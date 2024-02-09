Janelle Mone wears a custom mini dress at the NFL Honors





Janelle Mone is getting attention at the 2024 NFL Honors!

On Thursday evening, the Float hitmaker, 38, posed for photos on the red carpet at Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl on Sunday.





The singer (who uses she/they pronouns) wore a richly structured strapless mini dress with shades of gray, black, purple and white, which gave off a reflective illusion.

Janelle Moné.

Ethan Miller/Getty



On her Instagram Story, Mone shared a photo of herself at the event, along with a smaller image of a model wearing the same dress in a different color. The garment was from designer Tony Ward's spring-summer 2024 collection, Mone noted.

In the department of a trendy black mini dress with a voluminous circular pattern of black and silver sequin embroidery innovatively sewn together on a tulle base to envelop the allure, a description of the customizable and made-to-order dress read on THE website.

THE Glass onion: a mystery at daggers drawn The actress wore black open-toe heels with diamond ankle straps.

They kept things simple with the accessories, rocking a necklace and opting for earrings. Mone's hair was styled in a pixie cut and the Yoga singer sported a bright red lip.

Janelle Mone at the Grammys on February 4.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty



Over the weekend, she wore a bold liquid look to the 2024 Grammys in Los Angeles.

Speaking to E! host Laverne Cox on the red carpet, the multi-hyphenate artist explained how her outfit tied into the theme of her fourth studio album, The era of pleasure.

“I feel classic, timeless, futuristic. I stand in black pride and it's liquid blackness and in a state of joy, they said. This album was all about joy. And this time , I wanted joy for my people. I'm so happy to be nominated for album of the year.

To celebrate, Mone wore a strapless Giorgio Armani Priv dress with a plunging bodice embroidered with black sequins and adorned with silver beads. The model's waist also featured floral accents made of black and silver crystals.

The 2017 CFDA Fashion Icon Award winner, known for wearing black and white, often talks about the role fashion plays in her life.





Ahead of the 2023 Met Gala, they reflected on the full circle moment that the theme meant to them. “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” inspired last year’s event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Janelle Moné.

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty



Mone first visited there in 2011 with the luxury brand's late creative director, and she remembers it fondly as her most memorable.

“I went with Karl, so it's kind of full circle for us to honor him. I'm really excited about what we're going to do,” she told PEOPLE exclusively about of her look, which she said would be “an experience”. ”

THE Hidden characters The actress arrived on the red carpet in a grand Thom Browne tuxedo in black and white tweed with mismatched patterns and ornate embellishments. She accessorized with a white leather quilted cat bag, an homage to Lagerfeld's feline muse, Choupette.

