



On Thursday, February 8, the M. Estella Sprague Costume Collection opened in the Homer Babbidge Library. The exhibition is located in the Galerie de la Place and contains clothing and textiles from around the world. The collection dates back to 1898, when Mary Estella Prague worked in the UConn Department of Home Economics. Estella is known for being the first woman to serve as dean at UConn. The exhibition is divided into four parts: identity, history, fashion and economy, each of which is an important factor in the history of fashion. The economic case shows the story of John Meyer, who originated the preppie look in the 1960s. He became president of G&M and moved the company from focusing solely on men's clothing to creating 'a complete collection of women's clothing. Meyers' objects were collected by Nellie Gard, a UConn faculty member in the School of Economics in the 1920s and 1930s. She traveled to Europe and brought back clothing and textile pieces, making it a great donor for this collection. In the history section of the collection, the innovative use of fashion prints is mentioned. These are basically clothing designs with descriptions to help seamstresses replicate the style. They were used in the United States so women could wear popular French fashion. Using fashion plates, clothing could be personalized for each customer, based on their size or fabric preferences. Now they allow us to study the history of fashion. Fashion plates featured throughout the collection come from the University of Rhode Island's historic textile and costume collection. The historical section also featured a handbag made from a row square. Rank squares were most commonly used in China from the Ming dynasty to the end of the Qing dynasty. These squares indicated your rank in society and dictated your social status, for example by indicating which stores you could enter. The economy section includes a few vests for men. Interestingly, the backs of these vests were made with cheap materials, as men were never seen without a coat. Elizabeth Hawes, author of Its Still Spinach, a book about fashion standards, wrote: Men's clothing will truly be revolutionized when men assert their right to be considered as attractive, decorative, and beautiful as women. Written in 1954, this idea is still relevant in today's fashion world. The Homer D. Babbidge Library is located in the center of the UConn Storrs campus. The library provides various services to students and houses millions of physical volumes. Photo by Emily O’Bannon/The Daily Campus. It's hard to miss the fashion section of the collection, with a pair of beautiful women's ankle boots dated between 1905 and 1915. They have several buttoned straps and are decorated with pearls for a striking style. Shoes like these became popular around the turn of the 20th century, as hemlines began to rise and attention was paid to women's shoes and stockings. Collection information panels mention novels like Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility and Edith Wharton's The Age of Innocence, and explain how the books help us understand the fashion of the era through written descriptions. Writing also allows authors to make comments about different characters, whether it's their wealth or their personality, clothing can simply bring a character to life in any circumstance. Two women's costumes are located between fashion and identity issues. One is a vintage Christian Dior from 1959, the other a Hattie Carnegie from 1955. As a former fashion student, this made my heart skip a beat. Below the Hattie Carnegie Trial is information about Beatrice Fox Auerbach. She became president of G. Fox & Co. after her father's death. Auerbach quickly found success in a man's world and had lasting effects on the rise of women to leadership positions. She created a retail training program at what is now Connecticut College to train future executives. Throughout the exhibition you will find lists of books corresponding to each subject, all available in the Homer Babbidge Library. The collection will be on display until May 17, so if you're ever at the library and want to learn more about Connecticut's fashion history, be sure to take a look.

