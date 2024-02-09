Taylor Swift's Playbook for Super Bowl Fashion





The casual, loud, beer-scented stands of a football stadium aren't the first place I'd look for a celebrity to make token fashion statements, in the name of romance. Yet for the better part of the last four months, this is exactly what I've come to expect from Taylor Swift's appearances at Kansas City Chiefs games as she supports her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Let me take a moment to back up. Although I love Swift's music, I don't consider myself a member of the enthusiastic Swiftie community. However, over the last year, I've noticed that my tastes are definitely leaning more towards Swift. It started last spring, when I flew to Nashville with Brittany, my best friend since middle school, for the Swifts Eras tour. A mutual friend had purchased four tickets for the occasion, and I soon found myself braving pouring rain while wearing my best reputable black: Ksubi skinny jeans, a Marc Jacobs bag chain transformed into a necklace, and an embellished necklace crystal fringes. jacket bought in a local boutique the day before. Together, Brittany and I swayed in our height-defying seats while singing Enchanted, We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together, and Karma, surrounded by waves of colorful lights from our bracelets; two points united in the sea of ​​70,000 people who filled Nissan Stadium. At the time, I was working as a copywriter for a retail website, and upon returning home to New York, I began covering Swift's outfits on and off stage. Unconsciously channeling the nonchalant spirit of Midnights, my look slowly grew to include more boots, sneakers, and handbags accented with dark crystals and metallic textures. My reporting on the mega star's style has led me to build a small library of knowledge about her favorite brands, silhouettes and color palettes, as well as what they symbolize. Swift is nothing short of loyal, especially when it comes to her clothes, knowing that they tell a story and will be analyzed by legions of people online. (For example: When the Eras tour stopped in Los Angeles, Swift donned five blue outfits to announce the release date of 1989 (Taylor's version)). That intentionality will likely come into play when the singer attends the Super Bowl on Sunday. Kelce games so far have found Swift adopting a sideline VIP costume uniform to cheer on the Chiefs. The basic formula includes jeans, shorts or a mini skirt, usually blue, black or plaid, paired with a white, red or black t-shirt or sweatshirt. Oversized windbreakers, bombers and varsity jackets, always in Chiefs colors, bring casual, spirited comfort to the looks, which Swift completes with a crossbody bag. Layered gold and diamond jewelry is often from Maria Tash, Foundrae and Vrai; block-heel boots and loafers come courtesy of Christian Louboutin, Larroude, Stuart Weitzman and Prada (although Chiefs-branded Nikes have also appeared).

