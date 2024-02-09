Fashion
Lamar Jackson wins second NFL MVP award almost unanimously
LAS VEGAS Accepting the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award in person was bittersweet for Lamar Jackson.
Jackson was a near-unanimous choice for his second MVP award announced at NFL Honors Thursday night, but the quarterback's Baltimore Ravens fell one win shy of playing in Sunday's Super Bowl.
I prefer to submit a video to win the prize,” Jackson said. “Being here for the award is an honor, but I’d rather be at the Super Bowl accepting this award.
The All-Pro QB received 49 of 50 first-place votes from a national panel of voters that included media members who regularly cover the NFL, former players and coaches.
Jackson led the Ravens (14-5) to the NFL's best regular-season record, but they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.
Jackson, 27, is the fourth player to win his second MVP before turning 28, joining Patrick Mahomes (27), Brett Favre (27) and Jim Brown (22).
It is an honor. I guess I’m in elite company,” Jackson said.
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey walked away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.
He'll try to add a Super Bowl ring to his trophy case when the 49ers take on the Chiefs on Sunday.
Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett beat out TJ Watt for AP Defensive Player of the Year. Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide.
Defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Stroud's teammate in Houston, won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, edging out Jalen Carter and Kobie Turner by two first-place votes.
The Browns won four awards.
Quarterback Joe Flacco, who got off the couch to lead Cleveland to the playoffs, was named AP Comeback Player of the Year.
Kevin Stefanski edged out Houston's DeMeco Ryans for AP coach of the year by a first-place vote.
Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award after guiding the league's No. 1-ranked unit.
It was a special year for a special team, Garrett said of the Browns. I think next year will be our year.
Despite his disappointment in losing the AFC title game, it was also a special year for Jackson.
The only first-place MVP vote he didn't receive went to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.
Jackson threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 821 yards and five scores while leading Baltimore to a record 10 wins against teams that finished with a winning record.
He helped the Ravens defeat Houston in the divisional round, but struggled in a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.
McCaffrey, San Francisco's All-Pro running back, received 39 of 50 first-place votes for OPOY, edging out Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
A unanimous choice for All-Pro, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.
He also totaled 564 receiving yards for seven scores.
I feel so lucky to be part of the best organization on the planet, so thank you for believing in me,” McCaffrey said.
Garrett was just as dominant on the other side of the ball. He received 23 first-place votes and 165 points to beat Watt for DPOY.
Despite constant double teams, Garrett had 14 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and forced offensive coordinators to avoid his side of the field.
Stroud received 48 of 50 first-place votes for OROY, with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua getting the other two.
The second overall pick, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and had a passer rating of 100.8, third best for a rookie.
He helped the Texans go from worst to first place in the AFC South and led them to a playoff victory in the wild-card round.
I'm the type of person who wonders what's next and what I can do better, but reflecting on the season, being my first, it's special to be in the NFL let alone on a team winning,” Stroud said.
Anderson and Stroud are the fourth teammates to win both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie Awards in the same season. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner won the awards last year for the New York Jets.
It means the absolute world, Anderson said of his and Stroud's victory. Just watching how he comes to work every day, the preparation he's put in, rebuilding the culture and being captain of our rookie year, it's special.
Flacco beat out Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for the comeback prize.
He received 13 first place votes, 26 second place votes and eight thirds to finish with 151 points.
Hamlin returned to the NFL this season after collapsing on the field and requiring resuscitation following a cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023. He played in five regular season games.
Hamlin received 21 first-place votes, but appeared on 42 of 50 ballots while Flacco had 47.
He received seven second-place votes and 14 third-place votes for 140 points.
Flacco, the 39-year-old former Super Bowl MVP, was at home in New Jersey with his family when Cleveland called him in November. He went 4-1 in five starts and passed for over 300 yards in four straight games with 13 touchdowns.
Stefanski led the Browns to their third playoff appearance since 1999 despite losing quarterback Deshaun Watson, star running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin to season-ending injuries and the departure of five QBs.
Cleveland's Schwartz received 25 first-place votes and finished with 160 points, easily edging Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2024/02/08/sports/lamar-jackson-wins-second-nfl-mvp-award-in-near-unanimous-fashion/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Test cricket is much better now than it was 60 years ago
- Lamar Jackson wins second NFL MVP award almost unanimously
- 2024 Pakistan elections: Independents backed by former Pakistani PM Imran Khan's party win highest number of seats: poll body
- Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo reunited at the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
- The future of geospatial technology
- One year after Türkiye earthquake, hundreds of thousands still in sheltersExBulletin
- Britain's foreign policy trajectory after Brexit and the mystery of the disappearing Gulf states
- For impersonating an American actor to defraud a lady of $200, a Kaduna man is sentenced to 2 years in prison
- Huskers return home to Face Arkansas, Gonzaga – University of Nebraska
- Get Up To 70% Off Men's Sneakers From USPA, Skechers & More
- Database – Bulk import Google Drive hyperlinks into Microsoft Access
- Former President Donald Trump visits Dauphin County, Pennsylvania.