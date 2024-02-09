Endless Waves boutique in Asbury Park offers endless fashion

ASBURY PARK — Sloane Ginsburg, owner of Endless Waves in Asbury Park, wanted to become an entrepreneur since her father, Mitchell Ginsburg, ran a hearing aid company when she was young.

I grew up with him as a business owner, Ginsburg said. It was the only career path I knew, and the funny thing was, he didn't want me to follow the same path. He wanted me to become a doctor or a lawyer.

“Growing up in a family of entrepreneurs, it gave me the idea that this was something I would potentially want to do or be good at,” she continued. “I loved clothing and it was always a dream of mine: to open a retail store.

Although her father didn't necessarily want her to follow in his footsteps, he was fully supportive of her dreams and aspirations of becoming a business owner.

He's so supportive of us, Ginsburg said. She is one of the strongest and sweetest people I have ever met. He's an all-around great guy and whatever I needed at any point in time, he was there and he was amazing.

“I thought I was going to become a lawyer.”

It took him a while to find his way.

Initially, I wanted to be the queen of the universe, but I realized that wasn't possible with Ginsburg's jokes. Soon after, I thought I was going to become a lawyer. I went to Monmouth University to study political science and philosophy and graduated with dual bachelor's degrees in those subjects. I really thought this would be my career path. At the end of my last semester, I had to do an internship. I went to work at a law firm and very quickly realized it wasn't for me. It wasn't something I felt like I liked.

Fashion, on the other hand, was Ginsburg's passion and she knew it.

With clothes and fashion, I knew I loved everything, Ginsburg said. I loved styling people, I loved textiles, I loved the feel of a new outfit, I loved the feeling of putting on a new outfit and how it can change your mood or change your day. For me, it's above all therapy through shopping.

But making the mental shift to a new career choice was difficult. Ginsburg admits she was disappointed in herself when a legal career didn't work out.

I dedicated everything to this and wanted to go to law school, Ginsburg said. At the time I went to school, there was no pre-law program, so I studied political science and philosophy. These two majors are the route you take when you want to become a lawyer before going to law school.

The funny thing is that these two majors aren't very easy, especially when it comes to the world of work, Ginsburg said. They're not that tangible and I felt like I was a little behind, even after getting the degree I got. It did not work.

Go fashionable

Soon after, Ginsburg went to the Grove in Shrewsbury to work at Anthropologie and later at Free People, two clothing stores that were part of the same company.

“It was a really great experience because it taught me how to do a lot of things in retail,” Ginsburg said. I worked hard and moved up the ranks there. I've also grown a lot and gained agility and flexibility in a career in retail and that's important to being able to function in that setting.

Following her work at Anthropologie and Free People, Ginsburg got another job at Pure Barre, a workout class franchise located in Spring Lake, where she worked for six years.

I was teaching group fitness classes, Ginsburg said. I loved it and always would, but it ultimately closed due to COVID-19. It was fun while it lasted and there was a lot of mind-body connection. You make friends and enjoy what you do.

But at that time, she was already pursuing her dreams as a fashion entrepreneur. This would eventually lead Ginsburg and her husband, Luis, to Endless Waves, a men's and women's clothing boutique in Asbury Park that also offers shoes and accessories.

Everything just kind of fell into place, Ginsburg said. My husband and I formed the LLC for the store on August 8, 2022 and I have almost fulfilled my long-held dream of owning a clothing store. He and I sat down to talk about our goals and dreams and in the end we decided to open Endless Waves on April 1, 2023.

Sustainability is an important thing to us, Ginsburg said. We aim for high quality rather than quantity. We focus on clothing made from high-quality materials and built to last. We like to offer environmentally friendly, soft and durable products. It may cost you a few dollars more, but you'll get a lot more use out of it. It is going to last.

After her first year in office, Ginsburg already has bigger ambitions.

We have goals, Ginsburg said. We are considering opening a second site. We currently offer men's and women's clothing lines, but we would like to open a more exclusive women's boutique. It’s something I’m passionate about and I know we have the clientele for it. It would be great to grow the business and have that second location.

Endless waves

Location: 550 Cookman Avenue, Asbury Park

Owner: Sloane Ginsburg

Phone: 732-361-3274

Website: www.endlesswavesnj.com

Hours: from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday