and a lot of the clothes they had left behind were damaged by the fire. [email protected]

