Fashion
How Lacoste polo shirts transformed fashion in 90 years
The history of Lacoste polo shirts is a story of innovation, rebellion against tradition and the lasting influence of a French tennis legend, Ren Lacoste. In 1933, Lacoste introduced a revolutionary polo shirt that challenged conventional tennis player attire. This soft and lightweight garment, made from “petit piqué” cotton, not only transformed the tennis court but also laid the foundations for a brand that would become a pioneer in the world of fashion.
Origins of polo
The origins of polo can be traced back to British soldiers participating in polo matches in India in the 19th century. Originally, polo shirts were long-sleeved garments made of heavy cotton, buttoned to the neck, hindering movement on horseback. Polo's transformation began in the 1920s, when tennis player Jean René Lacoste sought to create a more comfortable and practical alternative for athletes.
In the 1920s, Ren Lacoste pioneered the creation of his tennis shirt, taking inspiration from polo shirts. Departing from the traditional tennis sweaters worn during this era, Lacoste made significant changes by eliminating long sleeves and buttons. Instead, he opted for the lightweight, breathable pique material of his shirts, addressing the impracticality and warmth associated with tennis sweaters. This innovation marked a pivotal moment in sportswear, paving the way for the iconic design of the Lacoste tennis shirt.
Ren Lacoste earned the nickname “The Crocodile,” so it seemed only fitting to adopt the crocodile as his logo. The origins of this particular nickname are somewhat elusive. Some accounts suggest that Lacoste acquired this nickname after betting a crocodile leather bag on the outcome of a match. Alternatively, it has been proposed that Lacoste's long nose may have contributed to his association with a crocodile. The exact reason remains unclear, adding a touch of mystery to the legendary connection between Ren Lacoste and the iconic crocodile logo.
Lacoste innovation
Jean René Lacoste's vision for a comfortable and functional polo shirt led to the creation of a model composed of cotton petit piqué, short sleeves, a traditional unstarched polo collar and two buttons at the neckline. The shirt quickly gained popularity among tennis players, prompting Lacoste to create its clothing line “Le Chemise Lacoste” in 1933. This marked the birth of the iconic Lacoste polo shirt, loved for its functionality, comfort and style.
Lacoste adheres to a traditional two-needle knitting technique in its manufacturing process, emphasizing a commitment to quality. They claim to use long-staple cotton for the yarn, aiming to improve the overall durability of their polo shirts. Although specific details on yarn strength and manufacturing processes are not disclosed in detail, Lacoste focuses on conveying the essence of its brand rather than delving into the intricate details of the polo's composition. The focus is on long-lasting product quality and brand reputation.
The legacy of Jean René Lacoste
Jean René Lacoste, a prominent French tennis player, revolutionized sportswear and left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Despite a successful career in tennis, Lacoste retired at age 29 due to health problems, but continued to contribute to sports and fashion. His legacy includes the creation of Le Chemise Lacoste and the presidency of the International Tennis Federation.
The crocodile logo
Lacoste pioneered the concept of featuring a distinct logo on polo shirts, launching the iconic green crocodile. This trend was later adopted by brands like Fred Perry, who incorporated a crown, and Ralph Lauren, known for its horse icon, establishing it as a standard for smart casual clothing. The choice of a crocodile as Lacoste's emblem was inspired by the character of Ren Lacoste on the pitch, renowned for his aggressiveness and tenacity. He earned the nickname “alligator”, which later evolved into “crocodile”. The legendary crocodile logo, born from a bet and a cartoon, has become synonymous with both the Lacoste brand and its timeless polo shirts.
Expansion and partnerships
The Lacoste Shirt has expanded its product line beyond polo shirts, introducing shorts, skirts, dresses and accessories. The brand's association with tennis players, including Bill Tilden and Novak Djokovic, has elevated Lacoste to a symbol of elegance and sophistication in sportswear. Collaboration with tennis tournaments like Wimbledon has further strengthened Lacoste's status as a leading sports brand.
Evolution of Lacoste fashion
Lacoste fashion has evolved beyond sports, becoming a versatile staple in wardrobes around the world. The brand's commitment to timeless, classic designs and sustainable practices has contributed to its enduring popularity.Lacoste matching sets for menpolo shirts, dresses, skirts, pants, shorts and accessories are aimed at a diverse audience of all ages.
The Lacoste polo shirt: a timeless classic
The Lacoste polo shirt, introduced in 1933, is unprecedented in design and functionality. Unlike many fading fashion trends, the Lacoste polo shirt has retained its charm for over 90 years. The petit piqué cotton used in making the shirts stands up to everyday use, making them durable and comfortable. Lacoste's ability to balance tradition and modernity has led to collaborations with contemporary brands, reaffirming the polo's cool and versatile status.
Collaborations with brands like Sporty & Rich have redefined the appeal of the polo shirt, making it fashionable once again. Lacoste's rich history, combined with its commitment to quality, positions the brand at the intersection of tradition and contemporary style.
Style of Lacoste polo shirts
The ideal approach to styling a Lacoste polo shirt for a sophisticated, timeless look is casual-chic, in keeping with its original design intention. This season, think about a classic ensemble by pairing your Lacoste polo shirt with a lightweight blazer and topping it off with dark jeans. Opt for a red, white or green colorway to enhance the refined and versatile appeal of this set.
The Lacoste polo shirt demonstrates the marriage of innovation, functionality and sustainable style. Ren Lacoste's rebellious spirit and commitment to creating sportswear that transcends the courts has shaped the fashion landscape for nearly a century. The Lacoste polo shirt's timeless design, iconic logo and versatility continue to make it a wardrobe staple, proving that some things only get better with age. As Lacoste remains at the forefront of the fashion industry, it invites individuals to rediscover the classic appeal of the polo shirt and embrace its enduring freshness.
Visits: 103 | leave a comment
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bgfashion.net/article/19144/80/The-Timeless-Evolution-How-Lacoste-Polo-Shirts-Transformed-Fashion-Over-90-Years
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Andre 3000 makes “New Blue Sun” improvisations shine at Cliff Bell – The Oakland Press
- McMichael selected for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
- How Lacoste polo shirts transformed fashion in 90 years
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra VS Google Pixel 8 Pro (Which one should I buy?) – Mobile Games
- Marine charity urges caution in reopening Atlantic red snapper fishery
- “Surprised”: George Lopez reacts to Trump's candidacy for the presidency in 2024
- Urine test provides a non-invasive, rapid screening to detect cancer in dogs
- Banbury Mosque offers help to survivors
- Vladimir Putin says deal to end war blocked by Boris Johnson
- Sebelas Maret University Alumni Strongly Condemn President Joko Widodo for Tampering with the Law of Power
- Who cares what Taylor Swift thinks? — Harvard Gazette
- Solize debuts on the Tokyo Stock Exchange: an important milestone for the Japanese 3D printing industry – 3DPrint.com