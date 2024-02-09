Fashion Beyond Borders | Psychology today

This article is written by Sarah Rezaei, Senior Research Assistant at the Department of Psychology, Monk Prayogshala.

The song “Melting” by Kali Uchiss plays softly in the background of an Intagram Reel where a woman is seen gracefully applying her elaborate skincare routine, styling her hair, then donning a white, lightweight cotton dress with a pink cardigan pale. Its movements are fluid and the reel editing is dreamlike, giving off an aura of softness and serenity. “The sweet girl aesthetic,” they say.

Source: Japhet Mast/Unsplash

I scroll through a few more reels until another one catches my eye. This one was obviously different. The beat of Bad Bunny's “MONACO” sets a bolder tone. The woman wears loose cargo pants with an oversized t-shirt and striking blue Jordans. The contrast is fascinating, from delicate softness to bold, street-smart chic. This juxtaposition highlights an intriguing aspect of our social media age: the ease with which we are initiated into and can appreciate a spectrum of fashion aesthetics. Each style, distinct and expressive, allows for the exploration and celebration of diversity in personal expression.

Girl wearing a chikankari kurti Source: Sahil Shettigar/Unsplash

Fashion, a timeless means of expression, communicates an individual's interests and beliefs. Historically, fashion varied widely across cultures and geographic regions. However, contemporary urban fashion, especially among the younger generation, has been largely shaped by Western influences.

The rise of terms specific to fashion aesthetics, such as “cottage core”, “grunge”, and “dark academia” in recent years, particularly with the entry of Generation Z into fashion, illustrates this point. . The term cottage core (an internet aesthetic defined by romanticized pastoral living with traditional rural clothing and crafts such as drawing, baking, and pottery), for example, appeared in a 2018 Tumblr post, but its roots date back to Greek pastoral poetry of the 3rd century BC, particularly the works of Theocritus who wrote poems about an idealized form of the shepherds' way of life. Grunge, inspired by the music genre of the late 1980s and early 1990s, characterized a bold yet casual style popularized by bands like Nirvana and Pearl Jam and characterized by fashion that included flannel shirts, ripped jeans and combat boots. These aesthetics, as well as others, of essentially Western origin, have, thanks to globalization and the Internet, become perfectly integrated into the wardrobes of many non-Western countries.

Fashion globalization and cultural identity

Book by Jennifer Craiks, The face of fashion: cultural studies on fashion, delved into the cultural ramifications of fashion and discovered that the global spread of Western fashion has led to a certain homogenization, where distinct traditional clothing may be overlooked in favor of more universally recognized Western styles. Although the book was published thirty years ago, its ideas remain relevant in today's fashion landscape.

A recent chapter, revised in 2020, echoes these observations and explains how globalization, largely driven by Western fashion standards, is synchronizing fashion trends across the world, potentially diluting the uniqueness of local fashion cultures .

Women in Ankara dress/headwear PHOTO Stock/Pexels

Author Yuniya Kawamura wrote in The Japanese revolution in Parisian fashion highlight how Western trends can sometimes lead to cultural erosion, where unique aspects of traditional Japanese fashion are replaced or significantly altered. This raises a poignant question: are we witnessing the slow disappearance of local fashion identities in the context of a more uniform global aesthetic?

Choosing to wear Western fashion could potentially be a statement about one's identity and perceived social status. In many cultures, Western dress is partner with modernity, wealth and progress. The adoption of Western fashion could reflect an individual's aspiration to align with these values, highlighting how human behavior is influenced by social hierarchies and the desire for social mobility. It also highlights the tendency of humans to conform to global norms and standards, driven by a desire for modernity, acceptance, or the perceived prestige associated with Western lifestyles. Another reason could be the global reach of Western media and popular culture, through films, music and the internet, which has had a significant impact on fashion choices. This reflects human susceptibility to influence and the desire to emulate figures perceived as successful or fashionable. It shows how behavior can be shaped by external influences and the importance of representation in the media.

However, all is not gloomy. As the global fashion landscape evolves, so does the narrative. There is a dynamic counter-movement in which local cultures are not just passive but active participants in the fashion dialogue. Take India, for example, where young people are redefining style by marrying the traditional and the contemporary. Picture this: a young woman walking confidently in jeans paired with a classic. chikankari Kurti. Likewise, a woman wearing African-inspired accessories, such as boldly patterned Ankara fabric headbands or beaded jewelry, paired with simple Western dresses or suits. It's a statement, a statement about how fashion transcends mere clothing to become a means of personal expression and cultural connection. This not only highlights the individual's heritage, but also introduces elements of African or Indian culture into everyday Western wardrobes, making the fashion scene richer and more diverse.

This blending of styles serves a greater purpose, especially for those navigating the complexities of cultural identity in foreign countries. Fashion appears to be a powerful tool of acculturation, offering a sense of belonging while preserving the essence of one's cultural heritage. It’s a testament to how, even in a world that seems increasingly small, fashion provides a limitless canvas for the expression of identity, heritage and belonging.