Get Up To 70% Off Men's Sneakers From USPA, Skechers & More
Now let's talk about kicks. When it comes to shoes, finding the right balance between style and comfort is essential. Whether you're sweating it out at the gym, strolling around town, or just chilling with friends, the right pair of sneakers can really elevate your vibe while keeping your feet happy. Luckily for you, Amazon has amazing deals on high-quality sneakers from top brands like New Balance, USPA, Skechers and more. That too, up to 70% off. So, without further ado, let's explore some of the coolest men's sneaker deals available on Amazon right now.
1. new balance Ws109ra1
Discount: 70% | Price: 3,049 | MRP: 9,999 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Get into style with the New Balance Ws109ra1 sneakers. These babies feature stylish design and next-level comfort. Made from synthetic materials and featuring a lace-up fastening, they provide a perfect fit for all-day wear. Plus, with a rubber sole for added grip and durability, they're perfect for everything from casual outings to intensive workouts.
Main characteristics:
- Synthetic material
- Lace closure
- Flat heel
- Rubber sole
- Made in China
2. XTEP Men’s Linen Storm 2.0 Basketball Shoes
Discount: 20% | Price: 6,159 | MRP: 7,699
Improve your game with the XTEP Lin Storm 2.0 men's basketball shoes. Designed for optimal performance on the court, these shoes offer lateral support and stability, thanks to the lightning-type TPU structure and rubber outsole. The lightweight, breathable upper ensures comfort during intense play.
Main characteristics:
- Rubber and thermoplastic polyurethane construction
- Lace closure
- Waterproof
- Mid-rise design
- Made in China
3. US POLO ASSN. Clanal sneakers for men
Discount: 34% | Price: 2,389 | MRP: 3,599 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Make a fashion statement with US POLO ASSN. Clanal sneakers for men. These versatile sneakers feature a lace-up fastening and a comfortable flat heel, perfect for everyday wear. The rubber sole provides traction, while the polyurethane upper material adds durability.
Main characteristics:
- Polyurethane outer material
- Lace closure
- Flat heel
- Rubber sole
- Made in China
4. Equalizer 4.0 Sneakers – Skechers Men’s Generation
Discount: 44% | Price: 3,085 | MRP: 5,499 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Experience unparalleled comfort with the Skechers Equalizer 4.0 sneakers for men. Featuring a mesh upper and a rubber sole, these sneakers provide breathability and traction. The lace-up closure ensures a secure fit, while the lightweight design reduces fatigue during extended wear.
Main characteristics:
- Mesh outer material
- Lace closure
- No Very
- Rubber sole
- Made in Vietnam
5. US POLO ASSN. Britt sneakers for men
Discount: 34% | Price: 2,389 | MRP: 3,599 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Step out in style with US POLO ASSN. Britt sneakers for men. These casual lace-up sneakers feature a polyurethane upper and a comfortable flat heel. The rubber sole provides traction, making them ideal for a variety of activities, from leisurely walks to casual outings.
Main characteristics:
- Polyurethane outer material
- Lace closure
- Flat heel
- Rubber sole
- Made in China
6. AVANT Men's Impact Cricket Shoes with Cushioned EVA, Sock Liner and Rubber Cleated Outsole (White)
Discount: 31% | Price: 1,549 | MRP: 2,249 | Rating: 5.0 out of 5 stars
Dominate the cricket field with the AVANT men's Impact cricket shoes. These white sneakers feature a cushioned EVA insole and a rubber cleated outsole for enhanced grip and stability. Additionally, they feature reinforced toe and heel areas for added protection against impact injuries.
Main characteristics:
- Made of polyvinyl chloride
- Lace-up closure for a perfect fit
- Flat heel for a stable position
- Ethylene-vinyl acetate sole
- Made in India
7. New Balance 490i Men's Running Shoes
Discount: -47% | Price: 2,389 | MRP: 4,499 | Rating: 3.7 stars out of 5
Are you looking for style and performance in your running shoes? Look no further than the New Balance 490i running shoes. These shoes are all about versatility, designed to keep up with your busy lifestyle.
