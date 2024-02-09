All hail, Edward Enninful, your Vogue has changed the face of fashion | Nels Abbey

TThe scene is May or perhaps June 2008, PO (before Obama). I worked hard at my desk while dreaming of escaping my finance job in the City of London to become a successful writer (I'm still working on the successful part). Out of the blue I got a message on my BlackBerry, something about Vogue Italia using only black models and experts predicting it would be the worst-selling edition ever, which is why we , black people, had to go out in droves and buy it. Before the day was over, I had received the same message, or some variation of it, dozens of times.

Whether it was a heartfelt call for community solidarity or a sinister viral marketing campaign or both, it worked: even though I speak a language in which I can barely order a glass of water , for the first time in my life, I bought a fashion magazine at the newsstands. I was far from alone: ​​the magazine sold out in 72 hours on both sides of the Atlantic, triggering a huge reprint of 30,000 copies in the United States, 20,000 in Italy and 10,000 in the United Kingdom. This moment made it clear, even to the layman, that fashion has a serious diversity problem. Specifically, fashion had an anti-Black problem, which would make it a conventional Western industry or institution.

The all-black issue sold out within 72 hours on both sides of the Atlantic. Photography: Vogue

About 10 years later, British Vogue would have its own Obama moment, when Edward Enninful was named editor-in-chief. Ghana-born, British-raised Ladbroke Grove son Enninful was a seasoned stylist (he was in fact the stylist for all the models featured in Vogue Italia's all-black issue in 2008). A somewhat enigmatic character who was first appointed fashion director of identifier magazine at the age of 18 and had also served as fashion and style director of W magazine, Enninful was the first man and first black person to hold this title. In retrospect, it was the equivalent of handing him the keys to a one-of-a-kind Rolls-Royce, asking him to travel 1,000 miles through a tsunami and return it in pristine condition. Full tank. Somehow he succeeded.

When Enninful was appointed editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Britain was well behind the United States in terms of watershed diversity moments. No black or brown person had ever held a major office of state, a black or brown prime minister was a pipe dream (which quickly became a nightmare), the number of black people having, say, the power to order programs television was about neck-deep. and neck and neck with the number of black people in the royal family (zero), and fashion (including the fashion media), much like the rest of British media, arts and culture, was still largely a playground for an upper middle class without pigmentation. privilege.

So Enninful’s watershed moment of diversity was met with a backlash. It's like we walked into Crufts and the cat won was a remark Enninful attributed to a rival editor he had beaten to the top job. Unconscious racism also reared its ugly head when editor-in-chief Enninful was allegedly ordered by a white security guard to use the loading dock elevator in his company building. Harsh as they may have been, these experiences and words seemed to do more to fuel than confuse the outgoing Vogue editor-in-chief.

Perhaps Enninful’s unique achievement in this regard is that he hands the reins to another black person, Chioma Nnadi. Photograph: Evelyn Freja/The Guardian

Today, Enninful stands out as the undisputed master of the art, craft and business of fashion media. The diversity of thought, personnel and tone he brought to the top helped him elevate British Vogue during a time of crisis for print media, while preserving the publication's very essence and readership. His mastery of the genre allowed him to turn it around. Turning it around and taking it where it hasn't gone before, while creating opportunities for people who previously would have been outsiders to the industry.

Under his leadership, British Vogue became a key organ of irreversible movements towards a more diverse, more compassionate and truly competitive Britain. The dirty topics of much of the British media around race, disability, homosexuality, sustainability, the climate crisis and wokeness have become selling points for British Vogue.

As high-level politics has demonstrated, appointing people of color to important positions can be a blessing, a disappointing indifference, or a crushing curse for other people of color. Enninful was a blessing. Her editorial leadership represented a complete expansion of the pool of possibilities (and personnel) in fashion and beauty journalism. Misan Harriman, who quickly rose from recruitment agent to photographer to Oscar-nominated director, became the first black photographer to shoot the cover of British Vogue in its 104-year history. Titans of black British thought and literature such as Yomi Adegoke, Bernardine Evaristo and Afua Hirsch became regular features in the publication. Perhaps his unique achievement in this regard is that he is handing the reins to another black person, Chioma Nnadi.

Enninful's final cover, shot by famed photographer Steven Meisel (who also shot every model in the 2008 All-Black issue), features a whos who of models, celebrities and activists, including Naomi Campbell and Iman , Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey and fashion designer Victoria Beckham. The wide diversity of coverage reflects Enninful's tenure as editor, the way he changed fashion and beauty journalism and the progressive impact he had on Britain and the world . He left his mark, which Britain will not be able to erase.