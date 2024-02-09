Get the look of Maya Jama's white lace dress





Maya Jama never fails to amaze us with her fashion sense and the presenter is a vision in white in Thursday's episode of Love Island: All Stars. The 29-year-old is the ultimate bombshell as she enters the South African villa in another series upset that should see two islanders pack their bags and leave the show. In a preview, the TV personality struts through the villa doors in a glamorous white dress with lace sleeves and announces: “Hello all the stars, are you enjoying your game?” Well, the game is now over and it's time to get down to business. Maya Jama in Love Island. Photo: ITV “So you all just wrote down who you think is the least compatible couple. I will now ask you to individually reveal your answer and tell me the reason,” Maya continues with suspense. Although an undoubtedly exciting dumping looms, our attention is elsewhere: on the host's dazzling ensemble. Maya Jama in Love Island. Photo: ITV Maya appears to be wearing Annie lace dress by Silvia Astore, which retails for $1,070. The Annie dress was made exclusively for Annie's Ibiza and features Italian lace on the full skirt and fitted bodice. Annie lace dress. Photo: Annie's Ibiza Maya appears to be wearing a frilly long sleeve shirt under the dress which could be Annie's Dahlia Shirt priced at 591.95 although it has more ruffles on the bust. Maya Jama in Love Island. Photo: ITV If you love Maya's look but would be too wary to spend that much money on a white dress, then fear not, we've found a dupe. If you want to get this look without spending a pretty penny, you can get yourself a very similar dress from SHEIN for only 10.95. Shein Dress Mod. Photo: Shein The SHEIN dress is different in that it has a ruched back – which might even make it more comfortable to wear – and the sleeves are made of a slightly thicker material, so there's no semi-transparent effect like on Maya's outfit. However, for this price difference, these are differences we are willing to live with! Keep up the good fashion inspiration, Maya!

