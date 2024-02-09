How Lacoste polo shirts transformed fashion in 90 years

The history of Lacoste polo shirts is a story of innovation, rebellion against tradition and the lasting influence of a French tennis legend, Ren Lacoste. In 1933, Lacoste introduced a revolutionary polo shirt that challenged conventional tennis player attire. This soft and lightweight garment, made from “petit piqué” cotton, not only transformed the tennis court but also laid the foundations for a brand that would become a pioneer in the world of fashion.

Origins of polo

The origins of polo can be traced back to British soldiers participating in polo matches in India in the 19th century. Originally, polo shirts were long-sleeved garments made of heavy cotton, buttoned to the neck, hindering movement on horseback. Polo's transformation began in the 1920s, when tennis player Jean René Lacoste sought to create a more comfortable and practical alternative for athletes.

In the 1920s, Ren Lacoste pioneered the creation of his tennis shirt, taking inspiration from polo shirts. Departing from the traditional tennis sweaters worn during this era, Lacoste made significant changes by eliminating long sleeves and buttons. Instead, he opted for the lightweight, breathable pique material of his shirts, addressing the impracticality and warmth associated with tennis sweaters. This innovation marked a pivotal moment in sportswear, paving the way for the iconic design of the Lacoste tennis shirt.

Ren Lacoste earned the nickname “The Crocodile,” so it seemed only fitting to adopt the crocodile as his logo. The origins of this particular nickname are somewhat elusive. Some accounts suggest that Lacoste acquired this nickname after betting a crocodile leather bag on the outcome of a match. Alternatively, it has been proposed that Lacoste's long nose may have contributed to his association with a crocodile. The exact reason remains unclear, adding a touch of mystery to the legendary connection between Ren Lacoste and the iconic crocodile logo.

Lacoste innovation

Jean René Lacoste's vision for a comfortable and functional polo shirt led to the creation of a model composed of cotton petit piqué, short sleeves, a traditional unstarched polo collar and two buttons at the neckline. The shirt quickly gained popularity among tennis players, prompting Lacoste to create its clothing line “Le Chemise Lacoste” in 1933. This marked the birth of the iconic Lacoste polo shirt, loved for its functionality, comfort and style.

Lacoste adheres to a traditional two-needle knitting technique in its manufacturing process, emphasizing a commitment to quality. They claim to use long-staple cotton for the yarn, aiming to improve the overall durability of their polo shirts. Although specific details on yarn strength and manufacturing processes are not disclosed in detail, Lacoste focuses on conveying the essence of its brand rather than delving into the intricate details of the polo's composition. The focus is on long-lasting product quality and brand reputation.

The legacy of Jean René Lacoste

Jean René Lacoste, a prominent French tennis player, revolutionized sportswear and left an indelible mark on the fashion industry. Despite a successful career in tennis, Lacoste retired at age 29 due to health problems, but continued to contribute to sports and fashion. His legacy includes the creation of Le Chemise Lacoste and the presidency of the International Tennis Federation.

The crocodile logo

Lacoste pioneered the concept of featuring a distinct logo on polo shirts, launching the iconic green crocodile. This trend was later adopted by brands like Fred Perry, who incorporated a crown, and Ralph Lauren, known for its horse icon, establishing it as a standard for smart casual clothing. The choice of a crocodile as Lacoste's emblem was inspired by the character of Ren Lacoste on the pitch, renowned for his aggressiveness and tenacity. He earned the nickname “alligator”, which later evolved into “crocodile”. The legendary crocodile logo, born from a bet and a cartoon, has become synonymous with both the Lacoste brand and its timeless polo shirts.

Expansion and partnerships

The Lacoste Shirt has expanded its product line beyond polo shirts, introducing shorts, skirts, dresses and accessories. The brand's association with tennis players, including Bill Tilden and Novak Djokovic, has elevated Lacoste to a symbol of elegance and sophistication in sportswear. Collaboration with tennis tournaments like Wimbledon has further strengthened Lacoste's status as a leading sports brand.

Evolution of Lacoste fashion

Lacoste fashion has evolved beyond sports, becoming a versatile staple in wardrobes around the world. The brand's commitment to timeless, classic designs and sustainable practices has contributed to its enduring popularity.Lacoste matching sets for menpolo shirts, dresses, skirts, pants, shorts and accessories are aimed at a diverse audience of all ages.

The Lacoste polo shirt: a timeless classic

The Lacoste polo shirt, introduced in 1933, is unprecedented in design and functionality. Unlike many fading fashion trends, the Lacoste polo shirt has retained its charm for over 90 years. The petit piqué cotton used in making the shirts stands up to everyday use, making them durable and comfortable. Lacoste's ability to balance tradition and modernity has led to collaborations with contemporary brands, reaffirming the polo's cool and versatile status.

Collaborations with brands like Sporty & Rich have redefined the appeal of the polo shirt, making it fashionable once again. Lacoste's rich history, combined with its commitment to quality, positions the brand at the intersection of tradition and contemporary style.

Style of Lacoste polo shirts

The ideal approach to styling a Lacoste polo shirt for a sophisticated, timeless look is casual-chic, in keeping with its original design intention. This season, think about a classic ensemble by pairing your Lacoste polo shirt with a lightweight blazer and topping it off with dark jeans. Opt for a red, white or green colorway to enhance the refined and versatile appeal of this set.

The Lacoste polo shirt demonstrates the marriage of innovation, functionality and sustainable style. Ren Lacoste's rebellious spirit and commitment to creating sportswear that transcends the courts has shaped the fashion landscape for nearly a century. The Lacoste polo shirt's timeless design, iconic logo and versatility continue to make it a wardrobe staple, proving that some things only get better with age. As Lacoste remains at the forefront of the fashion industry, it invites individuals to rediscover the classic appeal of the polo shirt and embrace its enduring freshness.

