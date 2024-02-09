Fashion
Whitney Port wows in sheer black lace dress as she poses up a storm at Bronx and Banco party
Whitney Port created a storm while attending the Bronx and Banco You presentation and party at New York Fashion Week on Thursday.
The former reality TV star, 38, looked sensational as she donned a sheer black lace dress for the evening.
The intricately embroidered fabric flowed into a floor-length skirt while the fabric gathered into a train at the star's feet.
Styling her hair in a wet, slicked-back look, the star kept her makeup to a minimum while sporting a serious expression in moments.
Whitney was joined at the event by American socialites Nicky Hilton and Olivia Palermo at the fashion event.
Nicky, 40, sparkled in a sparkling long-sleeved silver dress as she flaunted a super-length outfit in the party ensemble.
Paris Hilton's sister completed the look with sparkling pointy heels while her blonde locks fell over her shoulders in natural curls.
Meanwhile, Olivia, 37, raised temperatures by showing off her ample cleavage in a shimmering black dress which featured a large cutout at the center of her chest.
Featuring feathered cuffs and a large leather collar, the model teamed the dress with knee-high black leather boots.
Former Victoria's Secret Angel Chanel Iman and Internet personality Michelle Salas were also in attendance.
This comes after Whitney admitted in December that she had a “secret” she wanted to tell her current husband around the time of their engagement.
The star – who recently claimed she felt “pressured” to lose weight for The Hills – revealed she was in mounting financial debt when Tim Rosenman asked the question in 2013 during Wednesday's episode. Silver rehabilitationpodcast.
“When I got engaged, I remember having a credit card bill for $35,000,” she said, adding that she was “ashamed” of the “secret.”
Nicky, 40, glowed in a long-sleeved silver dress as she flaunted a super-length outfit in the party ensemble
Chantal Monaghan, Chanel Iman, Natalie De'Banco and Nicky and Olivia (left to right)
Michelle Salas looked stunning in a white lace dress
Chanel Iman flaunted a super-length outfit in a shimmering silver off-the-shoulder dress.
Romee Strijd and Natalie De'Banco also created a storm
“I knew about it for a while, let it build up, and basically paid the interest every month.”
Whitney, who met Tim on the set of The City, said she knew she had to start from scratch with her future husband and spilled the beans one night shortly after the engagement.
“I told him one night, and he was really shocked, but he said, 'Well, figure it out,'” she recalled.
“I remember at the time, fortunately, being able to repay quickly.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
