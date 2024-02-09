Toxic environment: Former employees of British fashion retailer speak out against culture of bullying | Retail business

Former employees of a fast fashion brand that prides itself on empowering young women have told the Guardian they were subjected to a toxic culture of bullying, abusive and demeaning comments.

The allegations surrounding Missy Empire, a Manchester-based retailer now owned by the Frasers Group, were made by female employees.

The company was co-founded by brothers Ash and Ish Siddique in 2015, and her website says it's for go-getters, goal-scorers, awesome women who F*ck with convention and create their own kind of pretty.

The brand's logo is XX, which represents the female chromosome, which the website says is a subliminal reminder that we are for the woman and will continue to empower you through the power of clothing.

However, 18 former employees who spoke to the Guardian described what they claimed was a toxic work culture, in which young women in particular were targets of mistreatment by chief executive Ash Siddique.

They pretend :

Staff were bullied, shouted and called names.

He made demeaning comments about models' body shape and physical appearance.

Staff were asked to model clothes for the general manager.

Seven staff members said they were dismissed without cause and two employees said they were unable to keep copies of their employment contracts.

The owners of Missy Empires ignored the official complaints.

Their claims are supported by emails, screenshots and testimonies seen by the Guardian. The Guardian presented all claims to Ash Siddique but he did not respond.

Testimony provided to the Guardian suggests Missy Empires The junior ranks are made up mainly of young workers, many of whom are in their first job, and the rate of departures and layoffs is very high.

Lured by a career in fashion, employees said they were excited to join the company, but their enthusiasm and self-confidence were destroyed. None of the workers who spoke to the Guardian stayed at the company for more than a year and a half; many stayed only a few months.

I was crying in the bathroom all day because I was being bullied, said one staff member who started in late 2022 and left for a new job a year later.

During my first week there, I was called into the office numerous times and yelled at about mistakes and how the company was failing. He [Ash Siddique] act like it's my fault.

She said her experience there left her anxious and depressed.

Co-founders of Missy Empires, Ash Siddique and Ish Siddique. Photo: Paul Cooper/Shutterstock

Bury-based JD Sports, valued at 8 billion, acquired a majority stake in Missy Empire in June 2021 and sold it to Frasers Group in December 2022. Both are FTSE 100 companies which own several smaller brands.

Staff told the Guardian that JD Sports and Frasers Group had been made aware of the issues at Missy Empire, with at least seven emails detailing seven separate complaints sent to their human resources departments since April 2022.

Some of the allegations made to the Guardian involved staff leaving in recent months, raising questions about the action taken.

Frasers Group did not respond to a request for comment.

A JD Group spokesperson said it was the majority shareholder for 18 months, but Missy Empire was responsible for the day-to-day running of the business, including its own HR procedures.

I was called a fucking idiot

Missy Empire staff made written complaints to the Frasers Group as recently as late last year.

Entrepreneur Mike Ashley controls Frasers Group with a nearly 72% stake, having made his name with Sports Direct before taking over department stores House of Fraser and acquiring a range of retail brands including Missguided and Jack Wills.

An email to Frasers Group's employee relations manager from a female worker, who left the company in summer 2023, raised the issue of swearing in during a conversation about holidays.

She told the HR manager: During the conversation, I was repeatedly called a fucking idiot, made fun of and told I didn't need me, then I should feel free to go out. Ash also said that I don't have the right to my vacation because he can decide when I take it, and he doesn't want to give it to me, and if I want to take vacation, I can if I take it without remuneration.

She added: Myself and other employees are often talked about in this way. Ash's behavior while I worked at Missy Empire caused me to experience anxiety and feel depressed.

In an earlier email, sent in March 2023, the same employee claimed that what looked like a voice recorder had been spotted in the ceiling of the staff kitchen. She shared a photo of it with Frasers Group and called for an investigation.

The staffer claims no action was taken after either of these emails, although the employee relations manager responded on March 20 saying: Missy Empire does not have HR function at the moment. They asked for more details after the complaint, fearing they would be recorded.

A toxic workplace where people feared for their jobs

At the beginning of In 2023, another staff member, who worked at Missy Empire from summer 2022 but claims to have been fired after Ash Siddique found a list she had compiled of her grievances, also sent an e- Email to Frasers Group Employee Relations Manager.

She raised a series of issues, including allegations of swearing and demeaning comments about staff members' performances and models' body shapes. The worker claimed to have been subjected to this treatment and to have seen others treated in the same way.

The email claimed that Ash Siddique treated staff like they were worthless; condescending, degrading. Swears constantly [sic] as if you were dirt and belittled you into submission.

He also said: [Ash Siddique] comments on people's bodies and appearances and describes a previous model as being fat with a pig's nose.

He adds that the manager created a toxic work environment in which people feared for their jobs. The woman, who was employed as a member of staff in a creative role, said Ash Siddique asked a colleague if she preferred him to say please or preferred he pay her.

The employee says her complaint was not taken seriously.

Staff allege that Missy Empire's HR department email address was not controlled and monitored by an HR manager but by Ash's brother. Ish Siddique, co-founder and director, so they had nowhere to direct their complaints to JD Sports or, since the takeover, to the Frasers group.

A contract seen by the Guardian shows the women were not paid for their overtime. Lunch breaks were not paid and they claim their wages were deducted if they arrived late.

Two employees who felt they were fired without cause and left their jobs in 2023 claimed to have participated in a meeting in late 2022 in which the women, when discussing salary increases, were invited to join OnlyFans, a service used by sex workers to obtain payment. for pornographic videos.

We were just talking about salary increases and he [Ash Siddique] said we should all do OnlyFans as a side hustle and he will be our agent, one staffer claimed.

Missy Empires designs include bodycon outfits, bikinis, crop tops and pants at a lower price. Its website says the designs are inspired by celebrities with sex appeal, current pop culture and the latest global trends.

A woman in her 20s, who also felt she had been fired without cause, said she was told during the job interview that she would be one of several people working in his service, but in his early days, this was not the case.

In the first week, two people were laid off, which was completely normal for everyone who worked there. In the months I was there, I saw a lot of people leave, she said.

She claimed staff were asked to try on clothes to see how they fit, even though it was not in their job description, and were forced to write down their measurements. Once a revealing item of clothing was too small and it [Ash Siddique] wanted me to try it and I said no, she said.

A staffer who worked at Missy Empire for more than five months in 2022 described it as a weird workplace.

There was no privacy, she said. Ash was very inappropriate with some of the staff. She alleged that the manager had violent arguments in his office with vendors and staff members.

He only wanted women with big butts and big tits

An employee who was there until spring 2023, and who claims she was fired without cause, said: He told us the models were too big and we couldn't use them. He only wanted women with big butts, big breasts and a thin waist.

Another former employee said the manager would approve photos from influencers that could be used to promote the brand. He was adamant that all women should have sex appeal. He openly referred to women as fat or skinny. He was very vocal.

Three workers have raised concerns about privacy as they say they do not have a company phone and are expected to use WhatsApp on their phones and laptops to talk to colleagues. They claim that company executives had access to all laptops and could therefore read all of their personal WhatsApp messages if they wanted.

JD Group said that as a significant shareholder, Missy Empire colleagues could escalate any concerns through the JD department or whistleblower policy. It said a small number of issues had been formally reported to the company, which were investigated and dealt with in accordance with its procedures.

The spokesperson said: Everyone has the fundamental right to feel safe and respected at work.