Main characteristics:
- Made from leather and rubber
- Lace-up closure for a secure fit
- Flat heel type for a natural stride
- Not water resistant, so keep them dry
- Perfect for your daily run
8. Skechers Flex Advantage 3.0 Men's Sneakers
Discount: -49% | Price: 2,785.60 | MRP: 5,499 | Rating: 3.8 stars out of 5
Description: Skechers Flex Advantage 3.0 sneakers perfectly combine comfort and style. Featuring a mesh upper and rubber sole, these sneakers are perfect for casual wear.
Main characteristics:
- Mesh and ethylene vinyl acetate material
- Lace closure
- No very
- Not water resistant
- Ideal for daily use
9. AVANT Glide Men’s Walking Shoes
Discount: -30% | Price: 664 | MRP: 949 | Rating: 4.5 stars out of 5
Need a pair of sneakers for your daily walk? The AVANT Glide walking shoes are just what you need. These babies are all about breathability and comfort, with their airy mesh upper and lightweight design.
Main characteristics:
- Made with breathable mesh material
- Lace-up closure for a personalized fit
- Flat heel for comfortable walking
- Not water resistant, so watch out for puddles
- Perfect for your daily walks
10. Skechers Men's Shoe-UNO – Stand ON AIR-52458-DKRD-US8 Dark Red
Discount: -42% | Price: 4,059 | MRP: 6,999 | Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars
Are you looking for classic comfort with a modern twist? Say hello to Skechers Uno sneakers. These dark red beauties feature a perforated synthetic upper and a memory foam insole for ultimate comfort.
Main characteristics:
- Made from elegant leather
- Lace-up closure for a secure fit
- No heel for a casual vibe
- Not water resistant, so keep them dry
- Perfect for casual outings
11. Skechers Men’s Equalizer 4.0 – Voltis Moccasin
Discount: -42% | Price: 2,899 | MRP: 4,999 | Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars
Description: Skechers Equalizer 4.0 moccasins are designed for maximum comfort and style. With a slip-on design and rubber sole, these loafers are perfect for everyday wear.
Main characteristics:
- Pull closure
- Flat heel type
- Not water resistant
- Suitable for casual wear
12. Skechers Flex Advantage 4.0 – Men’s Providen Mesh Regular Lace Up Sneakers
Discount: -42% | Price: 3,189 | MRP: 5,499 | Rating: 4.1 out of 5 stars
Description: Skechers Flex Advantage 4.0 athletic shoes offer sporty style and comfort. Featuring a mesh upper and rubber sole, these shoes are perfect for an active lifestyle.
Main characteristics:
- Memory foam and ethylene vinyl acetate
- Lace closure
- Flat heel type
- Not water resistant
- Suitable for sporting activities
13. American Polo Association. Uno sneakers for women
Discount: -34% | Price: 2,654 | MRP: 3,999 | Rating: 4.0 out of 5 stars
Description: The US Polo Assn. Uno sneakers offer the perfect blend of style and comfort. Featuring a lace-up fastening and rubber sole, these sneakers are a must-have for any casual wardrobe.
Main characteristics:
- Lace closure
- Flat heel type
- Not water resistant
- Suitable for daily use
14. US POLO ASSN. Rentso sneakers for men
Discount: -34% | Price: 3,650 | MRP: 5,499 | Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars
Presentation of the American POLO ASSN. Rentso sneakers where style meets effortless functionality. These shoes aim to give you that perfect blend of comfort and durability. They feature a lace-up fastening and a rubber sole, making them super comfortable and durable.
Main characteristics:
- Lace-up closure for a perfect fit
- Flat heel type for a natural stride
- Not water resistant, so keep them dry
- Perfect for casual, laid-back vibes
Final Thoughts
Looking for new kicks? With Amazon's wide selection of high-end sneakers for men, finding the perfect pair has never been easier. Whether you love running shoes or just want lifestyle sneakers for everyday wear, brands like New Balance, USPA, Skechers and more on Amazon have you covered, that too at up to 70% off. Whether you prefer classic, retro, or trendy styles, there's something for everyone on this list. So why wait? Buy now on AmazonUp your shoe game today and step out with confidence!
