Lamar Jackson wins second NFL MVP award almost unanimously

LAS VEGAS Accepting the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award in person was bittersweet for Lamar Jackson.

Jackson was a near-unanimous choice for his second MVP award announced at NFL Honors Thursday night, but the quarterback's Baltimore Ravens fell one win shy of playing in Sunday's Super Bowl.

I prefer to submit a video to win the prize,” Jackson said. “Being here for the award is an honor, but I’d rather be at the Super Bowl accepting this award.

The All-Pro QB received 49 of 50 first-place votes from a national panel of voters that included media members who regularly cover the NFL, former players and coaches.

Jackson led the Ravens (14-5) to the NFL's best regular-season record, but they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Jackson, 27, is the fourth player to win his second MVP before turning 28, joining Patrick Mahomes (27), Brett Favre (27) and Jim Brown (22).

It is an honor. I guess I’m in elite company,” Jackson said.

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey walked away with the AP Offensive Player of the Year award.

He'll try to add a Super Bowl ring to his trophy case when the 49ers take on the Chiefs on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson won MVP honors. P.A.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett beat out TJ Watt for AP Defensive Player of the Year. Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud won the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide.

Defensive end Will Anderson Jr., Stroud's teammate in Houston, won the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year award, edging out Jalen Carter and Kobie Turner by two first-place votes.

The Browns won four awards.

Quarterback Joe Flacco, who got off the couch to lead Cleveland to the playoffs, was named AP Comeback Player of the Year.

Kevin Stefanski edged out Houston's DeMeco Ryans for AP coach of the year by a first-place vote.

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz won the AP Assistant Coach of the Year award after guiding the league's No. 1-ranked unit.

It was a special year for a special team, Garrett said of the Browns. I think next year will be our year.

Despite his disappointment in losing the AFC title game, it was also a special year for Jackson.

Lamar Jackson almost won unanimously. Getty Images

The only first-place MVP vote he didn't receive went to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Jackson threw for 3,678 yards and 24 touchdowns and ran for 821 yards and five scores while leading Baltimore to a record 10 wins against teams that finished with a winning record.

He helped the Ravens defeat Houston in the divisional round, but struggled in a 17-10 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC title game.

McCaffrey, San Francisco's All-Pro running back, received 39 of 50 first-place votes for OPOY, edging out Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

CJ Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year. P.A.

A unanimous choice for All-Pro, McCaffrey led the NFL with 1,459 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns.

He also totaled 564 receiving yards for seven scores.

I feel so lucky to be part of the best organization on the planet, so thank you for believing in me,” McCaffrey said.

Garrett was just as dominant on the other side of the ball. He received 23 first-place votes and 165 points to beat Watt for DPOY.

Despite constant double teams, Garrett had 14 sacks, 30 quarterback hits, 17 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and forced offensive coordinators to avoid his side of the field.

Stroud received 48 of 50 first-place votes for OROY, with Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua getting the other two.

The second overall pick, Stroud threw for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, five interceptions and had a passer rating of 100.8, third best for a rookie.

He helped the Texans go from worst to first place in the AFC South and led them to a playoff victory in the wild-card round.

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski gestures during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers on October 15, 2023. P.A.

I'm the type of person who wonders what's next and what I can do better, but reflecting on the season, being my first, it's special to be in the NFL let alone on a team winning,” Stroud said.

Anderson and Stroud are the fourth teammates to win both the Offensive and Defensive Rookie Awards in the same season. Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner won the awards last year for the New York Jets.

It means the absolute world, Anderson said of his and Stroud's victory. Just watching how he comes to work every day, the preparation he's put in, rebuilding the culture and being captain of our rookie year, it's special.

Flacco beat out Bills safety Damar Hamlin and Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for the comeback prize.

He received 13 first place votes, 26 second place votes and eight thirds to finish with 151 points.

Hamlin returned to the NFL this season after collapsing on the field and requiring resuscitation following a cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023. He played in five regular season games.

Hamlin received 21 first-place votes, but appeared on 42 of 50 ballots while Flacco had 47.

Christian McCaffrey won Offensive Player of the Year. P.A.

He received seven second-place votes and 14 third-place votes for 140 points.

Flacco, the 39-year-old former Super Bowl MVP, was at home in New Jersey with his family when Cleveland called him in November. He went 4-1 in five starts and passed for over 300 yards in four straight games with 13 touchdowns.

Stefanski led the Browns to their third playoff appearance since 1999 despite losing quarterback Deshaun Watson, star running back Nick Chubb and right tackle Jack Conklin to season-ending injuries and the departure of five QBs.

Cleveland's Schwartz received 25 first-place votes and finished with 160 points, easily edging Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.