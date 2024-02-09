Emily Ratajkowski Kicks Off NYFW With Not One, But Two Pantsless Dresses





The Super Bowl is here and, no, we're not talking about the Sunday game, but rather the month-long parade schedule. For fashion girls, like Emily Ratajkowski, the biannual showcase is certainly busy, but also an opportunity to show off their latest style trends. And last night, Ratajkowski proved she's a seasoned Fashion Week dressing pro by sporting not one, but two color-blocked looks in the span of a few hours. Ratajkowski started her evening by donning a bodycon dress for an Hourglass Cosmetics event in New York. Her mini featured a high-neck silhouette and crossed sleeves that gave the piece a more formal touch. Ratajkowski styled the dress with a matching cherry Jacquemus clutch and strappy black stilettos. She kept things classic for her glamour, opting for dewy, tanned skin and nude lips. The model and author is no stranger to having her photo taken on a daily basis. His daily walks with his dog have almost become a neighborhood ritual on the streets of downtown Manhattan. Still, it's rare that Ratajkowski takes a second look in the same day, but hey, it's New York Fashion Week after all. Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Later in the evening, the model swapped her evening dress for something a little sportier to attend a Puma event. And it seems Ratajkowski really liked the distinctive red and black palette of her first outfit. Her second look turned out to be an exact reversal of the colors of her cherry dress. Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images The model wore a tailored black jacket, partially zipped to create the effect of a mini dress, with tiny black shorts. She swapped her Jacquemus clutch for a more traditional top-handle bag and slipped into a pair of Puma low-top sneakers. The rest of Ratajkowski's fashion month schedule is probably just as busy, if not busier, than her Thursday night. Luckily, she seems to have established a style playbook moving forward with simple silhouettes paired with some sort of high-impact accessory or shoe. A leggy mini dress here, a pop of trendy red there.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/emily-ratajkowski-red-black-mini-dress-nyfw The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos