Debuts, returns, street style inspiration, what to expect from fashion weeks in London, Paris, Milan and New York | Fashion

HHappy Fashion Month to everyone celebrating it! The first of four major women's fashion weeks kicks off in New York on Friday, with a month-long schedule of shows, shows and drama. It's too early to tell which trends will catch on and start to surreptitiously influence what we buy or borrow or how we tuck and polish our outfits. Here's what we know so far and what to watch out for.

The great beginnings

Sean McGirr, the new creative director of Alexander McQueen. Photography: Robin Gallegue/Kering

After a year of shake-up that would make Rishi Sunak blush, we'll see the most anticipated debut collections from the new creative directors at the helm of some of fashion's biggest brands, including Sen McGirr's vision for Alexander McQueen. The Irish designer, who was named Sarah Burton's successor last September, inadvertently sparking conversations about fashion's diversity issues, will present his first collection in Paris on March 2. McGirr began her career in fashion as a stylist before taking on design roles at Dries van Noten, Burberry and Uniqlo. Most recently he worked at JW Anderson. So far, he and Kering, the brand's parent company, have remained quiet about his vision for the British fashion house, but given his background, he should have an interesting take on how to create a moment high fashion with commercial appeal. Will it put a new spin on McQueens' iconic skull motif? Watch this place.

In Milan, all eyes will be on former Bottega Veneta designer Matteo Tamburini, who succeeded Walter Chiapponi at Tods in December. Could he create the Tods equivalent of the cult Jodie bag? Chiapponi, meanwhile, will also make his debut at Blumarine. The Italian brand leaned heavily on the 2000 revival, but its anticipated Chiapponi will infuse more sophistication.

French luxury house Chlo has teased Chemena Kamalis' new vision. After cleaning up her Instagram feed, she began posting a series of portraits featuring former brand ambassadors such as Jerry Hall alongside newer names including Rwandan model Ornella Umutoni. Photographed by David Sims in Paris facing Haussmann buildings and the Eiffel Tower, each portrait features a new Chlo logowhich Kamali says was inspired by exploring the archives of Karl Lagerfeld's tenure at the fashion house in the 1970s.

The returns

Puma creative director A$AP Rocky, right, with partner Rihanna. Photography: Carl Timpone/BFA.com/Shutterstock

After a year-long hiatus, Tommy Hilfiger, the brand whose preppy, denim-focused collections still attract a star-studded crowd, is back with a joint men's and women's show to be held in Manhattan. A$AP Rocky, the new creative director of the Pumas F1 fashion division, has appeared in a campaign for the relaunch of its Mostro sneakers. Will he and his partner Rihanna make the Puma fashion show a romantic evening? Thom Browne, the American designer best known for his iconic gray shorts and for landing a star spot in the television series The Bear via the white chef's coat that Carmy gives to Sydney a few hours before the restaurant's opening, also makes his return to New York fashion week after a few seasons in Paris. The president of the CFDA will close the week on February 14. Yes sir ! to Bear stars Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White in the front row.

Off-White, the cult fashion brand founded by Virgil Abloh in 2013, returns to the Parisian lineup after presenting its two previous collections in Milan. His mixed show, called Black by Popular Demand, will be the third under the creative direction of Ibrahim Kamara.

Street Style Bait

Lunch sorted The Louis Vuitton sandwich bag by Pharrell. Photography: Louis Vuitton

Every fashion week, a viral accessory appears on the well-carpeted sidewalks outside the shows. Last season, MSCHF's crazy big red boots were catnip for street style photographers. So what should they expect this season? It seems that these MSCHF boots worked in such a way that Rick Owens Inflatable Boots could run or at least stagger. The gargantuan boots can be inflated like a pair of children's armbands but, like one TikTok user pointed out: Everything is fine until you have to remove the puncture repair kit. Expect professional model Tommy Cash, who once wore a pigtail in the front row, to no doubt don them with a puncture kit in hand for maximum attention.

In the meantime, Alaias mesh flats with a gold jewel the size of a gobstopper are already warming up to replace her crystal-encrusted mesh Mary Janes, as seen on the feet of every influencer last season. JW Andersons lemon bag is expected to hurt demand for its pigeon handbag, while its frog iteration also seeks attention. Louis Vuitton 2.4ct Paper Sandwich Bag from Pharrell's first collection for the French house is sold out on the brand's website, and more than 6,000 copies have been collected on resale sites, always a sign of a cult accessory. And there is no doubt that someone will appear in Apple Vision Pro glasses. Clips of people testing the headsets on the streets of New York have already spawned hundreds of memes, so it's inevitable that they'll gain traction in the fashion world.

The new first row

Lewis Hamilton in Paris. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

From the Loewes range of famous ex-boyfriends including Joe Alwyn, Zayn Malik and Andrew Garfield to Lewis Hamilton at Dior, Jake Gyllenhaal at Prada and K-pop group Riize at Louis Vuitton, the seating charts for January's menswear shows are a whos who in popular culture . Then came the couture shows in Paris, where Kylie Jenner and her six-year-old daughter, Stormi, met Valentino, while Gwyneth Paltrow headed to Armani. So we can expect the womenswear calendar to be just as star-studded, if not more so, as celebrities continue to play catch-up on deals and brand endorsements stalled in the wake of the Hollywood strikes.

Although Edward Enninful of British Vogues will have officially resigned as editor-in-chief by March, he is still expected to retain his seat. Or should it be seats. In January, Enninful hinted he had no plans to retire from the stage when he accompanied Julia Roberts to the Jacquemus fashion show on the French Riviera.

You can also expect to see plenty of four-legged stars. Last year, Tika the Iggy, an Italian greyhound with more than 2 million followers, watched the Coperni show in a green tulle ballgown while Demi Moore brought her teacup Chihuahua to Versace. The three-year-old has since become a star of Capote's press tour, while Claudia Schiffer's cat posed for photographers at the Argylle premiere in London. Could fall/winter 2024 be the one where a cat prowls the runways?

From left to right, the Stanley Cup gets its own t-shirt, Lana Del Rey goes all fringe and Miu Miu goes boat shoes. Composite: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images (center)

A Chanel handbag. Photograph: Dmitrii Petrenko/Alamy

Arkets cropped straight stretch jeans Neutral generation pink. Photography: market

To read the full version of this newsletter with this week's trending topics in The Measure and your wardrobe dilemmas solved, subscribe to receive Fashion Statement in your inbox every Thursday.