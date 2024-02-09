Lala Kent loves this red Va-Voom dress, only $30!

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There are red dresses, and then there are red dresses. When you find the right one, everyone knows it. You can light up a room, turn heads and win over just about anyone. And you'll know when you've gotten the red dress that's perfect for you, because the world suddenly becomes your oyster.

Vanderpump Rules Lala Kent hit her Amazon Live Stream to celebrate the return of the series this season and has released some truly fantastic picks for viewers to shop with. One of the things on her must-buy list? A sizzling red dress that she said would serve as some serious va-voom and if that doesn't require you to add it to your cart now, we don't know what will.

Lala likes it Primoda Spaghetti Strap Thigh Slit Maxi Dresswhich only costs $30 on Amazon, and she didn't hesitate to show it off.

The fabric is thick, delicious and so comfortable, she said while showing off the dress live.

You have the thin little straps, you can put it on with delicate neck jewelry, you can put it on with diamonds if you have them. If you're someone like me, put on your cubic zirconias, Lala joked.

Get the Primoda Spaghetti Strap Thigh Slit Maxi Dressfor only $30 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate as of publication date, February 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

You have the high lunge to give that va-voom, she added. You could even wear it with your gold heels. When you pair this dress with heels and wrap them around your legs, you look like a complete snack.

This is quite a resounding endorsement. And for just $30, this dress comes in multiple colors so you can not only get lots of miles out of it, but you can wear it in many different situations.

If you like what Lala says about this dress, be sure to head over to Amazon and purchase one for yourself now. You won't miss $30, save a few trips to Starbies or save a little and you'll have a dress that makes you feel like the sexiest person in the room.

